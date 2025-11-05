Sempra Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Results

Advances 45% Equity Sale at Sempra Infrastructure Partners

Expect 30%+ Increase in Oncor's 5-Year Capital Plan

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra (NYSE: SRE) today reported third-quarter 2025 earnings, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), of $77 million or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to third-quarter 2024 GAAP earnings of $638 million or $1.00 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, third-quarter 2025 earnings were $728 million or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $566 million or $0.89 per diluted share in 2024.

"We are pleased with another solid quarter of financial performance," said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra. "We continue to make significant progress on our near-term value creation initiatives and we are pleased with our year-to-date financial results."

Sempra's GAAP earnings for the first nine months of 2025 were $1.444 billion, or $2.21 per diluted share, compared with GAAP earnings of $2.152 billion, or $3.38 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2024. Adjusted earnings for the first nine months of 2025 were $2.253 billion, or $3.45 per diluted share, compared to $1.987 billion, or $3.12 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2024.

The reported financial results reflect certain significant items as described on an after-tax basis in the following table of GAAP earnings, reconciled to adjusted earnings, for the third-quarter and first nine months of 2025 and 2024.























(Dollars and shares in millions, except EPS) Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024











GAAP Earnings $ 77

$ 638

$ 1,444

$ 2,152



Impact from regulatory disallowances -

-

25

-



Impact from foreign currency and inflation on monetary positions in Mexico 32

(67)

121

(178)



Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 26

(5)

36

13



Net unrealized losses on interest rate swaps related to Port Arthur LNG

Phase 1 project 1

-

9

-



Tax items related to assets held for sale 514

-

540

-



Impact from foreign tax credit valuation allowance related to TCJA 78

-

78

-



Adjusted Earnings(1) $ 728

$ 566

$ 2,253

$ 1,987























Diluted Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding 654

638

653

637



GAAP EPS $ 0.12

$ 1.00

$ 2.21

$ 3.38



Adjusted EPS(1) $ 1.11

$ 0.89

$ 3.45

$ 3.12























(1) See Table A for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Update on Value Creation Initiatives

During the quarter, Sempra announced a strategic transaction to sell a 45% equity interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners (SI Partners) to affiliates of KKR. The sale directly supports Sempra's five value creation initiatives, which were designed to simplify Sempra's business model, efficiently fund a record capital campaign and improve financial strength. The transaction is expected to close in Q2 - Q3 2026, subject to necessary regulatory and other approvals and other closing conditions. With respect to the planned sale of Ecogas México, S. de R.L. de C.V., the sales process continues to advance with strong interest from strategic and financial buyers.

Sempra Texas

Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) continues to advance critical transmission and distribution infrastructure projects to increase electric reliability in Texas. In fact, the company expects to be responsible for more than half of the investment for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) 765-kV Strategic Transmission Expansion Plan - supporting current energy needs as well as future growth across the state. Together with new capital investments on its distribution grid, these investments support Oncor's expectation of higher levels of capital spending. Building on its $36 billion 2025-2029 base capital plan, the company now anticipates more than a 30% increase in its roll-forward 2026-2030 base capital plan.

In the third quarter of 2025, Oncor built, rebuilt, or upgraded approximately 660 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines and increased premises by nearly 16,000, reflecting ongoing population and business growth across North Texas. At quarter-end, Oncor's active large commercial and industrial interconnection queue included over 600 requests - an increase of about 60% as compared to the same time last year. These include approximately 210 gigawatts from data centers and over 16 gigawatts of load from other industrial sectors, signaling broad-based growth across Oncor's service territory.

Oncor's pending base rate review continues to advance. In September, the administrative law judge assigned to Oncor's base rate review approved a settlement agreement among the parties relating to interim rates that provides, if the proceeding is still pending on January 1, 2026, Oncor will be able to surcharge (or refund) final approved rates back to that date. In advance of the scheduled hearing on the merits in mid-November, Oncor continues to engage in settlement discussions with parties.

