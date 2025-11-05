Anzeige
WKN: 850981 | ISIN: US2910111044 | Ticker-Symbol: EMR
Tradegate
05.11.25 | 15:57
115,66 Euro
-3,63 % -4,36
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,18116,5818:48
116,12116,6618:47
PR Newswire
05.11.2025 12:55 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Emerson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Provides Initial 2026 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Emerson also declared a 5% quarterly cash dividend increase to $0.555 per share of common stock payable December 10, 2025 to stockholders of record November 14, 2025. Additionally, Emerson announced that its Board of Directors authorized the company to repurchase up to 50 million shares of its common stock. This is in addition to the authorization approved in March 2020, to repurchase 60 million shares of common stock, which has approximately 20 million shares remaining.

(dollars in millions, except per share)

2024 Q4

2025 Q4

Change

2024

2025

Change

Underlying Orders2




6 %




4 %

Net Sales


$4,619

$4,855

5 %


$17,492

$18,016

3 %

Underlying Sales 3




4 %


3 %

Pretax Earnings


$679

$796



$2,020

$2,934


Margin

14.7 %

16.4 %

170 bps

11.5 %

16.3 %

480 bps

Adjusted Segment EBITA4


$1,210

$1,333



$4,552

$4,975


Margin

26.2 %

27.5 %

130 bps

26.0 %

27.6 %

160 bps

GAAP Earnings Per Share


$0.97

$1.12

15 %


$2.82

$4.03

43 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share5


$1.48

$1.62

9 %


$5.49

$6.00

9 %

Operating Cash Flow


$1,073

$1,011

(6) %


$3,317

$3,676

11 %

Free Cash Flow


$905

$843

(7) %


$2,898

$3,245

12 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson delivered a solid fiscal 2025, marked by continued margin expansion, robust cash generation and strong execution. The dedication of our global teams was instrumental in driving our performance and advancing Emerson's position as the leading automation company," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We are proud of the meaningful progress we have made integrating AspenTech and of completing the Test & Measurement integration - delivering on our commitment to achieve $200M of run-rate cost synergies."

Karsanbhai continued, "Our portfolio is aligned with long-term secular trends positioned to drive sustainable growth into the future. These trends have driven mid-single-digit underlying orders growth for three consecutive quarters, supporting our sales expectations for 2026 and beyond. We remain confident in our operational execution and ability to return cash to shareholders, accelerating further value creation."

2026 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2026 guidance framework. As we pivot capital allocation to returning cash to shareholders, the 2026 outlook assumes returning ~$2.2B through ~$1B of share repurchases and ~$1.2B of dividends.

2026 Q1

2026

Net Sales Growth

~4%

~5.5%

Underlying Sales Growth

~2%

~4%

Earnings Per Share

~$0.98

$4.73 - $4.93

Amortization of intangibles

~$0.35

~$1.42

Restructuring and related costs

~$0.05

~$0.15

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

~$0.02

~$0.05

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

~$1.40

$6.35 - $6.55

Operating Cash Flow


$4.0B - $4.1B

Free Cash Flow


$3.5B - $3.6B

Share Repurchase


~$1.0B


1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis.

2 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech.

3 Underlying sales exclude the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures.

4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense.

5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, and discrete taxes.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at https://ir.emerson.com at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

Upcoming Event

Emerson will hold an in-person and virtual investor conference on Thursday, Nov. 20 in New York City. A live webcast of the investor conference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to register and attend the webcast is available at https://ir.emerson.com/. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, controls systems, and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which represent management's expectations, based on currently available information. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect new information or later developments. Examples of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Contacts




Investors:

Media:

Colleen Mettler

Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen / Connor Murphy


(314) 553-2197

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



(212) 355-4449


(tables attached)





Table 1

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)










Quarter Ended
September 30,


Year Ended
September 30,




2024


2025


2024


2025









Net sales

$ 4,619


$ 4,855


$ 17,492


$ 18,016

Costs and expenses:








