Tekumo, Inc. Launches Another Strategic Pilot Project with Global OEM to Support National Retail/POS Business

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Tekumo, Inc. (TKMO or the "Company"), a leading provider of innovative software solutions for On-Demand Field Service Delivery, is proud to announce the launch of a pilot project supporting a major global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), in the support and services of their retail Point of Sale (POS) business across the US.

This pilot marks the continuation of significant milestones in Tekumo's mission to bring industry revolutionizing tools and technology to customers, enabling them to deliver automated, intelligent, scalable service delivery across complex environments. The project will support one of the largest international fashion companies' goals of maintaining the highest level of customer service across their retail outlets.

Tekumo's software in this pilot will deliver:

Lifecycle Management of POS and associated devices across all US sites

Line of sight to significant growth with over 200 other similarly sized domestic US retailers

Break-Fix Support and Service Level Attainment

Continuous improvements through actionable data collection

Data analytics

Process improvements

Significant cost savings to the OEM globally

"Working directly with OEM's is a monumental step for us and for our industry," said Strings Kozisek, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Tekumo. "Leveraging our transformational software completely changes the playing field and sets new bars for the whole industry." Strings continued, "This is setting the stage for true global expansion. My history in Asia, Japan in particular, has opened the door to several other global OEM's."

Tekumo is uniquely positioned to tackle global challenges. Senior leadership developed their skillsets in Europe, Australia, and Asia. Strings Kozisek added, "Our team has held high level positions globally. They understand the challenges of working with different cultures, languages, currencies, rules, regulations; everything that typically hinders foreign expansion."

"This is exciting!", said Stephen Briscoe, SVP Retail Infrastructure & Automation. "I have held numerous high-level roles in retail managed services; including sales, marketing and solutions, where I led the Solutions Team and managed over $100M in annuity services for a major retail OEM." Briscoe continues, "This pilot and its subsequent adoption, will not only transform the way our client manages costs and utilization, it will also further improve their competitive position in the industry."

"We seamlessly extend W2 best practices into a dynamic, automated, and intelligently optimized W9 workforce. We eliminate the challenges of fluctuating and scaling requirements", stated Graham King, COO at Tekumo. "Accessing the right people, in a dynamic on-demand environment, covering a very large geographic area is only part of the challenge." King continued, "Getting real time, customizable, actionable data from every service event to our end client, in their Field Service Management (FSM) system, is the real power behind the Tekumo suite of software offerings. "

About Tekumo, Inc.

Tekumo, Inc (OTCID:TKMO) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly owns Tekumo LLC. www.Tekumo.com

Tekumo offers a field services delivery platform that solves the "last-mile" of installing, monitoring, and maintaining technology systems and smart connected devices. Distributed real-time data is at the core of all Tekumo offerings.

We play at the intersection of several major trends: the "Uber-ization" of product and service delivery, the explosion of smart connected devices brought about by the "Industrial Internet of Things" (IIoT), the advent of AI driven process efficiency, and the rise of the gig worker. Our Service Delivery platform is designed to intelligently automate the installation and maintenance of products by offering On-Demand local technician resources, as well as providing a "smart interface" for the monitoring and management of connected devices.

This service platform caters for a broad range of technologies from POS systems, kiosks, digital menu boards, print services, cameras, cabling, Wi-Fi and networking, as well as smart homes devices, wearable sensors, and access control.

Our platform results in "less people, less time and less cost" for our customers.