Sempra California

In September, California enacted Senate Bill 254, establishing an up to $18 billion continuation account to strengthen the state wildfire fund's long-term stability and improve liquidity for future claims. This important development enhances financial protections for the state's investor-owned electric utilities, supporting San Diego Gas & Electric Company's (SDGE) mission to deliver safe, reliable energy to consumers as affordably as possible.

As part of broader modernization efforts, SDGE and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) are pursuing California Public Utilities Commission approval for cost-saving measures to enhance affordability. SDGE is proposing to discontinue select energy efficiency programs to lower administrative expenses, while SoCalGas plans to close its remaining branch offices and transition to a digital-first service model. Together, these actions are projected to save customers over $300 million between 2026 and 2031.

Sempra Infrastructure

During the third quarter, Sempra Infrastructure reached a final investment decision to advance the development, construction and operation of Port Arthur LNG Phase 2. Phase 2 is subscribed with long-term offtake under 20-year sales and purchase agreements.

With the start of construction on Port Arthur LNG Phase 2, Sempra Infrastructure is advancing six major projects, including key LNG developments on North America's Pacific and Gulf Coasts.

Earnings Guidance

Sempra is updating its full-year 2025 GAAP earnings-per-common-share (EPS) guidance range of $3.05 to $3.45, reflecting actual results through the third quarter, affirming its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance range of $4.30 to $4.70, and affirming its full-year 2026 EPS guidance range of $4.80 to $5.30. The company is also affirming its guidance to the high-end or above its projected long-term EPS compound annual growth rate of 7% to 9% for 2025 through 2029.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures include Sempra's adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS guidance range. See Table A for additional information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

Internet Broadcast

Sempra will broadcast a live discussion of its earnings results over the internet today at 12 p.m. ET with the company's senior management. Access is available by logging onto the Investors section of the company's website, sempra.com/investors. The webcast will be available on replay a few hours after its conclusion at sempra.com/investors.

About Sempra

Sempra is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "contemplate," "plan," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "envision," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "in process," "construct," "develop," "opportunity," "preliminary," "pro forma," "strategic," "initiative," "target," "outlook," "optimistic," "poised," "positioned," "maintain," "continue," "progress," "advance," "goal," "aim," "commit," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, priorities, strategies, goals, vision, mission, projections, intentions or expectations.

Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement include: California wildfires, including potential liability for damages regardless of fault and any inability to recover all or a substantial portion of costs from insurance, the wildfire fund established by California Assembly Bill 1054 and the wildfire fund continuation account established by California Senate Bill 254, rates from customers or a combination thereof; decisions, denials of cost recovery, audits, investigations, inquiries, ordered studies, regulations, denials or revocations of permits, consents, approvals or other authorizations, renewals of franchises, and other actions, including the failure to honor contracts and commitments, by the (i) California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), Comisión Nacional de Energía, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, U.S. Internal Revenue Service, Public Utility Commission of Texas and other regulatory bodies and (ii) U.S., Mexico and states, counties, cities and other jurisdictions therein and in other countries where we do business; the success of business development efforts, construction projects, acquisitions, divestitures, and other significant transactions such as the planned sale of a portion of our equity interest in Sempra Infrastructure Partners, including risks related to, as applicable, (i) being able to reach final investment decision, (ii) negotiating pricing and other terms in definitive contracts, (iii) completing construction projects or other transactions on schedule and budget, (iv) realizing anticipated benefits from any of these efforts if completed, (v) obtaining regulatory and other approvals and (vi) third parties honoring their contracts and commitments, including with respect to closing or post-closing payments; changes to our capital expenditure plans and their potential impact on rate base or other growth; changes, due to evolving economic, political and other factors, to (i) trade and other foreign policy, including the imposition of tariffs by the U.S. and foreign countries, and (ii) laws and regulations, including those related to tax and the energy industry in the U.S. and Mexico; litigation, arbitration, property disputes and other proceedings; cybersecurity threats, including by state and state-sponsored actors, of ransomware or other attacks on our systems or the systems of third parties with which we conduct business, including the energy grid or other energy infrastructure; the availability, uses, sufficiency, and cost of capital resources and our ability to borrow money or otherwise raise capital on favorable terms and meet our obligations, which can be affected by, among other things, (i) actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or place those ratings on negative outlook, (ii) instability in the capital markets, and (iii) fluctuating interest rates and inflation; the impact on affordability of San Diego Gas & Electric Company's (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Company's (SoCalGas) customer rates and their cost of capital and on SDG&E's, SoCalGas' and Sempra Infrastructure's ability to pass through higher costs to customers due to (i) volatility in inflation, interest rates and commodity prices and the imposition of tariffs, (ii) with respect to SDG&E's and SoCalGas' businesses, the cost of meeting the demand for lower carbon and reliable energy in California, and (iii) with respect to Sempra Infrastructure's business, volatility in foreign currency exchange rates; the impact of climate policies, laws, rules, regulations, trends and required disclosures, including actions to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas, increased uncertainty in the political or regulatory environment for California natural gas distribution companies, the risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets, and uncertainty related to emerging technologies; weather, natural disasters, pandemics, accidents, equipment failures, explosions, terrorism, information system outages or other events, such as work stoppages, that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities or systems, cause the release of harmful materials or fires or subject us to liability for damages, fines and penalties, some of which may not be recoverable through regulatory mechanisms or insurance or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; the availability of electric power, natural gas and natural gas storage and transportation capacity, including disruptions caused by failures in the transmission grid or pipeline and storage systems or limitations on the injection and withdrawal of natural gas from storage facilities; Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC's (Oncor) ability to reduce or eliminate its quarterly dividends due to regulatory and governance requirements and commitments, including by actions of Oncor's independent directors or a minority member director; and other uncertainties, some of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on Sempra's website, www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, Sempra Texas, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, SDG&E or SoCalGas, nor are they regulated by the CPUC.

