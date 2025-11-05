NLM Photonics' Organic Electro-Optic Materials Successfully Launched Into Space With NASA

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / NLM Photonics, a leader in silicon organic hybrid (SOH) electro-optic technology, announced today that its patented SOH photonic chips, featuring Selerion-HTX and JRD1, have successfully arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) as part of NASA's Materials International Space Station Experiment ( MISSE-21 ) mission aboard the JAXA's HTV-XI spacecraft launched on Oct. 29, 2025.

International Space Station via NASA



The year-long experiment will test NLM's organic electro-optic (OEO) materials in the extreme conditions of space, advancing the development of high-performance, low-power organic photonic semiconductor technology for both space and terrestrial applications.

"Having our commercial material, Selerion-HTX, and our research material, JRD1, tested in orbit represents a significant milestone for NLM and the field of OEO materials," said Dr. Lewis Johnson, CTO at NLM. "This mission will provide invaluable data on the stability and durability of our materials in one of the most challenging environments imaginable."

The MISSE-21 mission exposes various materials to the harsh space environment, including intense radiation, atomic oxygen erosion, extreme temperature fluctuations, and vacuum conditions. These environmental factors are impossible to simulate precisely on Earth, making the ISS an ideal testbed for material durability.

The space-bound chips, featuring NLM's OEO materials, were developed with AIM Photonics as part of a NASA STTR Phase I contract. The 13-month project developed silicon-organic hybrid (SOH) electro-optic modulators designed to deliver high modulation efficiency and low power consumption for spacecraft applications.

Dr. Yukta Timalsina, Photonics' Engineering Manager at AIM Photonics, added, "Our collaboration with NLM demonstrates the tremendous potential of silicon-organic hybrid technology in extreme environments. The successful integration of NLM's innovative OEO materials with our photonic integrated circuit platform has resulted in modulators that offer unprecedented performance while meeting the stringent requirements for space deployment. This project exemplifies how AIM Photonics' technology innovation, excellence in manufacturing integrated photonic circuits, and strategic partnerships can accelerate technological advancements for both space exploration and commercial applications."

Additional plasmonic chips developed by Polariton Technologies using NLM's Selerion-HTX materials were included in the mission, broadening the scope of OEO technologies being tested in space. "We are thrilled for our chips to have joined the mission to the ISS for further testing in space," says Dr. Claudia Hoessbacher, CEO at Polariton Technologies. "This accomplishment is a big step forward for innovation in photonics and OEO materials, showing just how much global investment is fueling progress in this exciting field. Polariton was glad to be invited by NLM Photonics for this project and collaborate to send devices to the ISS."

The insights gained from this mission will contribute to the development of more durable materials for future spacecraft, satellites, and habitats, opening up the potential for lunar bases, supporting NASA's goals for a long-term human presence in space. For NLM Photonics, the mission validates the exceptional performance of their OEO materials, positioning the company at the forefront of photonic technology for both space and Earth-based applications.

About NLM Photonics

NLM Photonics develops cutting-edge organic electro-optic modulation technology transforming data centers, AI, communications, and quantum computing. Our patented OEO technology enables higher bandwidth and lower power consumption while requiring minimal process disruption, helping solve critical challenges in efficiency and sustainability. Built on over two decades of research and development, NLM's technology breakthroughs enable the next generation of high-performance communication. Find us at nlmphotonics.com and on LinkedIn @nlm-photonics .

About AIM Photonics

The American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics (AIM Photonics) is one of nine Manufacturing Innovation Institutes established and managed by the U.S. Department of Defense to advance new technology and capabilities into products and systems that help secure national defense and economic priorities. Find out more at aimphotonics.com and on LinkedIn @AIM Photonics .

About Polariton Technologies

Polariton Technologies AG, based in Zurich, develops ultra-fast, energy-efficient modulators by integrating plasmonics with silicon photonics. Their scalable platform enables next-generation data communication for AI, aerospace, and quantum applications, delivering unmatched performance and compatibility with standard semiconductor processes. Follow Polariton on LinkedIn @polariton-technologies and visit the website .

SOURCE: NLM Photonics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nlm-photonics-organic-electro-optic-materials-successfully-launch-1097197