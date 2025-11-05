Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - DARK STAR MINERALS INC. (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W) (the "Company" or "Dark Star") is pleased to announce the appointment of Duane Parnham to its advisory board. In this role, he will advise on capital markets strategy and the advancement of the Company's Namibian uranium initiatives. He has been credited with creating over C$1.5 billion in shareholder value, including Forsys Metals (~C$860 million peak) and UNX Energy (C$730 million sale in 2011).

"We're excited to welcome Duane to the team. His proven track record in leading successful public companies enhances our strategic capabilities and underscores our continued commitment to working with Critical One to develop world-class uranium assets in Namibia," said Marc Branson, CEO.

Duane B. Parnham is a Canadian mining executive and entrepreneur with over three and a half decades of experience building and financing public companies in the mining and energy sectors and is currently the CEO of Critical One Energy Inc. ("Critical One").

Over his career, Parnham has founded and led several companies across a range of commodities, including gold, uranium, antimony, and oil. His past ventures include Temex Resources Corp., Forsys Metals Corp. ("Forsys Metals"), UNX Energy Corp. ("UNX Energy"), Giyani Metals Corp., Canoe Mining Ventures Corp., Broadway Strategic Metals Inc., Broadway Gold Mining Ltd., and Nevada Zinc Corporation.

In the late 2000s, he founded Forsys Metals and led its growth from a C$45,000 startup to a peak market capitalization of approximately C$860 million. He later founded UNX Energy, guiding it from early-stage asset assembly through to a C$730 million sale in 2011. These milestones, along with a series of exploration successes and financings, have established him as one of the most effective company builders in Canada's resource sector.

Parnham's background includes geological and environmental consulting, capital markets work, and executive leadership. He has led exploration and development efforts across Canada and internationally, managing everything from land acquisition and permitting to raising capital and guiding companies through listing and growth on the TSX, OTCQB, and Frankfurt exchanges.

He is also active in philanthropy. In 2011, he launched the Parnham Foundation to support access to education for disadvantaged students. A year later, he made a C$1 million donation to Fleming College-the largest alumni gift in the history of Ontario's community college system. In 2017, he received the Ontario Premier's Award for Business in recognition of his global impact.

Parnham continues to lead new exploration efforts focused on critical and strategic metals that align with the demands of modern technology and national resource security.

In connection with the appointment, the Company granted 500,000 options (each, an "Option"), each exercisable into one common share (each, a "Share"), at an exercise price of $0.07 per Share, which vested immediately upon the date of grant and are exercisable for a three (3) year term. All Options are subject to the four (4) month exchange hold period. The grant of the Options is also subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

About Dark Star Minerals Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the strategic development of uranium and critical mineral resources. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ghost Lake claims located in the prolific CMB of Labrador, comprising 28,575 ha of contiguous claim blocks, and owns the Bleasdell Project spanning over 515 ha in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Additionally, Dark Star is party to a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Critical One Energy Inc.'s interest in the Cobra North and Khan West uranium projects, situated in Namibia's renowned Erongo uranium province.