Cost of sales

2,248


2,335


8,607


8,497

SG&A expenses

1,315


1,330


5,142


5,103

Gain on subordinated interest

-


-


(79)


-

Loss on Copeland note receivable

-


-


279


-

Other deductions, net

359


302


1,434


1,245

Interest expense, net

18


92


175


237

Interest income from related party1

-


-


(86)


-

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

679


796


2,020


2,934

Income taxes

149


160


415


696

Earnings from continuing operations

530


636


1,605


2,238

Discontinued operations, net of tax

438


1


350


8

Net earnings

968


637


1,955


2,246

Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(28)


-


(13)


(47)

Net earnings common stockholders

$ 996


$ 637


$ 1,968


$ 2,293









Earnings common stockholders






Earnings from continuing operations

$ 558


$ 636


$ 1,618


$ 2,285

Discontinued operations

438


1


350


8

Net earnings common stockholders

$ 996


$ 637


$ 1,968


$ 2,293









Diluted avg. shares outstanding

573.9


565.5


574.0


566.7









Diluted earnings per share common stockholders






Earnings from continuing operations

$ 0.97


$ 1.12


$ 2.82


$ 4.03

Discontinued operations

0.76


-


0.61


0.01

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.73


$ 1.12


$ 3.43


$ 4.04


















Quarter Ended
September 30,


Year Ended
September 30,




2024


2025


2024


2025

Other deductions, net






Amortization of intangibles

$ 266


$ 208


$ 1,077


$ 884

Restructuring costs

58


66


228


136

Other

35


28


129


225

Total

$ 359


$ 302


$ 1,434


$ 1,245


1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.




Table 2

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)






Year Ended Sept 30,


2024


2025

Assets


Cash and equivalents

$ 3,588


$ 1,544

Receivables, net

2,927


3,101

Inventories

2,180


2,213

Other current assets

1,497


1,725

Total current assets

10,192


8,583

Property, plant & equipment, net

2,807


2,871

Goodwill

18,067


18,193

Other intangible assets

10,436


9,458

Other

2,744


2,859

Total assets

$ 44,246


$ 41,964





Liabilities and equity


Short-term borrowings and current




maturities of long-term debt

$ 532


$ 4,797

Accounts payable

1,335


1,384

Accrued expenses

3,875


3,616

Total current liabilities

5,742


9,797

Long-term debt

7,155


8,319

Other liabilities

3,840


3,550

Equity


Common stockholders' equity

21,636


20,282

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

5,873


16

Total equity

27,509


20,298

Total liabilities and equity

$ 44,246


$ 41,964





Table 3


EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)









Year Ended Sept 30,




2024


2025


Operating activities




Net earnings


$ 1,955


$ 2,246


Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax


(350)


(8)


Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


1,689


1,518


Stock compensation


260


263


Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up


231


-


Pension expense (income)


(79)


(12)


Pension funding


(38)


(46)


Changes in operating working capital


(151)


(9)


Gain on subordinated interest


(79)


-


Loss on Copeland note receivable


279


-


Other, net


(400)


(276)


Cash from continuing operations


3,317


3,676


Cash from discontinued operations


15


(578)


Cash provided by operating activities


3,332


3,098








Investing activities




Capital expenditures


(419)


(431)


Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired


(8,342)


(37)


Proceeds from subordinated interest


79


-


Other, net


(114)


(125)


Cash from continuing operations


(8,796)


(593)


Cash from discontinued operations


3,436


-


Cash used in investing activities


(5,360)


(593)








Financing activities




Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings


(15)


1,110


Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months


322


8,008


Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months


(327)


(4,918)


Proceeds from long-term debt


-


1,544


Payments of long-term debt


(547)


(503)


Dividends paid


(1,201)


(1,192)


Purchases of common stock


(435)


(1,167)


AspenTech purchases of common stock


(208)


-


Purchase of noncontrolling interest


-


(7,244)


Repurchase of AspenTech share awards


-


(76)


Other, net


(44)


(72)


Cash used in financing activities


(2,455)


(4,510)








Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents


20


(39)


Decrease in cash and equivalents

(4,463)


(2,044)


Beginning cash and equivalents


8,051


3,588


Ending cash and equivalents

$ 3,588


$ 1,544


Table 4

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)


The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to
supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before
interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding
intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA,
and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for
investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.



