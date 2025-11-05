Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Cancellation of Treasury Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited

("the Company")

Cancellation of Treasury Shares

The Company today announces the cancellation of 4,200,000 Participating Preference shares in the capital of the Company (" Participating Preference shares") from its treasury account (the " Cancellation").

Following the Cancellation, The Company's issued share capital includes both 72,935,616 Participating Preference shares of no-par value, carrying one vote each; and 1,000 founder shares (the holder present in person or by proxy of a founder share shall be entitled to one vote in respect of all founder shares held by him). The total number of voting rights in the Company is 63,909,677, this figure excludes 9,025,940 Participating Preference shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

This figure of 63,909,677 Participating Preference shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investment International, Corporate Secretary

george.bayer@fil.com

+44 (0) 20 7961 4240