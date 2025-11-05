American University of Armenia: AUA Raises Over $2 Million at Inaugural Gala in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / On October 25, the American University of Armenia (AUA) hosted the "Reporting Live from NYC!" gala celebrating AUA's growing role in shaping Armenia's future media leaders through its newly launched Master of Arts in Multiplatform Journalism (MAMJ) program. The evening raised over $2 million toward AUA's Voice of a New Generation: Transforming Armenia's Media Landscape with AUA scholarship campaign in support of the MAMJ program.

Held at the Yale Club of New York City, the event, co-chaired by AUA Trustees Arda Nazerian Haratunian and Lusine Poghosyan, brought together AUA supporters, alumni, and distinguished guests to celebrate journalism, education, and philanthropy.

Throughout the evening, four AUA alumni shared their journeys and reflections on how the University has shaped their professional and personal growth, underscoring AUA's role in nurturing thoughtful, creative, and socially responsible leaders.

In a powerful and emotional address, Nina Shahverdyan (BAEC '21) reflected on her journey from Artsakh to Columbia University, highlighting the transformative impact of AUA's community. AUA President Dr. Bruce Boghosian then celebrated the success of the Voice of a New Generation campaign and the launch of MAMJ: "The future belongs to those who ask hard questions, seek honest answers, and master storytelling. Together, we are giving voice to a new generation of media professionals in Armenia."

AUA alumna Anahit Melkonyan (BAB '23), now a J.D. student at Harvard Law School, reflected on the lessons and relationships that shaped her academic journey, sharing stories of mentorship and courage that defined her AUA experience.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Stephen Kurkjian took to the podium for his keynote address, in which he emphasized the critical role of news outlets in keeping the population informed and influencing public opinion and welcomed the launch of the program: "This is an investment in Armenian students. With it, they will learn the most recent advances in media technology, artificial intelligence, and digital programming, enabling them to bring news to the widest audience possible."

Sharing her journey, Elina Harutyunyan (BAB '17) described how the community and academic rigor at AUA gave her the confidence to excel beyond borders, crediting her professors and peers for nurturing a spirit of curiosity and collaboration.

Special appreciation was extended to Aregi LLC for providing the beautifully crafted tokens of gratitude presented to guests.

Gaiane Khachatrian, vice president of development at AUA, then expressed deep appreciation for the community's continued support, while Zaven P. Akian, chair of the AUA Board of Trustees, delivered concluding remarks: "I am inspired by what we have already accomplished together, and even more by what lies ahead. At AUA, we believe that education is the most powerful investment we can make in Armenia's future, and that learning doesn't stop at graduation - it's a lifelong journey."

The spirit of generosity and shared vision that defines the AUA community shone brightly throughout the evening, reminding all that education remains the key to Armenia's sustainable progress and prosperity.

