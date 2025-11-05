Nearly three-decade business executive with deep engineering and business development prowess to lead fast growing region for Black Veatch

Black Veatch, a global leader in human critical infrastructure, has announced the appointment of Rafael (Rafa) E. Frias III as managing director for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), effective immediately. In this role, Frias will guide the EMEA team to advance client success and sustainable growth, building on the company's strong foundation throughout the region. Rafa will be based in Glasgow, Scotland.

Frias is a seasoned business and engineering leader with nearly three decades of experience driving growth, strategy and execution in the infrastructure sector. He joins the EMEA leadership team after serving as vice president for Black Veatch's Government Communities business in the United States, where he led client engagement, strategic planning and business management while overseeing a team of more than 60 project leaders and 200 professionals.

Since joining Black Veatch, Frias has established and expanded key markets and driven exponential growth for the company. He is recognized for his industry leadership, including serving as president of the American Water Resources Association in 2017, advancing integrated water resources management across the United States.

Black Veatch's footprint across EMEA continues to grow, driven by its expertise in delivering complex sustainable infrastructure that increases energy resilience. From multiple FEED studies for hydrogen hubs and the power grid, to Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across the UK, to solar and gas projects in the UAE and data center designs across key European countries, Black Veatch is enabling clients to build human critical infrastructure and bolster energy security. Frias will apply his experience and stewardship to these projects and expand Black Veatch's engineering, construction and consulting solutions to current and new clients, driving growth across EMEA. The appointment comes at a time when energy infrastructure in the region is undergoing a significant transformation.

"Rafa is a proven leader whose vision, integrity and commitment to client success have consistently delivered results," said Mario Azar, Chairman CEO of Black Veatch. "His ability to build strong teams, drive strategic growth, foster innovation and cultural diversity makes him the ideal choice to lead our EMEA region as we continue to deliver human critical infrastructure solutions for our clients and communities."

Frias holds a distinguished record of advancing infrastructure solutions in multiple industries and is passionate about helping clients achieve their goals in a rapidly evolving global landscape. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Agricultural Engineering from Louisiana State University and a Master of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from The University of Kansas.

About Black Veatch

Black Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure and energy assets. Follow us on www.bv.com/newsroom and on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Editor's Notes:

