INFUSE Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / INFUSE is proud to announce that it has been named an Inc. Power Partner Award winner. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have a proven track record supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received the highest rating from clients for being instrumental in helping buyers navigate the demanding environment of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners-the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers - they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

This marks a total of eleven placements on Inc. lists for INFUSE, including two Power Partner Awards (2022, 2025), two Inc. 500 honors, and seven Inc. 5000 distinctions - most recently in 2025. This sustained track record reflects INFUSE's commitment to delivering measurable results for growing companies.

"The GTM teams we partner with face unprecedented complexity in today's market," says Alexander Kesler, Founder & CEO of INFUSE. "This recognition reinforces our vision: provide frameworks and insights that help clients and partners to move from uncertainty to clarity, allowing them to focus on what they do best-building exceptional companies."

We are INFUSE, a global B2B demand and revenue marketing performance company.

At the heart of INFUSE is a demand engine powered by data: first-party buying groups, deep intent signals, and exclusive competitor and market intelligence insights. This AI-driven demand engine ensures precision targeting across in-market buyer and account profiles to drive qualified interest. Omnichannel outreach and INFUSE-exclusive marketing programs identify and engage prospective buying groups throughout their journey.

To deliver on your lead-to-revenue performance goals, INFUSE demand generation tools and professionals are available in 75+ countries across all time zones.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

