TinyFish Launches Mino to Operate the Hidden Web

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / TinyFish today announced the beta launch of Mino, the operational platform that enables enterprises to access and act across the entire web at machine scale.

The platform already runs 30M+ operations monthly in production for Google Hotels, DoorDash, and ClassPass, solving a problem traditional search cannot: comprehensive intelligence when you need to check everything, not just find something.

"Search assumes you want to find something," said Sudheesh Nair, CEO and co-founder of TinyFish. "But what if you need to check everything? Compare all suppliers? Verify every option? That's when search breaks, both on the 5% it can index and the 95% it can't reach. Mino doesn't index or rank. It operates, navigating and extracting across the entire web simultaneously."

Beyond Search: From Readable to Executable Web

For 25 years, search was the dominant paradigm for web access. It worked because content was public, linkable, and static. Today, the majority of valuable information lives behind logins, forms, and dynamic interfaces. Traditional approaches, including scraping, API integrations, or manual aggregation, either break, stall, or fail to scale.

Mino changes this by enabling agentic infrastructure that can perform complex operations across the live web in real time. Its agents navigate, reason, and act with human-like nuance. This allows them to log in, handle authentication, complete forms, follow redirects, and extract structured outputs at planetary scale.

Key capabilities include:

Parallel scale: Executes thousands to hundreds of thousands of sessions simultaneously, enabling real-time discovery, analysis, and action across massive digital environments

Consistent reasoning: Maintains quality and accuracy across repeated workflows, eliminating fatigue-driven errors and variability common in human or manual processes.

Resilient architecture: Adapts dynamically to site changes and unexpected flows through a multi-modal reasoning and local execution engine, avoiding the brittleness of scripted bots

Proven at Scale

TinyFish infrastructure already powers more than 35 million monthly operations for enterprises including Google Hotels, DoorDash, and ClassPass, delivering 99.99% reliability, 4× broader coverage, and 50% lower operational cost compared to legacy automation and data collection approaches.

For example, ClassPass expanded real-time venue coverage from 2,000 to more than 8,000 fitness studios - most with no APIs - by using TinyFish agents to navigate live booking interfaces directly, eliminating weeks of manual updates and stale data.

Mino Beta

Mino marks the beginning of the executable web era, where enterprises don't just search for information, but operate across the web itself. The platform exposes primitives for building enterprise-scale web capable of running workflows that once required manual effort or custom integrations, transforming the web into a programmable environment.

Mino is available now for select enterprises and developers looking to build or deploy their first web-native agents. Learn more about Mino or request access to the beta on our blog .

About TinyFish

TinyFish develops and operates Enterprise Web Agents for global businesses. TinyFish agents handle the complexity of modern web interaction at scale, delivering complete, outcome-focused workflows across industries. Founded by Sudheesh Nair (former President of Nutanix), Shuhao Zhang (former Engineering Leader at Meta), and Keith Zhai (former The Wall Street Journal senior correspondent), TinyFish serves enterprises worldwide from its headquarters in Silicon Valley. To learn more, visit tinyfish.ai .

