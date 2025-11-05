Standard Dental Labs Inc.: Standard Dental Labs Signs Binding Agreement to Acquire Dream Dentistry Labs, LLC, Strengthening Central Florida Operations

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) ("SDL" or the "Company") today announced that it has signed a binding agreement on November 4th, 2025 to acquire Dream Dentistry Labs, LLC ("DDL"), a full-service dental laboratory located in Clearwater, Florida. The acquisition enhances SDL's presence across Central Florida, linking its Orlando operations with the greater Tampa Bay area as part of a unified regional growth strategy.

Dream Dentistry Labs employs five experienced technicians and is on pace to exceed $1 million in revenue for 2025. The lab is recognized for its craftsmanship and technical expertise in digital implant design, full-arch restorations, chairside conversions, and CAD/CAM workflows, earning the trust of clinicians and dental service organizations throughout Florida.

"This agreement represents another major step toward establishing a connected network of high-performing dental labs across Central Florida," said James Brooks, CEO of Standard Dental Labs Inc. "Dream Dentistry's team brings a level of technical sophistication and commitment to quality that perfectly aligns with our operating standards. We're excited to close the acquisition and integrate their capabilities into our growing statewide platform."

Under the binding agreement, SDL will acquire all of the operating assets of DDL through a combination of cash and performance-based shares. The share component will be released over a two-year period following closing, contingent upon defined operational and revenue milestones. Completion of the transaction remains subject to the conclusion of the Company's due diligence and other customary closing conditions. Upon closing, DDL will continue operating under its current name while adopting SDL's centralized procurement, digital infrastructure, and quality management systems.

In addition to this agreement, Standard Dental Labs is in active negotiations with four other dental laboratories across Central Florida, currently under exclusivity rights pursuant to previously announced letters of intent with the Company, each of which aligns with the Company's acquisition and integration model. SDL remains confident these ongoing discussions will likely result in additional acquisitions, further strengthening its position as a regional leader in the dental laboratory sector.

Following these and other pending transactions, SDL plans to evaluate consolidation opportunities across Central Florida to enhance efficiency, training, and production capacity.

Key Highlights

Binding agreement signed November 4 th , 2025 to acquire Dream Dentistry Labs, LLC of Clearwater, Florida

Will add a technically advanced team specializing in implant and digital workflows

Currently in active negotiations with four additional Central Florida labs

Acquisition structured with cash and performance-based shares, vesting over two years

Transaction to close following completion of the Company's due diligence





About Dream Dentistry Labs, LLC

Dream Dentistry Labs, LLC is a Clearwater, Florida-based dental laboratory specializing in advanced restorative and implant solutions, including crowns, bridges, full-arch restorations, and digital design services. Its focus on precision, technology adoption, and clinician collaboration has made it a trusted partner for dental professionals across Central Florida.

About Standard Dental Labs Inc.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) is a Florida-based dental laboratory consolidator dedicated to acquiring, integrating, and scaling high-performing labs through shared systems, digital infrastructure, and operational excellence. SDL's mission is to unify independent laboratories under one standard of quality, service, and efficiency.

Learn more at www.sdl.care or contact info@sdl.care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, and timing relating to the proposed acquisition of Dream Dentistry Labs, LLC; the anticipated benefits of the transaction; ongoing acquisition negotiations with other labs; and future performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Specific to this announcement, there can be no assurance that the acquisition of Dream Dentistry Labs, LLC will be completed as contemplated, or at all. The transaction remains subject to the completion and satisfactory results of the Company's due diligence review, as well as customary closing conditions. Findings during the due diligence process could alter, delay, or prevent closing of the transaction, or result in modifications to the agreed terms. Similarly, there can be no assurance that negotiations with other laboratories will result in definitive agreements or completed transactions. Additionally, even if one or more of these transactions close, the integration of acquired labs may not achieve the expected operational efficiencies, synergies, or financial performance.

More generally, these risks include, but are not limited to: the outcomes of due diligence; the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements on favorable terms, or at all; the availability of financing for acquisitions; the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies; market competition; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's filings, including its Form 1-A/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 25, 2025, and disclosures furnished to OTC Markets.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