Quarter Ended Sept 30,



2024


2025


Reported


Underlying











Sales







Final Control

$ 1,167


$ 1,215


4 %


3 %


Measurement & Analytical

1,119


1,152


3 %


2 %


Discrete Automation

643


676


5 %


4 %


Safety & Productivity

352


360


2 %


1 %


Intelligent Devices

$ 3,281

$ 3,403

4 %

3 %









Control Systems & Software

995


1,067


7 %


6 %


Test & Measurement

360


408


13 %


12 %


Software and Control

$ 1,355

$ 1,475

9 %

8 %









Eliminations

(17)


(23)






Total

$ 4,619

$ 4,855

5 %

4 %

Sales Growth by Geography



Quarter Ended
Sept 30,

Americas

6 %

Europe

3 %

Asia, Middle East & Africa

2 %


Table 4 cont.



Year Ended Sept 30,


2024


2025


Reported


Underlying









Sales






Final Control

$ 4,204


$ 4,380


4 %


4 %

Measurement & Analytical

4,061


4,143


2 %


2 %

Discrete Automation

2,506


2,521


1 %


1 %

Safety & Productivity

1,390


1,356


(2) %


(3) %

Intelligent Devices

$ 12,161

$ 12,400

2 %

2 %






Control Systems & Software

3,935


4,205


7 %


7 %

Test & Measurement

1,464


1,486


2 %


1 %

Software and Control

$ 5,399

$ 5,691

5 %

5 %






Eliminations

(68)


(75)





Total

$ 17,492

$ 18,016

3 %

3 %


Sales Growth by Geography



Year Ended
Sept 30,

Americas

5 %

Europe

(2) %

Asia, Middle East & Africa

3 %


Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Sept 30,


Quarter Ended Sept 30,


2024


2025


As
Reported
(GAAP)


Adjusted
EBITA
(Non-
GAAP)


As
Reported
(GAAP)


Adjusted
EBITA
(Non-
GAAP)

Earnings






Final Control

$ 271


$ 305


$ 310


$ 335

Margins

23.2 %

26.1 %

25.6 %

27.6 %

Measurement & Analytical

295


326


317


348

Margins

26.4 %

29.2 %

27.5 %

30.2 %

Discrete Automation

144


154


134


154

Margins

22.3 %

23.9 %

19.9 %

22.9 %

Safety & Productivity

78


90


77


89

Margins

22.2 %

25.4 %

21.0 %

24.3 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 788

$ 875

$ 838

$ 926

Margins

24.0 %


26.6 %


24.6 %


27.2 %









Control Systems & Software

98


239


181


291

Margins

9.8 %

24.0 %

17.0 %

27.3 %

Test & Measurement

(45)


96


(4)


116

Margins

(12.4) %

26.7 %

(1.1) %

28.5 %

Software and Control

$ 53

$ 335

$ 177

$ 407

Margins

3.9 %


24.7 %


12.0 %


27.6 %









Corporate items and interest expense, net:








Stock compensation

$ (57)


$ (52)


$ (65)


$ (55)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

37


37


27


27

Corporate and other

(124)


(60)


(89)


(34)

Interest (expense) income, net

(18)


-


(92)


-









Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA

$ 679

$ 1,135

$ 796

$ 1,271

Margins

14.7 %


24.6 %


16.4 %


26.2 %









Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:






