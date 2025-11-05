APEX Gaming Network Unveils AlphaKonnect, the Platform Unifying In-Game Advertising

Designed to eliminate fragmentation, AlphaKonnect gives brands a single access point to premium gaming audiences across every major format and device.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / APEX Gaming Network (AGN) today announced the launch of AlphaKonnect, a unified platform that simplifies and elevates in-game advertising for brands worldwide. The platform brings all of AGN's premium gaming solutions together in one place, giving advertisers transparent, measurable access to gamers across every major format and device.

AlphaKonnect

As gaming continues to dominate global entertainment, advertisers have faced a fragmented landscape of ad types, platforms, and technologies. AlphaKonnect solves that fragmentation, combining campaign delivery, targeting, and measurement within a single connected system that reaches players on mobile, PC, console, cloud, and connected TV.

"AlphaKonnect removes the friction created by fragmented gaming ad solutions," said Walder Amaya, CEO of AGN. "It gives marketers one intelligent access point to reach the ever-growing gaming audience, efficiently, transparently, and at scale."

Powered by AGN's global partnerships, AlphaKonnect enables brands to plan, launch, and measure campaigns with full visibility into performance and creative impact. AGN's in-house creative team develops immersive ad formats that integrate naturally into gameplay, helping brands connect with players authentically while maintaining a seamless player experience. Real-time analytics and brand-lift studies ensure that every campaign drives measurable results and meaningful engagement.

"Gaming has become one of the most powerful mass media channels in the world, a space where audiences of every age and interest come together," said Chris Lombardi, President of AGN. "AlphaKonnect makes it easier than ever for brands to tap into that scale, delivering efficient, engaging in-game campaigns across all major platforms and genres. With one seamless solution, we're connecting advertisers to players in authentic, measurable ways that drive real impact."

With the launch of AlphaKonnect, AGN reaffirms its commitment to simplifying in-game advertising and connecting brands with players wherever they are.

