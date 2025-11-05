Emerson Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results; Provides Initial 2026 Outlook

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results1 for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Emerson also declared a 5% quarterly cash dividend increase to $0.555 per share of common stock payable December 10, 2025 to stockholders of record November 14, 2025. Additionally, Emerson announced that its Board of Directors authorized the company to repurchase up to 50 million shares of its common stock. This is in addition to the authorization approved in March 2020, to repurchase 60 million shares of common stock, which has approximately 20 million shares remaining.

(dollars in millions, except per share)

2024 Q4 2025 Q4 Change

2024 2025 Change Underlying Orders2





6 %





4 % Net Sales

$4,619 $4,855 5 %

$17,492 $18,016 3 % Underlying Sales 3





4 %





3 % Pretax Earnings

$679 $796



$2,020 $2,934

Margin

14.7 % 16.4 % 170 bps

11.5 % 16.3 % 480 bps Adjusted Segment EBITA4

$1,210 $1,333



$4,552 $4,975

Margin

26.2 % 27.5 % 130 bps

26.0 % 27.6 % 160 bps GAAP Earnings Per Share

$0.97 $1.12 15 %

$2.82 $4.03 43 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share5

$1.48 $1.62 9 %

$5.49 $6.00 9 % Operating Cash Flow

$1,073 $1,011 (6) %

$3,317 $3,676 11 % Free Cash Flow

$905 $843 (7) %

$2,898 $3,245 12 %

Management Commentary

"Emerson delivered a solid fiscal 2025, marked by continued margin expansion, robust cash generation and strong execution. The dedication of our global teams was instrumental in driving our performance and advancing Emerson's position as the leading automation company," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We are proud of the meaningful progress we have made integrating AspenTech and of completing the Test & Measurement integration - delivering on our commitment to achieve $200M of run-rate cost synergies."

Karsanbhai continued, "Our portfolio is aligned with long-term secular trends positioned to drive sustainable growth into the future. These trends have driven mid-single-digit underlying orders growth for three consecutive quarters, supporting our sales expectations for 2026 and beyond. We remain confident in our operational execution and ability to return cash to shareholders, accelerating further value creation."

2026 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2026 guidance framework. As we pivot capital allocation to returning cash to shareholders, the 2026 outlook assumes returning ~$2.2B through ~$1B of share repurchases and ~$1.2B of dividends.



2026 Q1 2026 Net Sales Growth ~4% ~5.5% Underlying Sales Growth ~2% ~4% Earnings Per Share ~$0.98 $4.73 - $4.93 Amortization of intangibles ~$0.35 ~$1.42 Restructuring and related costs ~$0.05 ~$0.15 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs ~$0.02 ~$0.05 Adjusted Earnings Per Share ~$1.40 $6.35 - $6.55 Operating Cash Flow

$4.0B - $4.1B Free Cash Flow

$3.5B - $3.6B Share Repurchase

~$1.0B



1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis. 2 Underlying orders do not include AspenTech. 3 Underlying sales exclude the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. 4 Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings less restructuring and intangibles amortization expense. 5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, and discrete taxes.

Conference Call

Today, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Emerson management will discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 results during an investor conference call. Participants can access a live webcast available at https://ir.emerson.com at the time of the call. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days. Conference call slides will be posted in advance of the call on the company website.

Upcoming Event

Emerson will hold an in-person and virtual investor conference on Thursday, Nov. 20 in New York City. A live webcast of the investor conference will begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time / 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A link to register and attend the webcast is available at https://ir.emerson.com/. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global industrial technology leader that provides advanced automation. With an unmatched portfolio of intelligent devices, controls systems, and industrial software, Emerson delivers solutions that automate and optimize business performance. Headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri, Emerson combines innovative technology with proven operational excellence to power the future of automation. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which represent management's expectations, based on currently available information. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Emerson undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect new information or later developments. Examples of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements include the scope, duration and ultimate impacts of the Russia-Ukraine and other global conflicts, as well as economic and currency conditions, market demand, pricing, protection of intellectual property, cybersecurity, tariffs, competitive and technological factors, inflation, among others, as set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The outlook contained herein represents the Company's expectation for its consolidated results, other than as noted herein.

