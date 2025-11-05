The "Italy Data Center Colocation Market Supply Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Italy data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.22% from 2024 to 2030.

The report covers retail colocation pricing with add-ons and wholesale colocation pricing with trend analysis, alongside an assessment of the latest industry trends, opportunities, growth restraints, and outlook for Italy's colocation data center market. It details the competitive landscape, including market share by IT power capacity and revenue, and maps the vendor landscape of both existing and upcoming operators-profiling each by data center count, white floor area, IT power capacity, and location.

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.

Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Italy.

The study of the existing Italy data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about Italy data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis on the current and future colocation demand in Italy by several industries.

Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Italy.

The study on sustainability status in Italy.

Analysis on current and future cloud operations in Italy.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Italy.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Italy

Facilities Covered (Existing): 72

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 28

Coverage: 24 locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Italy

Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2024-2030)

Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Government Agencies

The report includes:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)

Colocation Revenue (Retail Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

Aruba

DATA4

STACK Infrastructure

Telecom Italia Sparkle (TIM)

Equinix

Retelit

Keppel Data Centres

Eni

Others

New Operators

Adriatic DC

Apto

CloudHQ

Compass Datacenters

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

VIRTUS Data Centres

NTT DATA

Vantage Data Centers

University Of Trento Trentino Data Mine

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How much mw of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Italy by 2030?

What factors are driving Italy data center colocation market?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Italy?

Who are the new entrants in Italy data center industry?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 63 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $725 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2300 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.2% Regions Covered Italy

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Publisher

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot

Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply Demand Analysis

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market by It Power Capacity

Colocation Demand by Industry

8. Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Italy

Impact of Ai on Data Center Industry in Italy

Sustainability Status in Italy

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps Investment in Italy

Submarine Cables Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

Key Trends in the Market

Key Enablers Drivers in the Market

Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by It Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ia5q7k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105550343/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900