Carestream Health: Carestream to Showcase Award-Winning Innovation and New Products at RSNA 2025

Rochester, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream Health is excited to showcase the award-winning, customer-first solutions behind its versatile portfolio of X-ray imaging solutions at the Radiologic Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Conference from November 30-December 4, 2025, in Chicago.

Attendees can visit Booth #2154 in the South Hall to learn how Carestream's solutions, purpose-built for the precise, ever-changing needs of X-ray imaging, help bridge the accessibility gap and elevate the standard of care for providers of all sizes, patient volumes, and geographies.

In addition to its portfolio of rooms, mobiles, detectors, and service and software options, Carestream will also debut several new innovations, including its:

Carestream 360° Analytics Dashboard: designed to help radiology departments track key performance metrics, analyze imaging trends, and optimize operational efficiency in one centralized, user-friendly dashboard.

Lux HD Detectors: Our next generation of detectors combine cutting-edge innovation and high-definition imaging in a lightweight, ergonomic design-helping reduce strain, improve workflow efficiency, and deliver superior clarity for confident clinical decisions. New Detector Exposure Control (DEC) technology breaks free from traditional Automatic Exposure Control (AEC) for consistent, precise, properly aligned images.

DRX-Evolution Plus X-ray System with capacitive touch, and charging bin: purpose-built for the complex, evolving needs of providers everywhere.

DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System: Enhanced with intelligent technologist alerts to minimize workflow disruptions and improve user experience. Inching drive controls provide precise, user-friendly mobility and control. Align Assist supports easier, precise tube and detector alignment, while Smart Noise Cancellation (SNC) delivers clearer, high-quality images.

Carestream's participation at RSNA 2025 comes on the heels of the company being recognized by Healthcare Business Outlook as 2025's "X-ray Imaging Company of the Year", honoring its innovative, forward-thinking solutions and commitment to supporting the X-ray imaging industry.

Carestream's solutions stood out across all key components of selection, including growth trajectory, product portfolio depth, ability to deliver tailored solutions to ambulatory and surgical care centers, compliance with industry standards like HIPAA and DICOM, and overall customer satisfaction and impact on care delivery outcomes.

"We're dedicated to providing not just products, but solutions that speak to real voice of customer needs, challenges, and goals," said Todd Clegg, CEO at Carestream. "Through our voice of customer, our focus is to help ensure our solutions are not only accessible to the communities who need them most, but that they make a tangible difference by adding real value, making a process easier or an outcome better."

Carestream's culture of caring will also be on full display again this year. Attendees are invited to leave a "Care Message", dedicated to something or someone they care about, on the "Care Wall" in Carestream's booth. Some may even find a message for themselves.

"Our customers are looking to us to help solve real problems," said Mr. Clegg. "We're looking forward to connecting, putting our latest innovations to work, and learning how we can help make a difference."

