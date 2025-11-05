Holographic Spatial Light Modulator platform recognized for excellence in design and engineering

Swave Photonics, the true holographic display company, today announced that its Holographic eXtended Reality (HXR) Spatial Light Modulator has been selected as an Honoree for the CES® 2026 Innovation Awards in the XR Spatial Computing category. HXR is the world's first chipset and Spatial Light Modulator that uses phase change materials (PCM) technology to create the world's smallest pixels small enough to steer light and enable true holography.

The CES Innovation Awards® 2026 program received a record number of submissions over 3600. The announcement comes ahead of CES 2026, the world's most powerful technology event, happening Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, NV.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 36 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers, and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design. With this award, Swave's HXR joins a list of technological achievements that have been recognized at CES.

By utilizing standard CMOS and other existing semiconductor processes, Swave's HXR Platform enables a cost-effective solution for both manufacturers and end-users. Swave's display architecture leverages unique optical physics principles to shape light and sculpt high-quality 3D images with the world's smallest pixels, creating a reality-first AR experience that seamlessly blends the digital world with the user's reality. The innovation reflects over 12 years of advanced development at both Belgium-based imec and Swave, after the company spun out of imec.

As the first 3D holographic display technology built for reality-first spatial computing, HXR delivers:

Full-color, high-brightness images with exceptional resolution

Accurate image depth aligned with real-world surroundings, enabled by patented DynamicDepth technology

Natural visual processing that eliminates a common user issue of Vergence-Accommodation Conflict, reducing nausea and fatigue

A smaller, lighter form factor enabled by removing waveguides, varifocal lenses, and other bulky optical components

Seamless compatibility with prescription eyewear with thin, curved lenses

"Our HXR Spatial Light Modulator is continuing to advance in development and testing thanks to the work of the incredible Swave team and our partners. To once again be recognized at such a prestigious event like CES is a testament to the years of dedication and innovation of this team," said Swave CEO, Mike Noonen. "As technology leaders continue to bring AI and smart glasses closer to mainstream adoption with new designs and prototypes, Swave's HXR technology is a pivotal innovation that will enable the reality-first user experience needed to spur broader adoption."

To request a meeting at CES with the Swave team, please email hey@swave.io.

About Swave:

Swave, the true holographic display company, develops chipsets to deliver reality-first spatial computing powered by AI. The company's Holographic eXtended Reality (HXR) display technology is the first to achieve true holography by sculpting lightwaves into natural, high-resolution images. The proprietary technology will allow for compact form factors with a natural viewing experience. Founded in 2022, the company spun-out from imec and utilizes CMOS chip technology for manufacturing for a cost-effective, scalable, and swift path to commercialization. For more information, visit https://swave.io/

About CES®:

CES is the most powerful tech event in the world the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2026 takes place Jan. 6-9, 2026, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators from startups to global brands helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® the most powerful tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251105283360/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Kelli Flores

104 West Partners for Swave Photonics

Kelli.Flores@104west.com