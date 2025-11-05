Litecoin Creator Charlie Lee Joins SilentSwap as Strategic Advisor to Advance Privacy Infrastructure for Digital Assets

Cryptocurrency Pioneer Brings Deep Technical Expertise and Vision for Financial Privacy to Next-Generation Cross-Chain Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SilentSwap, the leading non-custodial privacy platform for cross-chain digital asset swaps, today announced that Charlie Lee, creator of Litecoin and Managing Director of the Litecoin Foundation, has joined the company's Advisory Board. Lee brings over a decade of cryptocurrency innovation and a pioneering vision for privacy in digital finance to help guide SilentSwap's mission of making confidential transactions accessible to institutions and users worldwide.

Lee, who created Litecoin in 2011 as one of the earliest and most successful Bitcoin alternatives, has long championed the importance of privacy in cryptocurrency. His appointment comes as SilentSwap prepares for the upcoming launch of SilentSwap V2, its institutional-grade platform.

"SilentSwap has built exactly what the cryptocurrency industry desperately needs - a privacy solution that actually works at scale without compromising on speed or user experience," said Charlie Lee, Creator of Litecoin and Strategic Advisor to SilentSwap. "The reality is that blockchain's transparency has become a massive liability. Every transaction, every wallet balance, every financial movement is exposed for bad actors to analyze. SilentSwap elegantly solves this problem."

Lee's extensive experience includes a decade at Google where he worked on Chrome OS, followed by his role as Director of Engineering at Coinbase from 2013 to 2017, where he helped build critical infrastructure for cryptocurrency adoption. Since 2017, he has focused full-time on advancing Litecoin and blockchain technology through the Litecoin Foundation, including implementing privacy features like MimbleWimble to enhance transaction confidentiality.

"Having Charlie Lee join our advisory board validates everything we've been building at SilentSwap," said Shibtoshi, Founder and CEO of SilentSwap. "Charlie has been building in this space since the beginning and understands both the technical challenges and market dynamics better than almost anyone. His insight into what institutions actually need versus what the market currently offers is invaluable. With Charlie's guidance, we're not just launching another privacy tool - we're delivering the privacy infrastructure that will define how institutions interact with digital assets going forward."

The announcement comes at the launch of SilentSwap V2 with enhanced capabilities and a simple API integration that allows platforms to add privacy functionality without complex backend infrastructure or custody arrangements.

SilentSwap's non-custodial architecture ensures users maintain complete control of their assets while executing fully private cross-chain swaps, addressing the critical privacy gap that has prevented widespread institutional adoption of blockchain technology.

SilentSwap is a non-custodial, privacy-first platform for cross-chain digital asset swaps, purpose-built for institutional use. Clients remain in full control of their assets at all times, with transactions executed directly from their wallets; no third-party custody required. In a market where performance and protection can no longer be an afterthought, SilentSwap meets the growing demand for secure, private infrastructure across blockchain networks.

