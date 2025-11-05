Leading AI Vendors AZmed, CoLumbo, Lucida Medical, Nicolab, Radiobotics, Therapixel, and Us2.ai Join as Launch Partners alongside Harrison.ai native apps

Harrison.ai today announced the Harrison.ai Open Platform, a new paradigm that eliminates platform fees and enables single-integration access to multiple AI vendors. Built on three core principles -? zero markup, radically open architecture, and customer ROI first -? the platform fundamentally shifts how healthcare organizations access and deploy medical imaging AI by eliminating traditional platform fees that can be 30-60% or even higher.

"Health systems tell us they're managing five to ten different AI vendors, each requiring its own integration, contract, and security review," said Josh Duncan, Chief Growth Officer, Americas at Harrison.ai. "Traditional platforms promise to solve this but charge a high innovation tax. We're fixing that broken model with infrastructure and a business model that healthcare has been asking for."

Michel Krambousanos, Director of Strategic Alliances at AZmed, echoed this sentiment: "Collaborations that prioritize transparency, clinical validation, and measurable value are essential for the responsible adoption of AI in healthcare. By removing unnecessary barriers, the Harrison.ai Open Platform supports our shared goal of enabling clinicians to access proven technologies that improve diagnostic accuracy and workflow efficiency."

The platform's radically open architecture does not block competing applications that meet industry-standard containerization specifications, even those that compete directly with Harrison.ai's own solutions. Healthcare organizations integrate once through vendor-neutral interfaces to their PACS, RIS, and EHR systems, then have the option to access a full catalog of AI applications.

Jonathan Whitmore, Director of Global Partnerships at Radiobotics, said, "Everyone in healthcare is making sacrifices to bring AI to the bedside and vendors are no exception. If we can make access more affordable, it could be a turning point in how widely AI is deployed in patient care, shifting adoption from a privilege of well-resourced hospitals to a tool that lifts clinical quality everywhere."

"Healthcare providers don't want to choose between the freedom to access the AI algorithms they want and having a best-in-class AI infrastructure to experience those algorithms," said Dr. Aengus Tran, CEO of Harrison.ai. "Having implemented comprehensive algorithms in clinical practices globally across vastly different technical environments, Harrison.ai has built a robust AI infrastructure and packaged it in an experience healthcare providers around the world already love. We are pleased to further develop this infrastructure into the Harrison.ai Open Platform."

The zero-markup model means healthcare organizations pay for Harrison.ai's native applications and third-party AI algorithms they choose to deploy, with transparent pricing for infrastructure services like compute and support, but without the 30-60% platform fees or revenue-sharing markups that traditional platforms charge. This approach enables AI vendors to maintain resources for direct customer relationships and continued innovation, while healthcare organizations avoid artificial distribution barriers and choose algorithms based on clinical merit and ROI rather than vendor lock-in.

Michael Macilquham, CEO at Nicolab, echoed this sentiment: "For specialized applications like stroke clinical decision support algorithms, the traditional platform markup model was prohibitive. Healthcare systems need the best AI for their patients, not just what's economically viable after platform fees. Harrison.ai's approach allows us to focus our resources on clinical validation and customer support rather than funding a middleman's margin."

"As developers of highly specialized imaging-AI such as CoLumbo, we see that platforms supporting vendor leadership and transparent cooperation with clinicians create the right environment for sustainable innovation," said Nedelcho Georgiev, CEO of Smart Soft Healthcare. "The Harrison.ai Open Platform breaks the layered distribution structure and enables direct, collaborative progress between innovators and clinicians."

Daniel Ishak, Commercial Director at Us2.ai, expressed his enthusiasm: "Our partnership with Harrison.ai represents a shared commitment to delivering next-generation healthcare solutions. Us2.AI brings precision, speed, and ease to echocardiography, empowering clinicians to provide optimal cardiac care."

"At Lucida Medical, we believe AI should empower clinicians and simplify workflows, not add complexity," said Dr. Antony Rix, CEO of Lucida Medical. "The Harrison.ai Open Platform's zero-markup model and open architecture align perfectly with our vision of making prostate cancer detection more accessible, accurate, and cost-effective. This initiative enables us to focus on clinical excellence while reaching more patients through streamlined integration."

The Harrison.ai Open Platform is available with Harrison.ai's newest CT chest product as well as the existing Chest X-Ray and CT Brain native apps. Seven leading AI vendors have also joined as launch partners that will be available in 2026: AZmed (fracture detection), CoLumbo (lumbar spine MRI), Lucida Medical (prostate cancer), Nicolab (stroke), Radiobotics (fracture detection), Therapixel (mammography), and Us2.ai (echocardiography).

AI developers using industry-standard containerization can contact openplatform@harrison.ai or visit the Harrison.ai RSNA Booth 5521.