None of the website references in this press release are active hyperlinks, and the information contained on, or that can be accessed through, any such website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of this document.

SEMPRA Table A















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)















Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024















REVENUES













Utilities:













Natural gas $ 1,363

$ 1,195

$ 5,195

$ 4,798 Electric 1,260

1,069

3,350

3,269 Energy-related businesses 528

512

1,408

1,360 Total revenues 3,151

2,776

9,953

9,427















EXPENSES AND OTHER INCOME













Utilities:













Cost of natural gas (210)

(99)

(886)

(790) Cost of electric fuel and purchased power (122)

18

(265)

(227) Energy-related businesses cost of sales (117)

(134)

(321)

(297) Operation and maintenance (1,349)

(1,326)

(3,931)

(3,871) Depreciation and amortization (662)

(614)

(1,955)

(1,811) Franchise fees and other taxes (194)

(175)

(555)

(515) Other income, net 49

65

199

194 Interest income 17

17

65

47 Interest expense (403)

(328)

(1,195)

(944) Income before income taxes and equity earnings 160

200

1,109

1,213 Income tax (expense) benefit (482)

105

(711)

63 Equity earnings 472

454

1,190

1,235 Net income 150

759

1,588

2,511 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (55)

(110)

(103)

(325) Preferred deemed dividends (11)

-

(11)

- Preferred dividends (7)

(11)

(29)

(33) Preferred dividends of subsidiary -

-

(1)

(1) Earnings attributable to common shares $ 77

$ 638

$ 1,444

$ 2,152















Basic earnings per common share (EPS):













Earnings $ 0.12

$ 1.01

$ 2.21

$ 3.40 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 652,948

633,752

652,538

633,342















Diluted EPS:













Earnings $ 0.12

$ 1.00

$ 2.21

$ 3.38 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 654,009

638,061

653,420

636,566

SEMPRA

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO SEMPRA GAAP EARNINGS

Sempra Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS exclude items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, noncontrolling interests (NCI)) in 2025 and 2024 as follows:

Three months ended September 30, 2025:

$(32) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico

$(26) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives

$(1) million net unrealized losses on interest rate swaps related to the initial phase of the Port Arthur LNG liquefaction project (PA LNG Phase 1 project)

