Tabnine Launches Enterprise-Fit Agentic AI Powered by Its Enterprise Context Engine

Delivers an 82% boost in code consumption with accurate, context-aware results tailored to each organization

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 05, 2025, the creator of the original AI software coding assistant, today announced the launch of Tabnine Agentic, a major leap forward in enterprise software development that enables teams to ship faster while maintaining full control over their code and context.

Building on Tabnine's industry-leading core capabilities, Tabnine Agentic represents the next evolution of AI-assisted development-autonomous coding partners that complete entire workflows, not just code suggestions or completions, all aligned with each organization's unique standards and security policies.

Powered by Tabnine's Enterprise Context Engine, Tabnine's Org-Native Agents understand each organization's repositories, tools, and policies to plan, execute, and validate multi-step development tasks - including refactoring, debugging, and documentation - all within the organization's controlled environment.

"Trustworthy AI isn't about training bigger models-it's about grounding them in real context," said Eran Yahav, CTO of Tabnine. "Our Org-Native Agents, powered by the Enterprise Context Engine, is purpose-built for the enterprise and sets the standard for the next phase of AI. This won't just be focused on delivering more code faster, but on delivering measurable ROI and uncompromising governance."

A recent MIT/BCG study found that 95% of enterprise AI initiatives fail to deliver ROI, not because of the AI models themselves, but due to flawed integration with existing systems. While generic AI tools work for individuals, they "stall in enterprise use since they don't learn from or adapt to workflows," Fortune reported .

Tabnine Agentic bridges this gap through its Enterprise Context Engine, which incorporates everything from coding standards to source and log files, ticketing systems, and more. With the engine at its core, Tabnine's Org-Native Agents execute complete coding workflows securely and contextually.

Unlike tools that rely solely on static training data, Tabnine's Agents can also use external systems and tools, adapting instantly to new codebases and policies without retraining or redeployment. The engine combines vector, graph, and agentic retrieval techniques to interpret relationships across codebases, tools, and tickets - enabling Tabnine's Org-Native agents to reason through multi-step workflows with accuracy and context awareness.

Enterprise-Grade Benefits

This deep integration with an organization's existing ecosystem enables Tabnine Agentic to deliver the capabilities enterprises need to scale GenAI responsibly and effectively via:

Adaptability : Because Tabnine's AI is grounded in live organizational context rather than static training data, it automatically adapts to new codebases and policies-no retraining or redeployment required.

: Because Tabnine's AI is grounded in live organizational context rather than static training data, it automatically adapts to new codebases and policies-no retraining or redeployment required. Autonomy : Agents plan, act, and iterate through coding workflows - freeing developers to focus on higher-value design and problem-solving.

: Agents plan, act, and iterate through coding workflows - freeing developers to focus on higher-value design and problem-solving. Governance : Centralized controls ensure oversight of permissions, usage, and context - supporting auditability, and compliance.

: Centralized controls ensure oversight of permissions, usage, and context - supporting auditability, and compliance. Contextual Intelligence : Deep awareness of internal repositories, ticketing systems, and coding guidelines delivers accurate, context-relevant results.

: Deep awareness of internal repositories, ticketing systems, and coding guidelines delivers accurate, context-relevant results. Deployment Flexibility: Available via SaaS, private VPC, on-premises, or air-gapped deployments - all while meeting the strictest enterprise security standards.



A Unique Pricing Model

With Tabnine Agentic, Tabnine is also setting a new standard for fairness and transparency in AI pricing. Tabnine Agents are based on simple, usage-based pricing with no hidden markups - offering clarity and predictability for enterprise IT leaders.

Unlike other pricing models in the industry, Tabnine is not a middleman up-charging LLM usage. Instead, customers choose their LLM and pay for usage, plus a modest monthly platform fee. If customers use an LLM through Tabnine, billing is handled on a "pass-through" basis subject only to a nominal handling fee. Because Tabnine's Enterprise Context Engine drives efficiency in LLM consumption, those savings are passed directly to customers.

The pricing model enables "enterprises to stay in control with customizable quota limits by team or company, and retain full control of their LLMs, workflows, and environments," said Eran.

About Tabnine

Tabnine helps developers and enterprises accelerate and secure software development using generative AI. With over one million monthly users and deployments across thousands of organizations, Tabnine's private, open, and secure AI coding assistant integrates seamlessly into every stage of the development lifecycle. Tabnine is trusted by leading engineering teams to increase velocity, improve code quality, and ensure full control over AI adoption.

Contact

press@tabnine.com