Eyal Schneid, Chief Executive Officer, Seegnal Inc. ("Seegnal" or the "Company") (TSXV: SEGN) and his executive team, joined Yossi Boker, Head of Business Development, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Seegnal presents a paradigm shift in combating Adverse Drug Reactions and their impacts, including health consequences, economic repercussions in re-admissions and re-visits, and doctors' fatigue, as well as streamlining the prescription process at the point of care, by moving the industry from DDI standard (Drug to Drug Interaction) to a new Patient at the Core standard. The platform seamlessly integrates with any Electronic Medical Records ("EMR") system to offer personalized medication recommendations, including Precision Medication, in real time with an unparalleled 98% accuracy rate. Seegnal's Digital Co-Pilot presents the future of prescribing medications at the point of care.

