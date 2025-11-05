Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) ("Element One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on October 9, 2025, it completed the first phase of exploration on the Foggy Mountain property located in the Toodoggone Region of the Omineca Mining District , British Columbia, Canada (the "Foggy Mountain Project").

The Fall 2025 field program comprised of 227 soil samples and six rock samples, targeting high-priority zones identified from the Precision Geophysics airborne survey completed earlier in 2025. The Foggy Mountain Project is located within a well-known and highly prospective copper-gold environment, with recognized potential for skarn, polymetallic vein systems and potential Cu-Au porphyry systems. Historic geophysical, geochemical and geological surveys have highlighted strong anomalies, including magnetic signatures and associated copper in soil anomalies indicative of a mineralized system. The Fall 2025 program was designed to follow up on these compelling geophysical and geochemical targets and refine the Company's understanding of the geological architecture and geochemical signature of the project area and advance the groundwork for eventual drill target selection. Analytical results from the program are in progress and will be reported once received and interpreted.

Pursuant to the escrow agreement among the Company, Odyssey Trust Company and certain shareholders of the Company dated April 17, 2025 (the "Escrow Agreement"), the Company has given notice that the conditions have been met and upon approval by the CSE will instruct Odessey to release the shares as per the terms of the agreement The Escrow Agreement provides that 10% of the number of common shares held thereunder will be released on the date that is ten days from the date hereof, and an additional 15% of the number of common shares originally held thereunder shall be released on each of 6 months, 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, 30 months, and 36 months from such date.

Element One to attend H-Nat Conference in Paris

Element One Hydrogen will attend the H-NAT Natural Hydrogen Summit 2025 in Paris on November 13-14, joining global leaders in the emerging natural hydrogen industry to discuss exploration, technology, and investment opportunities. The event brings together scientists, regulators, and companies driving innovation in geologic hydrogen. Element One looks forward to engaging with key stakeholders and advancing collaboration toward the commercialization of natural hydrogen.

"The natural hydrogen sector is at a pivotal moment. Our presence at H-NAT in Paris reflects Element One's belief that collaboration and innovation now will define the next era of decarbonisation. We are ready to contribute, learn and advance meaningful projects together," stated Tim Johnson, Element One.





The scientific and technical information on this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., an independent geologist to the Company who is a qualified person under the meaning of National Instrument NI 43-101.

About Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp.

Element One Hydrogen & Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: EONE) is a Canadian company focused on the exploration, development, and commercialization of geologic hydrogen and critical mineral resources, as well as breakthrough hydrogen-generation technologies. The company's projects include the Foggy Mountain critical minerals project as well as projects in Alaska and British Columbia that are prospective for hydrogen production through stimulation in the subsurface as well as critical and battery metals.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