$(514) million net income tax expense as a result of management's decision to classify Sempra Infrastructure Partners, LP (SI Partners) as held for sale, which such amounts could change in future periods until the date of sale: $(705) million income tax expense to adjust deferred income tax liabilities primarily related to the outside basis differences in our investment in SI Partners $191 million net income tax benefit from changes to a valuation allowance against certain tax credit carryforwards offset by changes in state income tax apportionment

$(78) million income tax expense from changes to a valuation allowance against foreign tax credits that were carried forward from the implementation of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA)

Three months ended September 30, 2024:

$67 million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico

$5 million net unrealized gains on commodity derivatives

Nine months ended September 30, 2025:

$(25) million impact from regulatory disallowances related to the recovery of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) costs at Sempra California

$(121) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico

$(36) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives

$(9) million net unrealized losses on interest rate swaps related to the PA LNG Phase 1 project

$(540) million net income tax expense as a result of management's decision to classify SI Partners and Ecogas México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (Ecogas) as held for sale, which such amounts could change in future periods until the dates of sale: $(705) million income tax expense to adjust deferred income tax liabilities primarily related to the outside basis differences in our investment in SI Partners $(26) million income tax expense due to the recognition of a Mexican deferred tax liability on our outside basis difference in Ecogas $191 million net income tax benefit from changes to a valuation allowance against certain tax credit carryforwards offset by changes in state income tax apportionment

$(78) million income tax expense from changes to a valuation allowance against foreign tax credits that were carried forward from the implementation of the TCJA

Nine months ended September 30, 2024:

$178 million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico

$(13) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives

Sempra Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures (GAAP represents generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities and/or are infrequent in nature. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude the impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico and net unrealized gains and losses on commodity and interest rate derivatives, which we expect to occur in future periods, and which can vary significantly from one period to the next. Exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors because it provides a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra's business operations to prior and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles for historical periods these non-GAAP financial measures to Sempra GAAP Earnings and GAAP EPS, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO GAAP EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EPS TO GAAP EPS (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)









Pretax

amount Income tax expense (benefit)(1) Non-controlling interests Earnings

Diluted EPS

Pretax amount Income

tax (benefit)

expense(1) Non-controlling interests Earnings

Diluted EPS

Three months ended September 30, 2025

Three months ended September 30, 2024































Sempra GAAP Earnings and GAAP EPS





$ 77

$ 0.12







$ 638

$ 1.00 Excluded items:



























Impact from foreign currency and inflation on monetary positions in Mexico $ 3 $ 45 $ (16) 32

0.04

$ (22) $ (78) $ 33 (67)

(0.10)

Net unrealized losses (gains) on commodity derivatives 49 (5) (18) 26

0.04

(11) 2 4 (5)

(0.01)

Net unrealized losses on interest rate swaps related to PA LNG Phase 1 project 4 - (3) 1

-

- - - -

-

Tax items related to assets held for sale - 514 - 514

0.79

- - - -

-

Impact from foreign tax credit valuation allowance related to TCJA - 78 - 78

0.12

- - - -

- Sempra Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS





$ 728

$ 1.11







$ 566

$ 0.89





























Weighted-average common shares

outstanding, diluted









654,009











638,061

































Nine months ended September 30, 2025

Nine months ended September 30, 2024































Sempra GAAP Earnings and GAAP EPS





$ 1,444

$ 2.21







$ 2,152

$ 3.38 Excluded items:



























Impact from regulatory disallowances $ 36 $ (11) $ - 25

0.04

$ - $ - $ - -

-

Impact from foreign currency and inflation on monetary positions in Mexico 25 157 (61) 121

0.18

(52) (211) 85 (178)

(0.28)

Net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives 72 (14) (22) 36

0.06

24 (3) (8) 13

0.02

Net unrealized losses on interest rate

swaps related to PA LNG Phase 1 project 60 (3) (48) 9

0.01

- - - -

-

Tax items related to assets held for sale - 552 (12) 540

0.83

- - - -

-

Impact from foreign tax credit valuation

allowance related to TCJA - 78 - 78

0.12

- - - -

- Sempra Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS





$ 2,253

$ 3.45







$ 1,987

$ 3.12





























Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted









653,420











636,566

(1) Except for adjustments that are solely income tax and tax related to outside basis differences, income taxes on pretax amounts were primarily calculated based on

applicable statutory tax rates.