Adjusted Total Segment EBITA

$ 1,210


$ 1,333

Margins



26.2 %




27.5 %



Year Ended Sept 30,


Year Ended Sept 30,


2024


2025


As
Reported
(GAAP)


Adjusted
EBITA
(Non-
GAAP)


As
Reported
(GAAP)


Adjusted
EBITA (Non-
GAAP)

Earnings






Final Control

$ 977


$ 1,081


$ 1,081


$ 1,176

Margins

23.2 %

25.7 %

24.7 %

26.9 %

Measurement & Analytical

1,056


1,137


1,112


1,182

Margins

26.0 %

28.0 %

26.9 %

28.5 %

Discrete Automation

466


535


469


531

Margins

18.6 %

21.3 %

18.6 %

21.0 %

Safety & Productivity

308


341


291


323

Margins

22.2 %

24.5 %

21.5 %

23.8 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 2,807

$ 3,094

$ 2,953

$ 3,212

Margins

23.1 %


25.4 %


23.8 %


25.9 %









Control Systems & Software

572


1,107


895


1,388

Margins

14.5 %

28.1 %

21.3 %

33.0 %

Test & Measurement

(290)


351


(68)


375

Margins

(19.8) %

24.0 %

(4.5) %

25.3 %

Software and Control

$ 282

$ 1,458

$ 827

$ 1,763

Margins

5.2 %


27.0 %


14.5 %


31.0 %









Corporate items and interest expense, net:








Stock compensation

(260)


(202)


(263)


(216)

Unallocated pension and postretirement costs

144


144


109


109

Corporate and other

(664)


(168)


(455)


(175)

Gain on subordinated interest

79


-


-


-

Loss on Copeland note receivable

(279)


-


-


-

Interest (expense) income, net

(175)


-


(237)


-

Interest income from related party1

86


-


-


-









Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA

$ 2,020

$ 4,326

$ 2,934

$ 4,693

Margins

11.5 %


24.7 %


16.3 %


26.0 %









Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:






Adjusted Total Segment EBITA

$ 4,552


$ 4,975

Margins



26.0 %




27.6 %









1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.


Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Sept 30,


Quarter Ended Sept 30,


2024


2025


Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2


Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Final Control

$ 22


$ 12


$ 22


$ 3

Measurement & Analytical

12


19


12


19

Discrete Automation

8


2


8


12

Safety & Productivity

7


5


7


5

Intelligent Devices

$ 49

$ 38

$ 49

$ 39






Control Systems & Software

126


15


101


9

Test & Measurement

141


-


107


13

Software and Control

$ 267

$ 15

$ 208

$ 22






Corporate

-


11


-


20

Total

$ 316

$ 64

$ 257

$ 81






1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $6 and $15 of restructuring-related costs for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.



Year Ended Sept 30,


Year Ended Sept 30,


2024


2025


Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2


Amortization of

Intangibles1


Restructuring

and

Related Costs2

Final Control

$ 87


$ 17


$ 86


$ 9

Measurement & Analytical

55


26


45


25

Discrete Automation

34


35


32


30

Safety & Productivity

26


7


27


5

Intelligent Devices

$ 202

$ 85

$ 190

$ 69






Control Systems & Software

512


23


468


25

Test & Measurement

560


81


425


18

Software and Control

$ 1,072

$ 104

$ 893

$ 43






Corporate

-


55


-


50

Total

$ 1,274

$ 244

$ 1,083

$ 162






1 Amortization of intangibles includes $196 and $199 reported in cost of sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $16 and $26 of restructuring-related costs for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.