Emerson uses our Investor Relations website, https://ir.emerson.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Contacts









Investors: Media:

Colleen Mettler Joseph Sala / Greg Klassen / Connor Murphy

(314) 553-2197 Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



(212) 355-4449



(tables attached)















Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

















Quarter Ended

September 30,

Year Ended

September 30,





2024

2025

2024

2025















Net sales $ 4,619

$ 4,855

$ 17,492

$ 18,016 Costs and expenses:













Cost of sales 2,248

2,335

8,607

8,497 SG&A expenses 1,315

1,330

5,142

5,103 Gain on subordinated interest -

-

(79)

- Loss on Copeland note receivable -

-

279

- Other deductions, net 359

302

1,434

1,245 Interest expense, net 18

92

175

237 Interest income from related party1 -

-

(86)

- Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 679

796

2,020

2,934 Income taxes 149

160

415

696 Earnings from continuing operations 530

636

1,605

2,238 Discontinued operations, net of tax 438

1

350

8 Net earnings 968

637

1,955

2,246 Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (28)

-

(13)

(47) Net earnings common stockholders $ 996

$ 637

$ 1,968

$ 2,293















Earnings common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $ 558

$ 636

$ 1,618

$ 2,285 Discontinued operations 438

1

350

8 Net earnings common stockholders $ 996

$ 637

$ 1,968

$ 2,293















Diluted avg. shares outstanding 573.9

565.5

574.0

566.7















Diluted earnings per share common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.97

$ 1.12

$ 2.82

$ 4.03 Discontinued operations 0.76

-

0.61

0.01 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.73

$ 1.12

$ 3.43

$ 4.04

































Quarter Ended

September 30,

Year Ended

September 30,





2024

2025

2024

2025 Other deductions, net













Amortization of intangibles $ 266

$ 208

$ 1,077

$ 884 Restructuring costs 58

66

228

136 Other 35

28

129

225 Total $ 359

$ 302

$ 1,434

$ 1,245



1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.







Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)









Year Ended Sept 30,

2024

2025 Assets





Cash and equivalents $ 3,588

$ 1,544 Receivables, net 2,927

3,101 Inventories 2,180

2,213 Other current assets 1,497

1,725 Total current assets 10,192

8,583 Property, plant & equipment, net 2,807

2,871 Goodwill 18,067

18,193 Other intangible assets 10,436

9,458 Other 2,744

2,859 Total assets $ 44,246

$ 41,964







Liabilities and equity





Short-term borrowings and current





maturities of long-term debt $ 532

$ 4,797 Accounts payable 1,335

1,384 Accrued expenses 3,875

3,616 Total current liabilities 5,742

9,797 Long-term debt 7,155

8,319 Other liabilities 3,840

3,550 Equity





Common stockholders' equity 21,636

20,282 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 5,873

16 Total equity 27,509

20,298 Total liabilities and equity $ 44,246

$ 41,964









Table 3

EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)















Year Ended Sept 30,





2024

2025

Operating activities









Net earnings

$ 1,955

$ 2,246

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(350)

(8)

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

1,689

1,518

Stock compensation

260

263

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

231

-

Pension expense (income)

(79)

(12)

Pension funding

(38)

(46)

Changes in operating working capital

(151)

(9)

Gain on subordinated interest

(79)

-

Loss on Copeland note receivable

279

-

Other, net

(400)

(276)

Cash from continuing operations

3,317

3,676

Cash from discontinued operations

15

(578)

Cash provided by operating activities

3,332

3,098













Investing activities









Capital expenditures

(419)

(431)

Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(8,342)

(37)

Proceeds from subordinated interest

79

-

Other, net

(114)

(125)

Cash from continuing operations

(8,796)

(593)

Cash from discontinued operations

3,436

-

Cash used in investing activities

(5,360)

(593)













Financing activities









Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(15)

1,110

Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

322

8,008

Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months

(327)

(4,918)

Proceeds from long-term debt

-

1,544

Payments of long-term debt

(547)

(503)

Dividends paid

(1,201)

(1,192)

Purchases of common stock

(435)

(1,167)

AspenTech purchases of common stock

(208)

-

Purchase of noncontrolling interest

-

(7,244)

Repurchase of AspenTech share awards

-

(76)

Other, net

(44)

(72)

Cash used in financing activities

(2,455)

(4,510)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

20

(39)

Decrease in cash and equivalents

(4,463)

(2,044)

Beginning cash and equivalents

8,051

3,588

Ending cash and equivalents

$ 3,588

$ 1,544



Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to

supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before

interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding

intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA,

and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for

investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.



