Browsi Welcomes BG Weiss as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Growth and Lead Upcoming Product Expansion

NEW CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / AI-driven SaaS company Browsi Ltd. (Headquarters: Tel Aviv, Israel, New York, USA, Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Asaf Shamly) today announced the appointment of BG Weiss as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Weiss will lead Browsi's global Sales and Marketing organization, driving go-to-market strategy and revenue growth as the company prepares to unveil its next major product innovation.

With an extensive background in scaling GTM operations for SaaS and AI companies, Weiss brings deep experience from leadership roles at Integrate, Thankful.ai, Huron Digital, MTX Group, Appirio, and Tracker Corp. Over the course of his career, he has led global partnerships with Fortune 500 enterprises across software, media, CX, and enterprise technology - combining commercial expertise with a proven ability to align marketing and sales around sustainable growth.

"BG's experience in accelerating revenue and building high-performance teams makes him the perfect addition to Browsi's leadership," said Asaf Shamly, Co-Founder and CEO of Browsi. "As we expand our AI and LLM capabilities into competitive data intelligence , BG will play a central role in taking Browsi to new heights - uniting our commercial vision and steering the successful launch of our product lines."

As CRO, Weiss will oversee Browsi's end-to-end growth strategy, leading sales, marketing, and customer success efforts. He will focus on scaling Browsi's market presence, strengthening strategic partnerships, and accelerating adoption across both sell-side and buy-side ecosystems.

"I'm inspired by Browsi's mission to bring visibility and truth back to digital advertising," said Weiss. "Browsi has already transformed how publishers understand and optimize attention and revenue through real-time, data-driven insights. What's coming next will expand that impact across the broader digital ecosystem - and I'm honored to help bring it to market."

This appointment marks the next phase in Browsi's evolution from publisher monetization to scaling its AI and LLM capabilities for competitive data intelligence. Built on one of the largest datasets in the open web and fueled by terabytes of real-time audience, brand and engagement signals every day, Browsi is extending its impact across the digital ecosystem by turning data into actionable insight.

About Browsi

Browsi is a competitive intelligence company helping brands, agencies, and publishers turn data into action by combining unique first-party signals with LLM technology. Built on a proprietary dataset spanning billions of web pages and ad experiences, Browsi delivers unprecedented visibility into market performance, competitor strategies and audience attention through its AI-powered platform. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, New York, and Tokyo, Browsi is trusted by leading media companies and global brands. Learn more at www.browsi.com .

