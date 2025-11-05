Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - Following the release of the federal budget and the start of Financial Literacy Month, financial strategist Gary Teelucksingh, co-founder of the Money Wise Institute, announces the launch of his new book, Roots of Prosperity: Building Legacies Beyond Wealth. The book explores how open conversations about money, values, and legacy are central to Canada's long-term financial confidence - at both national and household levels.





"Budgets dominate headlines once a year," says Teelucksingh. "But silence dominates households every day. We debate public spending endlessly, yet we avoid the private conversations that shape our families' futures."

The Hidden Cost of Silence

While economists analyze Ottawa's fiscal plan, Teelucksingh argues in Roots of Prosperity that Canada's real prosperity challenge lies in how families communicate - or don't - about money, legacy, and purpose.

The book reveals that although $1 trillion in wealth will change hands in Canada by 2030, more than half of parents (52%) have never discussed their inheritance or estate plans with their children (Money Wise Institute, Broken Conversations Report, 2025).

"Every family, like every government, needs a long-term plan," Teelucksingh explains. "But most avoid it until a crisis hits. The cost isn't just financial - it's the erosion of trust, confidence, and connection."

From the National Budget to the Family Table

With the federal budget calling for restraint in government spending but renewed investment in housing, growth, and productivity, Teelucksingh says the national conversation mirrors what plays out in Canadian homes.

"The numbers may change, but the questions stay the same," he says. "How do we build security, invest in the future, and protect what matters most? Those choices start around the kitchen table long before they reach Parliament Hill."

Financial Literacy Month: A Call for Dialogue

With Financial Literacy Month now underway, Roots of Prosperity aims to shift the conversation from Parliament Hill to the kitchen table - connecting national prosperity with individual confidence, values, and legacy.

Leadership Voices on Trust, Action, and Advice

"In behavioural economics, we call it the implementation gap - the space between what people know they should do and what they actually do," says Dr. David Lewis, behavioural economist and special advisor to the Money Wise Institute. "Governments face it when good policy stalls in execution; families face it when financial plans never turn into conversations. The real opportunity lies in closing that gap through shared values and open dialogue."

"For many first-generation Canadians, wealth represents sacrifice and security," says Leen Li, former CFO of Wealthsimple and contributor to Roots of Prosperity. "When those stories go untold, we risk losing the very values that built them."

"Advisors are often the bridge between silence and action," says Kelly Gorman, CEO of Advocis and special advisor to the Money Wise Institute. "When they help families talk about money, legacy, and purpose, it strengthens not only households but the financial system as a whole."

"Prosperity isn't only about growth - it's about gratitude, clarity, and connection," says Kelley Keehn, CEO of the Money Wise Institute. "While Ottawa debates national priorities, Canadians can define their own through honest, informed dialogue about money and values."

About the Author

Gary Teelucksingh has over twenty years of experience in financial services, including leadership roles in banking, wealth management, and strategic consulting. He previously served as CEO of Capco Canada and has advised C-suite executives across North America, the Caribbean, and South America.

As co-founder of the Money Wise Institute and partner at Electric Mind, he combines deep industry expertise with a passion for helping families and advisors have more meaningful money conversations. He is also co-author of Sage Advice: Choosing the Best Financial Advisor for You.

Book Availability

Roots of Prosperity: Building Legacies Beyond Wealth is now available nationwide in paperback and ebook through major retailers.

www.garyteelucksingh.com