Quarter Ended Sept 30,


2024


2025





Depreciation and Amortization


Final Control

$ 39


$ 41

Measurement & Analytical

33


45

Discrete Automation

22


23

Safety & Productivity

15


15

Intelligent Devices

109


124





Control Systems & Software

150


123

Test & Measurement

153


120

Software and Control

303


243





Corporate

14


12

Total

$ 426


$ 379










Year Ended Sept 30,


2024


2025





Depreciation and Amortization


Final Control

$ 159


$ 161

Measurement & Analytical

138


140

Discrete Automation

87


87

Safety & Productivity

58


60

Intelligent Devices

442


448





Control Systems & Software

594


550

Test & Measurement

607


476

Software and Control

1,201


1,026





Corporate

46


44

Total

$ 1,689


$ 1,518

Table 5

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)


The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis.
The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The
Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year
purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. These metrics are
useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.







Quarter Ended Sept 30,







2024


2025


Stock compensation (GAAP)



$ (57)

$ (65)

Integration-related stock compensation expense





5

1

10

3

Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)



$ (52)

$ (55)







Quarter Ended Sept 30,







2024


2025


Corporate and other (GAAP)



$ (124)

$ (89)

Corporate restructuring and related costs





9


16


Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs





46


39


Loss on divestiture of business





9


-











Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)



$ (60)

$ (34)







Year Ended Sept 30,







2024


2025


Stock compensation (GAAP)



$ (260)

$ (263)

Integration-related stock compensation expense





58

2

47

4

Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)



$ (202)

$ (216)







Year Ended Sept 30,







2024


2025


Corporate and other (GAAP)



$ (664)

$ (455)

Corporate restructuring and related costs





12


25


Loss on divestiture of businesses





48


-


Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs





205


255


Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up





231


-











Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)



$ (168)

$ (175)








1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $2 reported as restructuring costs

2 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $43 reported as restructuring costs

3 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI & AspenTech and includes $4 reported as restructuring costs

4 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI & AspenTech and includes $25 reported as restructuring costs

Table 6

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL

(AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)


The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,
are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted
EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring
expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments.
Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase
accounting related items and transaction-related costs, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA,
adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for
investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.



Quarter Ended Sept 30,


2024


2025





Pretax earnings

$ 679

$ 796

Percent of sales

14.7 %

16.4 %

Interest expense, net

18


92

Amortization of intangibles

316


257

Restructuring and related costs

64


81

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

49


45

Loss on divestiture of business

9


-

Adjusted EBITA

$ 1,135

$ 1,271

Percent of sales

24.6 %

26.2 %



Quarter Ended Sept 30,


2024


2025





GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 0.97

$ 1.12


Amortization of intangibles

0.35


0.35

Restructuring and related costs

0.08


0.11

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

0.06


0.06

Loss on divestiture of business

0.02


-

Discrete taxes

-


(0.02)





Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 1.48

$ 1.62

Year Ended Sept 30,


2024


2025





Pretax earnings

$ 2,020

$ 2,934

Percent of sales

11.5 %


16.3 %

Interest expense, net

175


237

Interest income from related party1

(86)


-

Amortization of intangibles

1,274


1,083

Restructuring and related costs

244


162

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

220


277

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

231


-

Loss on Copeland note receivable

279


-

Loss on divestiture of businesses

48


-

Gain on subordinated interest

(79)


-

Adjusted EBITA

$ 4,326

$ 4,693

Percent of sales

24.7 %


26.0 %






Year Ended Sept 30,


2024


2025





GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 2.82

$ 4.03


Amortization of intangibles

1.43


1.35

Restructuring and related costs

0.33


0.23

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs

0.26


0.33

Discrete taxes

(0.10)


0.06

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

0.38


-

Loss on Copeland note receivable

0.38


-

Loss on divestiture of businesses

0.09


-

Gain on subordinated interest

(0.10)


-





Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share

$ 5.49

$ 6.00


1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable


Table 6 cont.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2025


Pretax
Earnings


Income
Taxes


Earnings
from
Cont.
Ops.


