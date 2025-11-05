New Offering Unifies Security Telemetry, Including Third-Party Logs, from Endpoints, Networks, and Clouds Delivering Better Threat Detection, Greater Visibility, and Faster Response

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced Bitdefender GravityZone Security Data Lake and Data Lake for Managed Detection and Response (MDR), solutions that help organizations cut through alert overload and complexity by unifying security telemetry from multiple tools into a single, intelligent platform. The new offering simplifies security operations with advanced analytics and expert-driven response, delivering the visibility and efficiency of a modern Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) while reducing investigation time and total cost of ownership.

Organizations face challenges with SIEM platforms and the rising costs associated with data ingestion. According to IDC's Worldwide SIEM Forecast, "There are more data sources being ingested and more data from those sources." The report goes on to say, "SIEM is priced on ingest in many cases, so the more data brought in, the greater the amount spent on the SIEM."

Bitdefender GravityZone Security Data Lake is part of the GravityZone unified security, risk analytics, and compliance platform. The platform delivers advanced endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and cloud-native security, seamlessly integrating with Bitdefender MDR services. Its flexible architecture combines SIEM and data lake capabilities with intelligent tiering to lower storage costs while maintaining full access, searchability, and visibility across the environment.

Key Benefits of GravityZone Security Data Lake

Security Data Lake empowers both in-house security teams and Bitdefender MDR analysts to instantly search recent and historical data, correlate external telemetry with native GravityZone signals, and add context that improves detection accuracy and speeds response across the business. Close Visibility Gaps Across the Attack Surface Consolidate logs from multiple sources into a single data lake. By parsing, correlating, and applying anomaly detection across diverse datasets, security teams cut noise, reduce blind spots, and uncover threats that isolated tools may miss.

Consolidate logs from multiple sources into a single data lake. By parsing, correlating, and applying anomaly detection across diverse datasets, security teams cut noise, reduce blind spots, and uncover threats that isolated tools may miss. Simplify Compliance and Reporting Built-in compliance capabilities, including automated log management, flexible retention, real-time search, and archiving, make it easier to maintain years of audit-ready data in a cost-efficient format while streamlining reporting and reducing administrative effort.

Built-in compliance capabilities, including automated log management, flexible retention, real-time search, and archiving, make it easier to maintain years of audit-ready data in a cost-efficient format while streamlining reporting and reducing administrative effort. Drastically Lower Storage Costs Tiered retention and instant recall reduce storage and ingestion expenses while maintaining access to historical data. Logs are normalized into a common schema and automatically distributed across hot, warm, and archive storage for maximum efficiency, delivering a modern SIEM experience without the traditional cost burden.

"An organization's ability to quickly and accurately detect threats is only as good as the intelligence it collects from its environment. Solutions that unify telemetry with applied analytics to turn disparate data into useful intelligence give security teams a decisive advantage," stated Chris Kissel, research vice president, Security and Trust Products, IDC. "By helping enterprises leverage existing data to accelerate detection and reduce reliance on costly data ingestion, Bitdefender delivers a powerful and efficient alternative in modern threat detection."

"As the attack surface grows, organizations struggle to identify and correlate threats across a rising number of tools and data sources," said Andrei Florescu, president and general manager at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. "GravityZone Security Data Lake streamlines how telemetry is collected, analyzed, and stored to deliver meaningful intelligence more efficiently. It enables SOC teams, MSSPs, and the Bitdefender MDR team to make faster, more accurate decisions and strengthen an organization's overall security posture."

Availability

Bitdefender GravityZone Security Data Lake and Data Lake for MDR are available now as an add-on for multiple GravityZone offerings and MDR service tiers. For more information, visit here.

¹IDC, Worldwide Security Information and Event Management Forecast, 2025-2029: Continued Payment for One's SIEMs, Doc US51417524, January 2025.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

