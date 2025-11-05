Conga Launches Rebate Management to Maximize Margins Amidst Economic Volatility

Conga Rebate Management delivers a unified view of rebate programs and supports company margins in the face of global financial uncertainty

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Conga, the leader for AI-powered innovation in configure, price, quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and document automation, today announced Conga Rebate Management, a new innovation to help customers grow revenue while improving margins.

Rising inflation, high interest rates, and ongoing supply chain challenges are continuing to pressure company margins, as 97% of organizations feel pressure to maximize revenue in the next two years. As organizations look for ways to drive sales through rebate programs, measuring the effectiveness and impact of rebate programs is critical. With Conga Rebate Management, customers are empowered to drive revenue growth while protecting profitability.

"Rebate management is a critical part of revenue management, especially as enterprises look to align long-term deal negotiation with revenue performance," said Rohit Chhabra, chief product officer at Conga. "Conga Rebate Management was born from our customers' need to manage rebates natively within the Conga platform to remove the complexity of external systems or disconnected workflows. Now, companies have a unified solution that delivers a single view of rebate programs, driving transparency, profitability, and healthier revenue outcomes even in uncertain economic times."

Conga Rebate Management streamlines the creation and management of rebate programs, ensures customer offers are properly controlled, and provides visibility into gross-to-net margins for every quote. This helps organizations make smarter, more profitable pricing decisions. With the platform, customers will be able to:

Implement rebate programs and drive higher sales, fast. Standard rebate structures can be created on the platform without custom development, helping businesses launch incentive programs, increase user adoption, and drive higher sales.

Access a unified view of rebate programs. The platform allows for all stakeholders to access a single view of the overall objectives behind a rebate program. This provides increased transparency into the program's effectiveness.

Associate rebates with quotes. Sales representatives can view and apply rebates during the quoting process, allowing for real-time visibility into rebate value while delivering an accurate, net-after-rebate pricing.

Increase transparency and meet corporate goals. The platform provides visibility into rebate benefits upfront, which helps sales teams accelerate deal closure and strengthen long-term negotiations all while maintaining margins.

To learn more, visit https://conga.com/resources/blog/rebate-management

About Conga

Conga partners with leading companies around the world to accelerate their journey to become a more connected, intelligent business. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Powered by a unified data model and purpose-built AI, Conga helps companies achieve a unique advantage-one built on seamless connection, actionable intelligence, and scalable growth.

Conga delivers an advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Visit conga.com for more information.

Media Contact

PAN for Conga

conga@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Conga

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/conga-launches-rebate-management-to-maximize-margins-amidst-econo-1097188