Non-
Controlling

Interests3


Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders


Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

As reported (GAAP)

$ 796

$ 160

$ 636

$ -

$ 636

$ 1.12

Amortization of intangibles

257

1

59


198


-


198


0.35

Restructuring and related
costs

81

2

19


62


-


62


0.11

Acquisition/divestiture fees
and related costs

45


9


36


-


36


0.06

Discrete taxes

-


13


(13)


-


(13)


(0.02)

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 1,179

$ 260

$ 919

$ -

$ 919

$ 1.62

Interest expense, net

$ 92











Adjusted EBITA (Non-
GAAP)

$ 1,271





















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $15 of restructuring-related costs.

3 Non-Controlling Interests for AspenTech ceased as of March 12, 2025 with the completion of the buy-in.


Year Ended September 30, 2025


Pretax
Earnings


Income
Taxes


Earnings
from
Cont.
Ops.


Non-
Controlling

Interests3


Net
Earnings
Common
Stockholders


Diluted
Earnings
Per
Share

As reported (GAAP)

$ 2,934

$ 696

$ 2,238

$ (47)

$ 2,285

$ 4.03

Amortization of intangibles

1,083

1

246


837


73


764


1.35

Restructuring and related
costs

162

2

29


133


-


133


0.23

Acquisition/divestiture fees
and related costs

277


43


234


48


186


0.33

Discrete taxes

-


(36)


36


-


36


0.06

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 4,456

$ 978

$ 3,478

$ 74

$ 3,404

$ 6.00

Interest expense, net

237











Adjusted EBITA (Non-
GAAP)

$ 4,693





















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $199 reported in cost of sales.

2 Restructuring and related costs includes $26 of restructuring-related costs.

3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results. Non-Controlling Interests for AspenTech ceased as of March 12, 2025 with the completion of the buy-in.

Table 7

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other


Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,
except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.


Q4 FY25 Underlying Sales Change

Reported

(Favorable) /
Unfavorable FX

(Acquisitions) /

Divestitures

Underlying

Final Control

4 %

(1) %

- %

3 %

Measurement & Analytical

3 %

(1) %

- %

2 %

Discrete Automation

5 %

(1) %

- %

4 %

Safety & Productivity

2 %

(1) %

- %

1 %

Intelligent Devices

4 %

(1) %

- %

3 %

Control Systems & Software

7 %

(1) %

- %

6 %

Test & Measurement

13 %

(1) %

- %

12 %

Software and Control

9 %

(1) %

- %

8 %

Emerson

5 %

(1) %

- %

4 %


Year Ended Sept 30, 2025 Underlying Sales Change

Reported

(Favorable) /
Unfavorable FX

(Acquisitions) /

Divestitures

Underlying

Final Control

4 %

- %

- %

4 %

Measurement & Analytical

2 %

- %

- %

2 %

Discrete Automation

1 %

- %

- %

1 %

Safety & Productivity

(2) %

(1) %

- %

(3) %

Intelligent Devices

2 %

- %

- %

2 %

Control Systems & Software

7 %

- %

- %

7 %

Test & Measurement

2 %

(1) %

- %

1 %

Software and Control

5 %

- %

- %

5 %

Emerson

3 %

- %

- %

3 %


Underlying Growth Guidance

2026 Q1

Guidance

2026

Guidance

Reported (GAAP)

~4%

~5.5%

(Favorable) / Unfavorable FX

~(2) pts

~(1.5) pts

(Acquisitions) / Divestitures

-

-

Underlying (non-GAAP)

~2%

~4%


2024 Q4 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

Amortization

of

Intangibles

Restructuring
and Related
Costs

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin

Final Control

$ 271

23.2 %

$ 22

$ 12

$ 305

26.1 %

Measurement & Analytical

295

26.4 %

12

19

326

29.2 %

Discrete Automation

144

22.3 %

8

2

154

23.9 %

Safety & Productivity

78

22.2 %

7

5

90

25.4 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 788

24.0 %

$ 49

$ 38

$ 875

26.6 %

Control Systems & Software

98

9.8 %

126

15

239

24.0 %

Test & Measurement

(45)

