Graphiant Introduces Gina AI, an Intelligent Network Assistant Woven Into the Data Fabric

An AI assistant embedded in the Graphiant service that secures data, observes flows, and enforces compliance.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Graphiant, a provider of secure AI networking services, today announced Gina AI, an assistant built into the Graphiant service to drive policy enforcement, observability, and compliance reporting. Gina analyzes telemetry from the data fabric, applies administrator policy, and produces audit-ready evidence.

Graphiant logo

Logo of software-based networking company Graphiant

Gina is an operational assistant within Graphiant's stateless fabric, enabling intelligent network interactions without relying on chatbot-style interfaces. Payloads stay encrypted from edge to edge. Administrators define where data is allowed to travel. Gina verifies paths in real-time and flags deviations with supporting context and timestamps.

Why Gina AI

Secure data exchange. Gina enforces encryption and policy controls across business units and partners while preserving sovereignty and privacy.

End-to-end observability. Gina provides continuous visibility from application to edge, understands flow context, and surfaces anomalies across the global fabric.

Compliance and regulatory assurance. Through Graphiant Data Assurance, Gina verifies policies, generates evidence, and automates reporting without extra hardware or tunnel sprawl.

Gina is a powerful tool that allows enterprises to accelerate their AI capabilities. Primary uses include AI training and inference, partner and supplier connectivity, and multi-cloud operations. She standardizes controls across regions, reduces manual configuration, and helps operators show where data went and why.

"As part of our AI journey, we wanted something more than just a chat tool. We built an agent who is your day-to-day partner enforcing your AI data strategy," said Ali Shaikh, CEO of Graphiant. "Gina brings policy, evidence, and outcomes together, and with her help, teams move faster and stay aligned with governance."

"Data must move across teams and partners without friction or guesswork," said Vinay Prabhu, Chief Product Officer. "She enforces policy in the fabric, observes flows, and keeps performance on track."

"Security and compliance depend on knowing where data went and why," said Arsalan Khan, Chief Security Officer. "She provides continuous verification, encrypted transport, and audit-ready evidence to meet sovereignty and regulatory requirements."

Availability

Gina AI is available today in the Graphiant Portal for all Graphiant customers.

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a software-based networking company backed by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital, IAG Capital, Saudi Aramco (Wa'ed Ventures), and STC (TALI Ventures). The company delivers secure, sovereign, and AI-ready connectivity services that combine real-time data security, governance, and performance. Founded in 2020, Graphiant is building the next generation of sovereign network infrastructure worldwide.

Contact Information

Lauren Nguyen

Marketing Lead

lauren@graphiant.com

850-529-2981

SOURCE: Graphiant

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/graphiant-introduces-gina-ai-an-intelligent-network-assistant-wov-1095845