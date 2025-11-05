Datasharp Acquires Leading Data Marketplace Techsalerator, Founded by 26-Year-Old Entrepreneur Max Wahba

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / The transaction marks a key milestone in Techsalerator's growth journey, strengthening its global reach and accelerating the creation of a next-generation data infrastructure powering the world's leading SaaS tools and AI-native applications.

A Fast-Growing Data Marketplace Built by a 26-Year-Old Founder

Founded by Max Wahba, Techsalerator has become one of the most active private data marketplaces in the world, with around 60 team members and over 50% year-over-year growth. The company provides access to high-quality, compliant datasets covering hundreds of millions of companies and alternative data assets across more than 200 countries.

Techsalerator partners with several of the top five global business data providers and leading financial institutions, offering enterprises and data platforms a one-stop shop for global data acquisition. Its integrations include AWS Marketplace and Databricks, and its client portfolio features J.P. Morgan, FedEx, Nas Daily, Allstate, and several top AI, supply-chain-risk, and sales-intelligence platforms.

Fueling a Global Vision for Connected Business Data

Joining Datasharp marks a new chapter for Techsalerator - combining its U.S. distribution strength and agile culture with Datasharp's expertise in data engineering, enrichment, and unification. Together, the two companies are building a global data powerhouse that empowers innovators to access, connect, and activate trusted business data at scale.

"I believe the data space will grow exponentially with the race toward better AI," said Max Wahba, Founder and CEO of Techsalerator. "Data fuels AI, and centralizing access and delivery into one trusted ecosystem will create a market leader. Together with Datasharp, we're building the most comprehensive data network ever assembled-empowering innovators to build faster, smarter, and with greater confidence."

As part of this new chapter, Wahba will play a key role in strengthening Datasharp's U.S. presence, expanding relationships with leading data partners and enterprise clients. His deep market knowledge and network within the American data ecosystem will be instrumental in reinforcing Datasharp's position as a global reference in data sourcing and distribution.

A Shared Mission to Power the AI Economy

Datasharp's mission is to democratize access to high-quality, unified, and globally consistent business data, enabling the next generation of data-driven platforms, SaaS companies, and AI builders. The company is building the trusted business-data backbone of the AI era, connecting and elevating the world's data to remove bottlenecks limiting AI adoption.

By joining forces, Techsalerator and Datasharp are combining distribution, sourcing, and engineering expertise to deliver an end-to-end data infrastructure that helps organizations operate with cleaner, smarter, and more connected data.

"Max and his team have built an outstanding company at the heart of the data economy," said Antoine Bruyns, CEO and Co-Founder of Datasharp. "Their marketplace capabilities perfectly complement our platform approach, allowing us to accelerate our shared vision-making trusted, connected business data as reliable and accessible as cloud infrastructure."

Didier Baclin, CTO and Co-Founder of Datasharp, added: "At a time when AI is reshaping industries, data quality and connectivity are key enablers of innovation. Together with Techsalerator, we're removing friction from the data supply chain and helping organizations deploy smarter AI systems, faster."

About Techsalerator

Founded by Max Wahba, Techsalerator is a U.S.-based Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform providing access to a broad range of B2B and alternative datasets for corporates, financial institutions, and technology companies. Operating as a private global data marketplace, Techsalerator connects customers to curated, compliant, and high-quality datasets from trusted providers. The company partners with leading credit bureaus and data firms, delivering data at scale through flexible licensing and API-based distribution models.

For more information, visit www.techsalerator.com.

About Datasharp

Datasharp is a global data intelligence platform founded by Antoine Bruyns and Didier Baclin, and backed by Strada Partners. The company specializes in connecting, structuring, and distributing high-quality business data, enabling organizations to make smarter, data-driven decisions. Datasharp's growing portfolio combines deep European data expertise with U.S. distribution strength through Techsalerator.

For more information, visit www.datasharp.com.

About Strada Partners

Strada Partners is a European investment fund founded by Matthias Vandepitte and Bart Wouters, focused on technology-driven companies. With deep expertise in private equity, the Strada team supports growth-stage businesses across software, healthcare, and services sectors. Strada builds a targeted investment portfolio, partnering with companies for long-term, pan-European growth. Previous investments include TOBA, AXI, Anchr, ISH, Elsyca, Tresco, Bloom, and Numeris.

For more information, visit www.strada-partners.com.

