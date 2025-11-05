US Med-Equip Earns Back-to-Back Inc. 'Power Partner' Honor for Top-Rated Service to Hospitals

Hospitals nationwide credit USME's on-demand access to medical equipment, AI-powered technology for helping clinicians save time, reduce costs, focus on patients

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / For the second year in a row, Inc. magazine named US Med-Equip (USME) a "Power Partner" for helping clinicians in hospitals nationwide treat critical patients without delay.

USME partners with thousands of hospitals and health systems across the U.S. to provide medical equipment from ventilators and infusion pumps to specialty beds and therapeutic surfaces. The company's on-demand service, award-winning technology and nationwide branch network have made it a trusted lifeline for hospitals facing constant demand and shifting patient needs.

"Hospitals count on us to respond immediately and support them in delivering the best possible care. That's what drives us," said?Greg Salario, USME CEO.

The Inc.?Power Partner Awards honor organizations whose work consistently empowers clients to excel. Winners are selected based on detailed client feedback and data measuring performance, dependability and overall impact.

"Trust and reliability are crucial in the medical field where equipment performance is critical," said a respiratory therapy supervisor in Louisiana.

"When every minute matters, US Med-Equip delivers," said a Colorado nurse manager.

USME has grown rapidly in recent years, expanding its reach to new markets and introducing technologies that help hospitals track, maintain and optimize their equipment fleets. The company's focus on operational excellence, speed of delivery and customer collaboration has positioned it as a key partner for hospitals disciplined in controlling high capital and maintenance costs while ensuring equipment readiness, compliance, and reliability for patients.

"The healthcare heroes we serve inspire us every day," Salario said. "We measure our success on theirs. When patients get the care they need because the right equipment arrived on time, we know we're fulfilling our mission."

About US Med-Equip

Recognized as one of the "world's top 3 professional services firms in healthcare" for "driving innovation and providing the lynchpin support needed to enable healthcare professionals to focus on what they do best - ensuring positive outcomes for patients," US Med-Equip provides hospitals with rental and asset management solutions. With dedicated employees across more than 100 locations, USME delivers patient-ready medical equipment within 2 hours plus drive time 24/7, 365 days a year.

