The Inc. Power Partner Awards recognize Eqvista as one of the leading B2B companies with a proven track record of supporting entrepreneurs and helping businesses grow.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Eqvista is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

Eqvista Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners - the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers - they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

"The entrepreneurial community has always been at the heart of Eqvista's mission," said Tomas Milar, Founder and CEO of Eqvista. "We believe every private company deserves the same level of pricing transparency and infrastructure as public markets. This recognition by Inc. validates our vision to make that possible through technology and trust."

Eqvista's Breakthrough: Real-Time Valuation

Over the past year, Eqvista has transformed how private companies understand their worth. The company launched Eqvista Real-Time Company Valuation®, a first-of-its-kind system that provides continuous, live fair market valuations for private companies. Unlike traditional static reports, Eqvista's Real-Time Valuation updates as companies grow, providing dynamic pricing data for fundraising, secondary transactions, and equity planning.

Backed by over $200 billion in modeled valuations across 23,000+ companies, Eqvista has built the foundation for pricing infrastructure in private markets - bringing transparency, liquidity, and confidence to founders, investors, and employees alike.

This innovation positions Eqvista as a financial technology leader redefining valuation, equity management, and capital access for the $13 trillion private market. By combining deep valuation expertise with advanced modeling powered by AI and human oversight, Eqvista is building the infrastructure for real-time price discovery - the cornerstone of modern private market efficiency.

About Eqvista Inc.

Eqvista combines AI-powered financial modeling with human expertise to deliver accurate, audit-ready valuations and intelligent equity management. Its flagship Eqvista Real-Time Company Valuation® system turns private company valuation into a living signal, updating as businesses evolve. Built on $200B of valuation experience, Eqvista empowers founders, CFOs, and investors with clarity, confidence, and control in every equity decision.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community.

SOURCE: Eqvista

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/eqvista-recognized-as-a-2025-inc.-power-partner-award-winner-1096634