(12.4) %

141

-

96

26.7 %

Software and Control

$ 53

3.9 %

$ 267

$ 15

$ 335

24.7 %


2025 Q4 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

Amortization
of
Intangibles

Restructuring
and Related
Costs

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin

Final Control

$ 310

25.6 %

$ 22

$ 3

$ 335

27.6 %

Measurement & Analytical

317

27.5 %

12

19

348

30.2 %

Discrete Automation

134

19.9 %

8

12

154

22.9 %

Safety & Productivity

77

21.0 %

7

5

89

24.3 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 838

24.6 %

$ 49

$ 39

$ 926

27.2 %

Control Systems & Software

181

17.0 %

101

9

291

27.3 %

Test & Measurement

(4)

(1.1) %

107

13

116

28.5 %

Software and Control

$ 177

12.0 %

$ 208

$ 22

$ 407

27.6 %


Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2024 Q4

2025 Q4

Pretax earnings (GAAP)


$ 679

$ 796

Margin

14.7 %

16.4 %

Corporate items and interest expense, net


162

219

Amortization of intangibles


316

257

Restructuring and related costs


53

61

Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 1,210

$ 1,333

Margin

26.2 %

27.5 %


2024 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

Amortization

of

Intangibles

Restructuring
and Related
Costs

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin

Final Control

$ 977

23.2 %

$ 87

$ 17

$ 1,081

25.7 %

Measurement & Analytical

1,056

26.0 %

55

26

1,137

28.0 %

Discrete Automation

466

18.6 %

34

35

535

21.3 %

Safety & Productivity

308

22.2 %

26

7

341

24.5 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 2,807

23.1 %

$ 202

$ 85

$ 3,094

25.4 %

Control Systems & Software

572

14.5 %

512

23

1,107

28.1 %

Test & Measurement

(290)

(19.8) %

560

81

351

24.0 %

Software and Control

$ 282

5.2 %

$ 1,072

$ 104

$ 1,458

27.0 %


2025 Adjusted Segment EBITA

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

Amortization
of
Intangibles

Restructuring
and Related
Costs

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA

Adjusted
Segment
EBITA
Margin

Final Control

$ 1,081

24.7 %

$ 86

$ 9

$ 1,176

26.9 %

Measurement & Analytical

1,112

26.9 %

45

25

1,182

28.5 %

Discrete Automation

469

18.6 %

32

30

531

21.0 %

Safety & Productivity

291

21.5 %

27

5

323

23.8 %

Intelligent Devices

$ 2,953

23.8 %

$ 190

$ 69

$ 3,212

25.9 %

Control Systems & Software

895

21.3 %

468

25

1,388

33.0 %

Test & Measurement

(68)

(4.5) %

425

18

375

25.3 %

Software and Control

$ 827

14.5 %

$ 893

$ 43

$ 1,763

31.0 %


Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2024

2025

Pretax earnings (GAAP)


$ 2,020

$ 2,934

Margin

11.5 %

16.3 %

Corporate items and interest expense, net


1,069

846

Amortization of intangibles


1,274

1,083

Restructuring and related costs


189

112

Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 4,552

$ 4,975

Margin

26.0 %

27.6 %


Free Cash Flow

2024 Q4

2025 Q4


Operating cash flow (GAAP)


$ 1,073

$ 1,011




Capital expenditures


(168)

(168)




Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 905

$ 843



Free Cash Flow

FY24

FY25

2026E

($ in billions)

Operating cash flow (GAAP)


$ 3,317

$ 3,676


$4.0 - $4.1

Capital expenditures


(419)

(431)


~(0.45)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 2,898

$ 3,245

$3.5 - $3.6


Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures.

Note 2: All fiscal year 2026E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

SOURCE Emerson

© 2025 PR Newswire