Quarter Ended Sept 30,



2024

2025

Reported

Underlying



















Sales















Final Control $ 1,167

$ 1,215

4 %

3 %

Measurement & Analytical 1,119

1,152

3 %

2 %

Discrete Automation 643

676

5 %

4 %

Safety & Productivity 352

360

2 %

1 %

Intelligent Devices $ 3,281

$ 3,403

4 %

3 %



















Control Systems & Software 995

1,067

7 %

6 %

Test & Measurement 360

408

13 %

12 %

Software and Control $ 1,355

$ 1,475

9 %

8 %



















Eliminations (17)

(23)









Total $ 4,619

$ 4,855

5 %

4 %





Sales Growth by Geography



Quarter Ended

Sept 30, Americas 6 % Europe 3 % Asia, Middle East & Africa 2 %



Table 4 cont.



Year Ended Sept 30,

2024

2025

Reported

Underlying















Sales













Final Control $ 4,204

$ 4,380

4 %

4 % Measurement & Analytical 4,061

4,143

2 %

2 % Discrete Automation 2,506

2,521

1 %

1 % Safety & Productivity 1,390

1,356

(2) %

(3) % Intelligent Devices $ 12,161

$ 12,400

2 %

2 %















Control Systems & Software 3,935

4,205

7 %

7 % Test & Measurement 1,464

1,486

2 %

1 % Software and Control $ 5,399

$ 5,691

5 %

5 %















Eliminations (68)

(75)







Total $ 17,492

$ 18,016

3 %

3 %



Sales Growth by Geography



Year Ended

Sept 30, Americas 5 % Europe (2) % Asia, Middle East & Africa 3 %



Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Sept 30,

Quarter Ended Sept 30,

2024

2025

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-

GAAP)

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-

GAAP) Earnings













Final Control $ 271

$ 305

$ 310

$ 335 Margins 23.2 %

26.1 %

25.6 %

27.6 % Measurement & Analytical 295

326

317

348 Margins 26.4 %

29.2 %

27.5 %

30.2 % Discrete Automation 144

154

134

154 Margins 22.3 %

23.9 %

19.9 %

22.9 % Safety & Productivity 78

90

77

89 Margins 22.2 %

25.4 %

21.0 %

24.3 % Intelligent Devices $ 788

$ 875

$ 838

$ 926 Margins 24.0 %

26.6 %

24.6 %

27.2 %















Control Systems & Software 98

239

181

291 Margins 9.8 %

24.0 %

17.0 %

27.3 % Test & Measurement (45)

96

(4)

116 Margins (12.4) %

26.7 %

(1.1) %

28.5 % Software and Control $ 53

$ 335

$ 177

$ 407 Margins 3.9 %

24.7 %

12.0 %

27.6 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation $ (57)

$ (52)

$ (65)

$ (55) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 37

37

27

27 Corporate and other (124)

(60)

(89)

(34) Interest (expense) income, net (18)

-

(92)

-















Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $ 679

$ 1,135

$ 796

$ 1,271 Margins 14.7 %

24.6 %

16.4 %

26.2 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 1,210





$ 1,333 Margins



26.2 %





27.5 %





Year Ended Sept 30,

Year Ended Sept 30,

2024

2025

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA

(Non-

GAAP)

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA (Non-

GAAP) Earnings













Final Control $ 977

$ 1,081

$ 1,081

$ 1,176 Margins 23.2 %

25.7 %

24.7 %

26.9 % Measurement & Analytical 1,056

1,137

1,112

1,182 Margins 26.0 %

28.0 %

26.9 %

28.5 % Discrete Automation 466

535

469

531 Margins 18.6 %

21.3 %

18.6 %

21.0 % Safety & Productivity 308

341

291

323 Margins 22.2 %

24.5 %

21.5 %

23.8 % Intelligent Devices $ 2,807

$ 3,094

$ 2,953

$ 3,212 Margins 23.1 %

25.4 %

23.8 %

25.9 %















Control Systems & Software 572

1,107

895

1,388 Margins 14.5 %

28.1 %

21.3 %

33.0 % Test & Measurement (290)

