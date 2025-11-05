Helm Law Group, LLC: TopDog Law Expands National Trial Capabilities With Acquisition of Keller Swan Injury Attorneys

Florida-Based Keller Swan Joins TopDog Law to Strengthen Courtroom Expertise Across the Southeast.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Helm Law Group, LLC, d/b/a TopDog Law, a national personal injury law firm, has acquired Keller Swan Injury Attorneys, a respected trial firm headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, practicing across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Arizona. The move expands TopDog Law's in-house trial capabilities and marks a major milestone as the firm continues building one of the most recognized and formidable brands in personal injury law.

Founded by attorney James Helm, TopDog Law has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing personal injury law firm in the United States in 2025, driven by its data-driven marketing, technology-enabled case management, and relentless focus on lient results. The firm has built a national reputation for helping accident victims secure justice while redefining how personal injury law is practiced at scale.

"We are excited to take this next step in the evolution of TopDog Law in becoming not only one of the best-known personal injury brands in America but also a highly formidable trial firm," said James Helm, Founder and CEO of TopDog Law. "We wanted our first law firm acquisition to be a firm that isn't afraid to file suit and take cases to trial. We will continue to add other trial lawyers that match this philosophy in our effort to build out a world-class trial firm within TopDog Law".

This acquisition will build upon TopDog Law's strong team of attorneys and co-counsel firms across the country. "We value our law firm partnerships across America that have helped us get to this point," Helm added. "As we build out a formidable trial firm, hose relationships will remain a core part of how TopDog Law continues to grow and serve clients nationwide."

Chris Keller and Blake Swan will join TopDog Law as Managing Partners. Both are proven litigators with extensive trial experience and a history of securing strong results for injured clients. They are eager to leverage TopDog Law's case acquisition engine and financial resources to litigate complex injury cases and fight to get clients the compensation they deserve. "We're thrilled to join forces with TopDog Law," said Chris Keller, Managing Partner at Keller Swan Injury Attorneys. "James and his team have built an incredible foundation for growth, and we're excited to bring our trial experience to TopDog Law, where we will continue fighting for clients in and out of the courtroom."

"This partnership is an incredible opportunity for our entire team," said Blake Swan, Managing Partner at Keller Swan Injury Attorneys. "We've built a culture of relentless advocacy, and now, with TopDog Law's national platform and resources, our attorneys and staff have the opportunity to grow, take on larger cases, and make an even greater impact for our clients. We're proud of what we've accomplished and energized by what lies ahead." The acquisition strengthens TopDog Law's presence across key Southeastern markets and establishes a foundation for the continued growth of its trial operations nationwide.

About TopDog Law

Founded by James Helm, TopDog Law is a national personal injury law firm dedicated to helping accident victims get the justice they deserve. Recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing personal injury law firm in the United States in 2025, TopDog Law combines data-driven marketing, technology innovation, and exceptional client advocacy to deliver industry-leading results. The firm is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with offices and affiliated attorneys across most of the country.

Learn more at www.TopDogLaw.com.

About Keller Swan Injury Attorneys

Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, Keller Swan Injury Attorneys is a leading personal injury law firm with 12 attorneys and more than 80 staff members, representing clients across Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Arizona. The firm is known for its client-centered approach, skilled trial lawyers, and successful outcomes across motor vehicle, premises liability, and catastrophic injury cases.

