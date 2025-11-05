Fusion Commercialization Leader ExoFusion Receives FIRE Award for Liquid Metals Innovation

BELLEVUE, WA AND AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / ExoFusion, an innovator in the Nuclear Fusion space, announces receipt of FIRE Award with Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory. This FIRE Award is focused on Liquid Metals First Wall Development, a key area of focus for commercializing and scaling Fusion. ExoFusion Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder Dr. Michael Kotschenreuther will be Principal Investigator for Novel Liquid Alloy development on this award, liaising with the over-all PI Dr. Rajesh Maingi, of Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory. (Award Note- Brief: PPPL to lead two DOE-funded fusion innovation research teams | Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory).

ExoFusion has received INFUSE, ARPA-E, FIRE, and SCIDAC awards; in addition, the company has a coterie of private customers, across device types. 2026 will see a tripling in revenue for the boutique fusion company based in Bellevue, WA and Austin, TX.

"This FIRE Award is testament to the need for novel materials in the PFC space. Our unique combination of deep Fusion knowledge and wide-ranging, innovative IP held us in good stead as we sought to win this prestigious award," said Kotschenreuther. ExoFusion CEO Romi Mahajan added, "We founded the company with two core theses- a business thesis and a scientific thesis. This award, for which we must thank the US Department of Energy and Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory, is testament to the resilience of both theses."

Founded in 2021, ExoFusion has done a small seed round and will be profitable in 2026. The company is expanding its team in Q4 2025 and will continue its expansion in 2026 The company's core scientific thesis is that "The Key is Confinement."

ExoFusion is an innovative company focused on accelerating the path to Commercially Viable Fusion (CVF). ExoFusion is a leader in the physics and technologies of confinement and the related issues of novel materials for the first wall. ExoFusion focuses on design, simulation, IP, and scientific innovation for the burgeoning Fusion industry. ExoFusion is a recipient of ARPA-E, SciDAC, FIRE, INFUSE and other grants. The company works across device types and fuel cycles.

