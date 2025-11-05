NCQA Awarded New HRSA Task Order to Expand Access to Patient-Centered and Behavioral Health Care

Helping FQHCs deliver whole-person care through PCMH Recognition and Distinction in Behavioral Health Integration.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is proud to announce a new task order under its recently awarded IDIQ contract with the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). This task order supports Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) and Look-Alike (LAL) health centers in achieving and maintaining NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Recognition. For the first time, it also includes agency support for NCQA Distinction in Behavioral Health Integration for HRSA-supported sites.

Since 2010, NCQA has supported HRSA's Bureau of Primary Health Care to promote the PCMH model, which emphasizes team-based care, continuous quality improvement and strong patient-provider relationships. More than 3,200 HRSA-sponsored health centers have since earned NCQA PCMH Recognition.

"For over a decade, NCQA and HRSA have worked hand-in-hand to elevate the quality of care in communities that need it most. This new task order marks an exciting milestone in our journey together," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "We're proud to expand our support for health centers by introducing our Behavioral Health Integration Distinction-an important step toward helping patients achieve whole-person health."

Expanding Behavioral Health Access and Support for FQHCs

NCQA's work with HRSA has helped the agency meet its goal of having at least 75% of health centers achieve PCMH Recognition at one or more sites. The inclusion of Distinction in Behavioral Health Integration will help practices align with best practices for integrating behavioral health into primary care, ensuring patients receive comprehensive, coordinated services. By earning the Distinction in Behavioral Health Integration, practices demonstrate that they have the right resources, protocols, tools and measures to effectively care for patients with behavioral health conditions.

In addition to covering survey expenses, NCQA will provide office hours, regional and national training sessions for health center staff, individualized technical assistance provided by NCQA PCMH Certified Content Experts and educational content about PCMH.

A Proven Model for Quality Primary Care

NCQA's PCMH Recognition program is the most widely adopted PCMH evaluation program in the country. The PCMH model was created to put patients at the forefront of care and help foster better relationships between patients and their clinical care teams

We're excited to build on this foundation with the addition of NCQA's Distinction in Behavioral Health Integration, offering behavioral standards developed with input from clinicians and industry leaders.

For more information about NCQA PCMH Recognition and Distinction in Behavioral Health Integration, visit www.ncqa.org.

