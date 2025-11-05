Icreon Promotes Steve Lamensdorf to Chief Experience Officer

Digital transformation leader elevated to drive customer-centric innovation and strategic growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Icreon , a leading global digital transformation and innovation company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Steve Lamensdorf to Chief Experience Officer (CXO). In this expanded executive role, Lamensdorf will lead the company's CX strategy, driving innovation and excellence across all client touchpoints while reinforcing Icreon's commitment to delivering on Digital Velocity.

Icreon logo

Icreon logo

"Steve has been a driving force behind our client initiatives and has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering positive outcomes," said Himanshu Sareen, CEO of Icreon. "He has an uncanny ability to aid customers in bridging the divide between CX and technology, which will be all-the-more important in the years to come."

Lamensdorf, who has been instrumental in shaping Icreon's CX strategy since joining the company in 2016, transitions from his role as Senior Vice President, Client Solutions. His promotion reflects both his exceptional contributions to the organization and Icreon's strategic commitment to placing customer experience at the center of its business model.

"I am honored to take on this role at such an exciting time for Icreon," said Lamensdorf. "The right customer experience has never been more critical to win in industry, and in the last 2 years, AI has reframed almost every aspect of it. I look forward to working with our exceptional team and our innovative clients to push the envelope on what's possible to drive impact."

In his new role, Lamensdorf will be responsible for leading the customer strategy across Icreon's portfolio of services, which includes experience transformation, commerce, product innovation, and data & AI solutions. He will work closely with the executive leadership team to ensure seamless, personalized, and engaging experiences that drive customer satisfaction and business growth. His appointment underscores Icreon's dedication to placing experience at the heart of digital transformation.

About Icreon

Icreon is the trusted digital velocity partner to the Fortune 500. We don't just accelerate growth-we guide it in the right direction, delivering digital strategies and technology solutions that create lasting business value across the customer journey.

Drawing on over two decades of experience and deep industry knowledge, Icreon provides expertise in experience transformation, digital product engineering, commerce, and data insights & artificial intelligence.

Headquartered in New York City with a global presence, Icreon serves a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, professional services, financial services, healthcare, and trade associations.

SOURCE: Icreon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/icreon-promotes-steve-lamensdorf-to-chief-experience-officer-1097140