351

(68)

375 Margins (19.8) %

24.0 %

(4.5) %

25.3 % Software and Control $ 282

$ 1,458

$ 827

$ 1,763 Margins 5.2 %

27.0 %

14.5 %

31.0 %















Corporate items and interest expense, net :













Stock compensation (260)

(202)

(263)

(216) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 144

144

109

109 Corporate and other (664)

(168)

(455)

(175) Gain on subordinated interest 79

-

-

- Loss on Copeland note receivable (279)

-

-

- Interest (expense) income, net (175)

-

(237)

- Interest income from related party1 86

-

-

-















Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $ 2,020

$ 4,326

$ 2,934

$ 4,693 Margins 11.5 %

24.7 %

16.3 %

26.0 %















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$ 4,552





$ 4,975 Margins



26.0 %





27.6 %

















1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.



Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Sept 30,

Quarter Ended Sept 30,

2024

2025

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2 Final Control $ 22

$ 12

$ 22

$ 3 Measurement & Analytical 12

19

12

19 Discrete Automation 8

2

8

12 Safety & Productivity 7

5

7

5 Intelligent Devices $ 49

$ 38

$ 49

$ 39















Control Systems & Software 126

15

101

9 Test & Measurement 141

-

107

13 Software and Control $ 267

$ 15

$ 208

$ 22















Corporate -

11

-

20 Total $ 316

$ 64

$ 257

$ 81

















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $6 and $15 of restructuring-related costs for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.





Year Ended Sept 30,

Year Ended Sept 30,

2024

2025

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2 Final Control $ 87

$ 17

$ 86

$ 9 Measurement & Analytical 55

26

45

25 Discrete Automation 34

35

32

30 Safety & Productivity 26

7

27

5 Intelligent Devices $ 202

$ 85

$ 190

$ 69















Control Systems & Software 512

23

468

25 Test & Measurement 560

81

425

18 Software and Control $ 1,072

$ 104

$ 893

$ 43















Corporate -

55

-

50 Total $ 1,274

$ 244

$ 1,083

$ 162

















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $196 and $199 reported in cost of sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $16 and $26 of restructuring-related costs for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 and 2025, respectively.





Quarter Ended Sept 30,

2024

2025







Depreciation and Amortization





Final Control $ 39

$ 41 Measurement & Analytical 33

45 Discrete Automation 22

23 Safety & Productivity 15

15 Intelligent Devices 109

124







Control Systems & Software 150

123 Test & Measurement 153

120 Software and Control 303

243







Corporate 14

12 Total $ 426

$ 379

















Year Ended Sept 30,

2024

2025







Depreciation and Amortization





Final Control $ 159

$ 161 Measurement & Analytical 138

140 Discrete Automation 87

87 Safety & Productivity 58

60 Intelligent Devices 442

448







Control Systems & Software 594

550 Test & Measurement 607

476 Software and Control 1,201

1,026







Corporate 46

44 Total $ 1,689

$ 1,518

Table 5 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's stock compensation and corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis.

The Company's definition of adjusted stock compensation excludes integration-related stock compensation expense. The

Company's definition of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year

purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. These metrics are

useful for reconciling from total adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.











Quarter Ended Sept 30,











2024

2025

Stock compensation (GAAP)







$ (57)

$ (65)

Integration-related stock compensation expense







5 1 10 3 Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)







$ (52)

$ (55)















Quarter Ended Sept 30,











2024

2025

Corporate and other (GAAP)







$ (124)

$ (89)

Corporate restructuring and related costs







9

16

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs







46

39

Loss on divestiture of business







9

-



















Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)







$ (60)

$ (34)















Year Ended Sept 30,











2024

2025

Stock compensation (GAAP)







$ (260)

$ (263)

Integration-related stock compensation expense







58 2 47 4 Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)







$ (202)

$ (216)















Year Ended Sept 30,











2024

2025

Corporate and other (GAAP)







$ (664)

$ (455)

Corporate restructuring and related costs







12

25

Loss on divestiture of businesses







48

-

Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs







205

255

Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up







231

-



















Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)







$ (168)

$ (175)



















1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $2 reported as restructuring costs 2 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $43 reported as restructuring costs 3 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI & AspenTech and includes $4 reported as restructuring costs 4 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI & AspenTech and includes $25 reported as restructuring costs

Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis,

are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted

EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring

expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments.

Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase

accounting related items and transaction-related costs, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA,

adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for

investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.



Quarter Ended Sept 30,

2024

2025







Pretax earnings $ 679

$ 796 Percent of sales 14.7 %

16.4 % Interest expense, net 18

92 Amortization of intangibles 316

257 Restructuring and related costs 64

81 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 49

45 Loss on divestiture of business 9

- Adjusted EBITA $ 1,135

$ 1,271 Percent of sales 24.6 %

26.2 %









Quarter Ended Sept 30,

2024

2025







GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $ 0.97

$ 1.12







Amortization of intangibles 0.35

0.35 Restructuring and related costs 0.08

0.11 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 0.06

0.06 Loss on divestiture of business 0.02

- Discrete taxes -

(0.02)







Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $ 1.48

$ 1.62





Year Ended Sept 30,

2024

2025







Pretax earnings $ 2,020

$ 2,934 Percent of sales 11.5 %

16.3 % Interest expense, net 175

237 Interest income from related party1 (86)

- Amortization of intangibles 1,274

1,083 Restructuring and related costs 244

162 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 220

277 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up 231

- Loss on Copeland note receivable 279

- Loss on divestiture of businesses 48

- Gain on subordinated interest (79)

- Adjusted EBITA $ 4,326

$ 4,693 Percent of sales 24.7 %

26.0 %









Year Ended Sept 30,

2024

2025







GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $ 2.82

$ 4.03







Amortization of intangibles 1.43

1.35 Restructuring and related costs 0.33

0.23 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 0.26

0.33 Discrete taxes (0.10)

0.06 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up 0.38

- Loss on Copeland note receivable 0.38

- Loss on divestiture of businesses 0.09

- Gain on subordinated interest (0.10)

-







Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $ 5.49

$ 6.00









1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable



Table 6 cont. Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings

from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-

Controlling Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $ 796

$ 160

$ 636

$ -

$ 636

$ 1.12 Amortization of intangibles 257 1 59

198

-

198

0.35 Restructuring and related

costs 81 2 19

62

-

62

0.11 Acquisition/divestiture fees

and related costs 45

9

36

-

36

0.06 Discrete taxes -

13

(13)

-

(13)

(0.02) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,179

$ 260

$ 919

$ -

$ 919

$ 1.62 Interest expense, net $ 92



















Adjusted EBITA (Non-

GAAP) $ 1,271













































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $15 of restructuring-related costs. 3 Non-Controlling Interests for AspenTech ceased as of March 12, 2025 with the completion of the buy-in.



Year Ended September 30, 2025

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings

from

Cont.

Ops.

Non-

Controlling Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $ 2,934

$ 696

$ 2,238

$ (47)

$ 2,285

$ 4.03 Amortization of intangibles 1,083 1 246

837

73

764

1.35 Restructuring and related

costs 162 2 29

133

-

133

0.23 Acquisition/divestiture fees

and related costs 277

43

234

48

186

0.33 Discrete taxes -

(36)

36

-

36

0.06 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 4,456

$ 978

$ 3,478

$ 74

$ 3,404

$ 6.00 Interest expense, net 237



















Adjusted EBITA (Non-

GAAP) $ 4,693













































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $199 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $26 of restructuring-related costs. 3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results. Non-Controlling Interests for AspenTech ceased as of March 12, 2025 with the completion of the buy-in.

Table 7 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions,

except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.

Q4 FY25 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Final Control 4 % (1) % - % 3 % Measurement & Analytical 3 % (1) % - % 2 % Discrete Automation 5 % (1) % - % 4 % Safety & Productivity 2 % (1) % - % 1 % Intelligent Devices 4 % (1) % - % 3 % Control Systems & Software 7 % (1) % - % 6 % Test & Measurement 13 % (1) % - % 12 % Software and Control 9 % (1) % - % 8 % Emerson 5 % (1) % - % 4 %

Year Ended Sept 30, 2025 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) /

Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Final Control 4 % - % - % 4 % Measurement & Analytical 2 % - % - % 2 % Discrete Automation 1 % - % - % 1 % Safety & Productivity (2) % (1) % - % (3) % Intelligent Devices 2 % - % - % 2 % Control Systems & Software 7 % - % - % 7 % Test & Measurement 2 % (1) % - % 1 % Software and Control 5 % - % - % 5 % Emerson 3 % - % - % 3 %



