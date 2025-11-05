The manufacturer cites rising material costs, heightened competition from lithium-ion batteries, and the slow uptake of long-duration storage technologies as the reasons for the decision.From ESS News At its Board of Directors meeting on October 31, 2025, Japanese ceramics manufacturer NGK Insulators announced that it had resolved to discontinue the manufacturing and sales of its sodium-sulfur (NAS) batteries under its Energy Storage Business and to stop accepting new orders. The company estimates that the expenses related to this decision will be approximately ¥18,000 million (US$117 million), ...

