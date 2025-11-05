Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on Regen BioPharma, Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCID:RGBP, RGBPP), a biopharma developer that seeks to rapidly advance novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit: https://goldmansmallcapresearch.com/opportunity-research/imminent-phase-i-clinical-trial-launch-to-drive-major-valuation-upside/

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is focused on developing innovative treatments using autologous cell therapies, RNA and DNA-based immunotherapy and small molecules in the immune-oncology segment. The Company has an FDA-cleared IND for its Phase I clinical trial candidate HemaXellerate, an innovative stem cell-derived therapy.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews this undervalued and underfollowed innovator including upcoming milestones and events, a peer group analysis, deep pipeline, and valuation drivers.

Set to Enter Clinical Stage

Goldman commented, "Regen is on the cusp of making a major leap from the preclinical biopharma stage to a clinical stage biopharma, which typically serves as a foundational valuation driver. The Company's lead candidate, HemaXellerate, is an innovative stem cell-derived therapy and the Company plans to launch a Phase I clinical trial by year-end or in early 1Q26. HemaXellerate's primary indication is to treat chemotherapy patients who have developed a potentially terminal side effect, severe aplastic anemia. The only approved therapy is a costly stem cell transplant, which needs a matched donor and can lead to graft-versus-host disease. Still, the Regen therapy represents $1 billion in market size."

Multiple, Enviable Development Pathways

"Regen has applied for an Orphan Drug Designation for this product, which would be a major coup for the Company," noted Goldman. "There a number of advantages in receiving this award, including financial benefits. The median annual price tag for a drug with this designation, according to a NIH study, is $218,000. Regen is also evaluating expanded applications for this groundbreaking therapy. With two other filed INDs and a deep pipeline Regen is no one-trick pony. The Company has been awarded 11 patents with 17 patents pending."

Imminent Phase I Launch to Raise Profile and Valuation

"We believe that these shares are undervalued based on the IP alone. When taking into account Regen's migration to the clinical stage, this status becomes even more pronounced, given the market cap assigned to its peers. Our price target reflects a meaningful discount to the Phase I clinical trial peer group," concluded Goldman.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published company report on Regen BioPharma, Inc. ("The Company"). The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from Regen BioPharma, Inc. The information includes authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our update about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets, and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, sector or industry snapshot, podcast interview, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. To download this research report, visit www.goldmansmallcapresearch.com. In 2023, Goldman Small Cap Research was compensated by a third party in the amount of $5,000 for research report production and distribution. In 2025, Goldman Small Cap Research was compensated $7,300 for research production and press releases, including $800 for this report and press release. Since July 2025, Goldman Small Cap Research was also compensated $25,000 for content distribution.

Goldman Small Cap Research

Rob Goldman, Analyst

410-800.7980

rob@goldmansmallcapresearch.com

SOURCE: Goldman Small Cap Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/goldman-small-cap-research-publishes-new-research-report-on-regen-biopharma-in-1097288