Underlying Growth Guidance 2026 Q1 Guidance 2026 Guidance Reported (GAAP) ~4% ~5.5% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX ~(2) pts ~(1.5) pts (Acquisitions) / Divestitures - - Underlying (non-GAAP) ~2% ~4%



2024 Q4 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization of Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 271 23.2 % $ 22 $ 12 $ 305 26.1 % Measurement & Analytical 295 26.4 % 12 19 326 29.2 % Discrete Automation 144 22.3 % 8 2 154 23.9 % Safety & Productivity 78 22.2 % 7 5 90 25.4 % Intelligent Devices $ 788 24.0 % $ 49 $ 38 $ 875 26.6 % Control Systems & Software 98 9.8 % 126 15 239 24.0 % Test & Measurement (45) (12.4) % 141 - 96 26.7 % Software and Control $ 53 3.9 % $ 267 $ 15 $ 335 24.7 %

2025 Q4 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 310 25.6 % $ 22 $ 3 $ 335 27.6 % Measurement & Analytical 317 27.5 % 12 19 348 30.2 % Discrete Automation 134 19.9 % 8 12 154 22.9 % Safety & Productivity 77 21.0 % 7 5 89 24.3 % Intelligent Devices $ 838 24.6 % $ 49 $ 39 $ 926 27.2 % Control Systems & Software 181 17.0 % 101 9 291 27.3 % Test & Measurement (4) (1.1) % 107 13 116 28.5 % Software and Control $ 177 12.0 % $ 208 $ 22 $ 407 27.6 %



Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2024 Q4 2025 Q4 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$ 679 $ 796 Margin

14.7 % 16.4 % Corporate items and interest expense, net

162 219 Amortization of intangibles

316 257 Restructuring and related costs

53 61 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 1,210 $ 1,333 Margin

26.2 % 27.5 %



2024 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization of Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 977 23.2 % $ 87 $ 17 $ 1,081 25.7 % Measurement & Analytical 1,056 26.0 % 55 26 1,137 28.0 % Discrete Automation 466 18.6 % 34 35 535 21.3 % Safety & Productivity 308 22.2 % 26 7 341 24.5 % Intelligent Devices $ 2,807 23.1 % $ 202 $ 85 $ 3,094 25.4 % Control Systems & Software 572 14.5 % 512 23 1,107 28.1 % Test & Measurement (290) (19.8) % 560 81 351 24.0 % Software and Control $ 282 5.2 % $ 1,072 $ 104 $ 1,458 27.0 %

2025 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of

Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment

EBITA

Margin Final Control $ 1,081 24.7 % $ 86 $ 9 $ 1,176 26.9 % Measurement & Analytical 1,112 26.9 % 45 25 1,182 28.5 % Discrete Automation 469 18.6 % 32 30 531 21.0 % Safety & Productivity 291 21.5 % 27 5 323 23.8 % Intelligent Devices $ 2,953 23.8 % $ 190 $ 69 $ 3,212 25.9 % Control Systems & Software 895 21.3 % 468 25 1,388 33.0 % Test & Measurement (68) (4.5) % 425 18 375 25.3 % Software and Control $ 827 14.5 % $ 893 $ 43 $ 1,763 31.0 %



Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2024 2025 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$ 2,020 $ 2,934 Margin

11.5 % 16.3 % Corporate items and interest expense, net

1,069 846 Amortization of intangibles

1,274 1,083 Restructuring and related costs

189 112 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$ 4,552 $ 4,975 Margin

26.0 % 27.6 %



Free Cash Flow

2024 Q4 2025 Q4





Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$ 1,073 $ 1,011





Capital expenditures

(168) (168)





Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 905 $ 843







Free Cash Flow

FY24 FY25

2026E ($ in billions) Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$ 3,317 $ 3,676

$4.0 - $4.1 Capital expenditures

(419) (431)

~(0.45) Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ 2,898 $ 3,245

$3.5 - $3.6



Note 1: Underlying sales and orders exclude the impact of currency translation and significant acquisitions and divestitures. Note 2: All fiscal year 2026E figures are approximate, except where range is given.

SOURCE Emerson