Allied Market Research: The global travel insurance market size was valued at $23.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach $132.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2025 to 2034

The global travel insurance market is experiencing rapid growth owing to the surge in international travel, increasing digital adoption in the insurance sector, and the rise of user-friendly online platforms. Governments and travel agencies are encouraging travelers to opt for insurance to ensure safety and financial protection

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Travel Insurance Market by Age Group (Below-17 Years Old, 18-30 Years Old, 31-49 Years Old, and Above 50 Years), Insurance Cover (One-trip Travel Insurance and Annual Multi-trip Travel Insurance), End User (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, and Others), Distribution Channel (Airlines, Bank, Insurance Company, Online Travel Agency (OTA), Railway Operators, Travel Agents/Tour Operators, and Others), and Type (Comprehensive Travel Insurance, Travel Medical Insurance, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the "travel insurance market" was valued at $23.8 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $132.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2025 to 2034.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1610

Report Overview

The travel insurance market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by rise in global tourism, increased awareness about travel related risks, and evolving customer preferences for personalized insurance plans, which drives the market growth. In addition, travelers are increase in choosing comprehensive travel insurance plans that cover medical emergencies, trip cancellations, and baggage loss, driven by the need for enhanced risk mitigation and financial security during international and domestic travel, which further drives the market growth.

However, challenges such as high cost of travel insurance and lack of awareness and understanding of travel insurance may hinder market growth. Furthermore, the growth of digital platforms and embedded insurance models and government regulations and visa insurance mandates present lucrative opportunities for market players.

Key Segmentation Overview

The travel insurance market is segmented on the basis of age group, insurance cover, end user, distribution channel, type, and region.

By Age Group: Below-17 Years Old, 18-30 Years Old, 31-50 Years Old and Above 50 Years

By Insurance Cover: One-Trip Travel Insurance and Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

By End User: Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers and Others

By Distribution Channel: Airlines, Bank, Insurance Company, Online Travel Agency (OTA), Railway Operators, Travel Agents/Tour Operators and Others

By Type: Comprehensive Travel Insurance, Travel Medical Insurance and Others

By Region: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Highlights

By Age Group, the above 50 years segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue leading due to increased health-related travel concerns, higher demand for medical coverage , and a growing preference for secure and well-planned travel among senior travelers.

, and a growing preference for secure and well-planned travel among senior travelers. By Insurance Cover, the one-trip travel insurance segment witnessed significant growth due to rise in number of occasional travelers, cost-effectiveness for short-term journeys, and the convenience of tailored coverage for specific travel durations and destinations.

By End User, the family travelers segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue leading due to rise in multi-generational travel trends, increased awareness of travel-related risks, and the growing demand for bundled insurance plans that offer comprehensive coverage for all family members.

By Distribution Channel, the insurance company segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue leading due to strong distribution networks, wide range of customized policy offerings, and increased partnerships with travel agencies and online booking platforms

By Type, the comprehensive travel insurance segment witnessed significant growth due to increase in awareness about the need for all-encompassing coverage that addresses a wide range of potential risks, including medical emergencies, trip cancellations, and lost luggage, alongside the growing preference for hassle-free, one-stop solutions among travelers.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1610

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $23.8 billion Market Size in 2034 $132.9 billion CAGR 18.4 % Segments covered Age Group, Insurance Cover, End User, Distribution Channel, Type, and Region. Drivers • Rise in Global Tourism and Increase in Travel Frequency • Increase in Awareness of Travel Risks Post-Pandemic Opportunities • Growth of Digital Platforms and Embedded Insurance Models • Government Regulations and Visa Insurance Mandates Restraints • High Cost of Travel Insurance • Lack of Awareness and Understanding of Travel Insurance

Factors Affecting Market Growth & Opportunities

The travel insurance market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increase in number of global travelers and rise in awareness of the importance of travel protection. In addition, the incidents such as medical emergencies, trip cancellations, and lost luggage become more common, travelers are increasingly opting for insurance plans that provide financial protection and peace of mind, which drives the market growth.

Rising global travel activity: The growing trend of both leisure and business travel is propelling the demand for travel insurance. The people travel internationally, the need for travel-related coverage is becoming increasingly essential, ensuring protection against unexpected events., which drives the market growth.

Increase in Awareness and Risk Management: Travelers are becoming more aware of the risks associated with travel, such as health issues, trip cancellations, and disruptions. This heightened awareness is contributing to the growing adoption of travel insurance policies across various customer segments.

However, challenges such as High cost of travel insurance, and complexity of coverage options remain concerns for industry players. Managing these issues requires strategic efforts to offer affordable, flexible plans and simplify policy structures.

Regulatory Landscape & Compliance:

Regulatory guidelines for travel insurance vary by country, however they mostly aim to protect consumers, ensure fair practices among insurers, and promote transparency in policy offerings. These regulations typically require insurers to provide clear, comprehensive information about coverage, exclusions, premium structures, and claims procedures. Policies must be written in easily understandable language, allowing travelers to make informed decisions before purchase.

