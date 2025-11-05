Memphis, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Highline Warren is proud to announce that it has received two distinguished honors from the Auto Care Association's 2025 Women in Auto Care Awards: Highline Warren has been named Company Ally of the Year, and Cass Tomac, Sr. Strategic Sourcing Manager, has been honored in the Women of Excellence category.

The Company Ally of the Year award celebrates organizations that champion gender equity and create meaningful opportunities for women to thrive. Among Highline Warren's initiatives is the launch of Women's HighWay, an internal community group dedicated to connection, mentorship, and professional growth for women across the company.

"We're deeply honored to be recognized as Company Ally of the Year," said Darcy Curran, CEO of Highline Warren. "This award reflects the intentional work we've done-and continue to do-to build a culture where every teammate feels supported, celebrated, and empowered. Launching our Women's HighWay community was a powerful step forward, creating space for women to lead and connect. We believe real progress in our industry begins with uplifting our people, and we're proud to stand alongside our teammates and peers in driving that change."

Cassandra Tomac, Women of Excellence award winner, is a founding member of Women's HighWay and has been an advocate for women in leadership. Her recognition highlights her contributions to the auto care industry and her commitment to inspiring others.

"I'm incredibly humbled to receive this honor," said Tomac. "It's a reflection of the amazing people I work with every day and the culture we've built at Highline Warren-one that values authenticity and collaboration. I'm proud to be part of a company that not only supports women but actively invests in their success."

The awards highlight Highline Warren's dedication to creating an inclusive workplace and advancing opportunities for women throughout the automotive industry. They affirm the company's belief that its people are the driving force powering performance, innovation, and long-term success. Highline Warren continues to prioritize a culture where every voice is valued and every teammate has the opportunity to thrive.

About Highline Warren

Highline Warren is a vertically integrated distributor of maintenance consumables with unmatched access to the North American market. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company operates 21 distribution and manufacturing facilities across North America, offering more than 30,000 products to over 10,000 customers.

Highline Warren provides access to over 400 trusted brands-including national, owned, and private label products-and serves as a strategic manufacturing partner to top retailers in North America. With industry-leading fill rates and a strategic network that reaches 99% of the U.S. population within two days, the company simplifies the supply chain for its customers. Employing more than 1,700 teammates, Highline Warren is driven by people powered performance. For more information, visit our website at www.HighlineWarren.com.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272850

SOURCE: Highline Warren