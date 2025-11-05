BitFuFu Inc.: BitFuFu Announces October 2025 Bitcoin Production and Operational Updates

SINGAPORE, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. ("BitFuFu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FUFU), a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator, today announced its unaudited production and mining operation updates for October 2025.

"In October, our managed hashrate fluctuated as an earlier third-party contract expired and we reallocated rigs to optimize costs. Our self-owned hashrate remained unchanged from the end of September. In November, we executed an additional hashrate contract to supply the growing demand for cloud mining," said Leo Lu, Chairman and CEO of BitFuFu.

October 2025 Highlights (as of October 31, 2025)

Bitcoin Holdings and Production:

Bitcoin Held: 1,953 BTC 1 , a decrease of 6 BTC from September 30, 2025.

1,953 BTC , a decrease of 6 BTC from September 30, 2025. Bitcoin Production: 253 BTC, including 223 BTC from cloud mining and 30 BTC from self-mining. The sequential decline in production primarily reflected (i) rising network difficulty, (ii) power curtailment programs at certain mining facilities, and (iii) expiration of a portion of third-party contracted hashrate.

Hashrate Overview:

Total Hashrate Under Management: 30.5 EH/s, a 15.3% month-over-month decrease. Self-Owned Hashrate 2 : 5.0 EH/s, unchanged from the prior month. Hashrate from Third-Party Suppliers and Hosting Customers 2 : 25.5 EH/s. Average Fleet Efficiency: 18.2 J/TH.

30.5 EH/s, a 15.3% month-over-month decrease.

Power and Infrastructure:

Total Power Capacity Under Management: 555 MW, a 11.1% month-over-month decrease.



Mining Services:

Cloud Mining Users: 645,801 registered users as of October 31, 2025, versus 641,526 as of September 30, 2025.

645,801 registered users as of October 31, 2025, versus 641,526 as of September 30, 2025. Hosted Miner Sales: Announced a new miner purchase and hosting program of ANTMINER S21+ Hyd. Bitcoin miners, available to customers worldwide, including those in the United States.

Upcoming Conferences:

BitFuFu will be attending the following upcoming conferences. November 10-12, 2025: Cantor Crypto & AI/Energy Infrastructure Conference in Miami, FL. November 12-13, 2025: Mining Disrupt 2025 in Dallas, TX.





About BitFuFu Inc.

BitFuFu Inc. is a world-leading Bitcoin miner and mining services innovator. BitFuFu is committed to empowering the global Bitcoin network through its industry-leading cloud mining platform, rapidly scaling infrastructure, and innovative mining services.

For more information, visit ir.bitfufu.com or follow BitFuFu on X @BitFuFuOfficial.

1 Includes 590 BTC pledged for loans and miner procurement payables and excludes BTC produced by cloud mining customers.

2 Hashrate may be used for both self-mining and cloud mining.