In addition, many jurisdictions require that travel insurance providers be licensed and comply with solvency requirements to ensure they can meet their financial obligations to policyholders. In many countries, travel insurance is managed by financial regulatory authorities or insurance commissions. These bodies often mandate that insurers handle claims within a specified timeframe, maintain ethical marketing practices, and resolve disputes through standardized grievance redressal mechanisms. For international travel, regulatory frameworks intersect with destination countries' requirements particularly where health insurance coverage is mandated for visa approval, such as in the European countries.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1610

Regional Insights

Europe dominates the travel insurance market due to mandatory travel insurance requirements for Schengen visa applicants, high outbound travel rates, and strong consumer awareness regarding travel-related risks. The region benefits from a well-established insurance infrastructure, widespread use of digital booking platforms, and a growing trend of integrating insurance with airline and travel services. Countries such as Germany, France, and the UK lead the market, driven by tech-enabled policy distribution and cross-border travel within the Europe

LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness of travel-related risks, increase in outbound tourism, and growing penetration of digital payment and insurance platforms, driving demand for travel insurance in the region.

Key Players

Major players in the travel insurance market include Chubb Limited, Staysure, Just Travel Cover, AXA, Allianz, Aviva Plc, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, Tokio Marine HCC., HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, Income Insurance Limited, MSIG Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, Berjaya Sompo Insurance Berhad, Great Eastern Holdings Ltd, Seven Corners Inc, American Express Company, Travel Insured International, Inc., Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., and Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. These companies are focusing on expanding their service offerings, strategic partnerships, and enhancing cybersecurity measures.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In January 2025, Zurich Insurance Company (Singapore) Ltd. and ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited unveiled a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing travel security for customers through a new offering, Zurich Travel Comfort. This exclusive travel insurance product will be integrated into ComfortDelGro's ride-hailing platform, CDG Zig, marking a significant milestone in digital-first travel solutions.

In December 2024, Zurich Insurance acquired AIG's global personal travel insurance and assistance business, including Travel Guard, for $600 million, plus a potential earn-out payment. The transaction makes Zurich one of the largest travel insurers globally.

In October 2024, MSIG Insurance ("MSIG") partnered with Thriwe Consulting Private Limited ("Thriwe") to enhance travel insurance offerings with an exclusive benefits package. This partnership sets a new benchmark in the travel insurance industry by seamlessly merging comprehensive travel protection with luxury lifestyle perks.

In October 2024, American Express India announced a refreshed suite of benefits for its Consumer Platinum CardR., offering Card Members an enhanced blend of premium, travel, and lifestyle privileges. The newly introduced benefits provide additional value across key categories, including travel, dining, and everyday conveniences, delivering an even richer experience for Card Members.

Buy Now: https://bit.ly/4nJOgj9

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the travel insurance market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the travel insurance market analysis from 2024 to 2034 to identify the prevailing travel insurance market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the travel insurance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global travel insurance market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global travel insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Travel Insurance Market Report Highlights

By Age Group

Below-17 Years Old

18-30 Years Old

31-49 Years Old

Above 50 Years

By Insurance Cover

One-Trip Travel Insurance

One-Trip Travel Insurance

Short-Stay Travel Insurance

Long-Stay Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

By End User

Senior Citizens

Education Travelers

Business Travelers

Family Travelers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Airlines

Bank

Insurance Company

Online Travel Agency (OTA)

Railway Operators

Travel Agents/Tour Operators

Others

By Type

Comprehensive Travel Insurance

Travel Medical Insurance

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Student Travel Insurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type (Domestic Travel, International Travel) , by Coverage (Single Trip Coverage, Annual multi-trip Coverage), by Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, Insurance Aggregators): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 - 2032

Southeast Asia Travel Insurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Insurance Cover (Single-Trip Travel Insurance, Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance, and Long-Stay Travel Insurance), Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, and Insurance Aggregators), End User (Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers and Others), Mode (Online and Offline): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032

Business Travel Insurance Market By Coverage Type (Single-Trip Travel Insurance and Multi-Trip Travel Insurance), Distribution Channels (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers and Insurance Aggregators), and Application (Domestic and International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Asia-Pacific Travel Insurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, Insurance Aggregators, and Others), Insurance Cover (Single Trip, Annual Multi-trip, and Long Stay) and End User (Senior Citizens, Educational Travelers, Backpackers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, and Fully Independent Travelers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2022

Universal Life Insurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type (Indexed Universal Life Insurance, Variable Universal Life Insurance, Guaranteed Universal Life Insurance), by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Brokers/Agents, Banks, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023 - 2033

About Us:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

https://medium.com/@kokate.mayuri1991

https://bfsibloghub.blogspot.com/

https://steemit.com/@monikak/posts

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-global-travel-insurance-market-size-was-valued-at-23-8-billion-in-2024--and-is-projected-to-reach-132-9-billion-by-2034--growing-at-a-cagr-of-18-4-from-2025-to-2034--302605509.html