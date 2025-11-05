DualBird Raises $25 Million to Redefine Data Processing for the AI Era with Cloud-Native Hardware-Software Engine

Backed by Lightspeed and Bessemer, DualBird delivers hardware-grade acceleration in the cloud with a simple plug-in - making data workloads 10x-100x faster and 50-90% cheaper

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / DualBird, a data infrastructure startup breaking down the traditional wall between hardware and software, announced $25 million in combined Seed and Series A funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Angular Ventures and Uncork Capital

DualBird delivers hardware-grade acceleration with the simplicity of software. Through a lightweight plug-in, enterprises can achieve 10-100x faster performance and 50-90% lower costs, without changing existing systems or workflows. This funding will allow DualBird to bring its engine to more enterprises and expand support for mission-critical workloads at scale.

According to McKinsey, keeping pace with rising compute demand will require nearly $7 trillion in new data center investment by 2030 , with more than three-quarters of that driven by AI workloads alone. This surge underscores a fundamental challenge for enterprises: the cost of processing data is scaling far faster than budgets. Traditional approaches - whether adding more GPUs, optimizing runtimes, or expanding infrastructure - only postpone the bottleneck.

Without a new model for performance, enterprises risk being priced out of critical workloads like analytics and AI retraining. DualBird directly addresses this problem by delivering hardware-grade acceleration through a lightweight, cloud-native engine.

"Data processing is the biggest workload still stuck on general-purpose CPUs. It deserves purpose-built processors just like AI has GPUs," said Amir Gilad, co-founder and CEO of DualBird. "Companies are pouring millions into data pipelines, AI data infrastructure, and analytics, but existing architecture cannot keep up." "DualBird is fusing the stack, merging hardware and software into a single engine," added Gilad Tal, Co-Founder & CTO, "With the results we are seeing in customer pilots, in 5 years from now, the processing of every Byte of data will go through DualBird."

Unlike traditional optimizations that squeeze marginal efficiency out of existing systems, DualBird's approach reimagines the underlying architecture. Workloads that once took hours can now finish in minutes, and processes once too costly to run frequently - like retraining AI models - become both practical and affordable.

"DualBird solves one of the hardest problems in enterprise computing - how to get more performance without overhauling infrastructure," said David Gussarsky, Partner at Lightspeed Venture partners. "Their ability to deliver that leap through pure software speaks to the team's exceptional depth in both hardware and cloud systems."

The founding team: Gilad Tal, Amir Gilad, Ehud Eliaz and Ohad Gamliel, bring deep expertise from Amazon AWS and the semiconductor industry, with three of the four co-founders combining experience in both hardware and software. They recognized that the data domain, like AI before it, requires purpose-built infrastructure. DualBird uniquely delivers this through the cloud by leveraging cloud instances containing rewritable hardware, enabling enterprises to access specialized performance gains instantly, without costly hardware deployment.

DualBird will use the new funding to build out sales and customer success teams, expand go-to-market efforts, and strengthen partnerships with global enterprises ahead of general availability in early 2026.

About DualBird

DualBird is redefining the future of data infrastructure. By merging hardware and software into a single engine, the company delivers hardware-grade performance with the simplicity of a framework plug-in. DualBird enables enterprises to accelerate data workloads by 10-100× while reducing infrastructure costs by 50-90%, without manual tuning or system changes. Founded by veterans of Amazon AWS and the semiconductor industry, DualBird has raised $25 million from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Uncork Capital, and Angular Ventures.