SEMPRA

Table A (Continued)

RECONCILIATION OF SEMPRA 2025 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE TO SEMPRA 2025 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE

Sempra 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range of $4.30 to $4.70 excludes items (after the effects of income taxes and, if applicable, NCI) as follows:

$(25) million impact from regulatory disallowances related to the recovery of COVID-19 costs at Sempra California

$(121) million impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico

$(36) million net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives

$(9) million net unrealized losses on interest rate swaps related to the PA LNG Phase 1 project

$(540) million net income tax expense as a result of management's decision to classify SI Partners and Ecogas as held for sale, which such amounts could change in future periods until the dates of sale: $(705) million income tax expense to adjust deferred income tax liabilities primarily related to the outside basis differences in our investment in SI Partners $(26) million income tax expense due to the recognition of a Mexican deferred tax liability on our outside basis difference in Ecogas $191 million net income tax benefit from changes to a valuation allowance against certain tax credit carryforwards offset by changes in state income tax apportionment

$(78) million income tax expense from changes to a valuation allowance against foreign tax credits that were carried forward from the implementation of the TCJA

Sempra 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial measure excludes significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities and/or infrequent in nature. This non-GAAP financial measure also excludes the impact from foreign currency and inflation on our monetary positions in Mexico and net unrealized gains and losses on commodity and interest rate derivatives for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, which we expect to occur in future periods, and which can vary significantly from one period to the next. Exclusion of these items is useful to management and investors because it provides a meaningful comparison of the performance of Sempra's business operations to prior and future periods. This non-GAAP financial measure does not contemplate the anticipated impacts of the proposed sale of Ecogas and the planned sale of a portion of our equity interest in SI Partners, which combined are expected to be accretive. We expect to complete the sales in the second or third quarter of 2026. Sempra 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range should not be considered an alternative to Sempra 2025 GAAP EPS Guidance Range. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The table below reconciles Sempra 2025 Adjusted EPS Guidance Range to Sempra 2025 GAAP EPS Guidance Range, which we consider to be the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE TO GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE



Full-Year 2025 Sempra GAAP EPS Guidance Range $ 3.05 to $ 3.45 Excluded items:





Impact from regulatory disallowances 0.04

0.04 Impact from foreign currency and inflation on monetary positions in Mexico 0.19

0.19 Net unrealized losses on commodity derivatives 0.06

0.06 Net unrealized losses on interest rate swaps related to PA LNG Phase 1 project 0.01

0.01 Tax items related to assets held for sale 0.83

0.83 Impact from foreign tax credit valuation allowance related to TCJA 0.12

0.12 Sempra Adjusted EPS Guidance Range $ 4.30 to $ 4.70 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted (millions)



654

SEMPRA Table B







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions)







September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024(1)







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5

$ 1,565 Restricted cash 2

21 Accounts receivable - trade, net 1,409

1,983 Accounts receivable - other, net 200

397 Due from unconsolidated affiliates -

13 Income taxes receivable 79

90 Inventories 565

559 Prepaid expenses 247

255 Regulatory assets 500

60 Fixed-price contracts and other derivatives 35

91 Greenhouse gas allowances 200

217 Assets held for sale 28,465

- Other current assets 19

34 Total current assets 31,726

5,285







Other assets:





Restricted cash -

3 Regulatory assets 4,298

3,937 Greenhouse gas allowances 1,237

845 Nuclear decommissioning trusts 897

875 Dedicated assets in support of certain benefit plans 585

585 Deferred income taxes 19

172 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 1,219

1,177 Investment in Oncor Holdings 17,038

15,400 Other investments 144

2,534 Goodwill -

1,602 Other intangible assets -

292 Wildfire fund 250

262 Other long-term assets 1,155

1,749 Total other assets 26,842

29,433 Property, plant and equipment, net 48,351

61,437 Total assets $ 106,919

$ 96,155

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

SEMPRA Table B (Continued)







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions)







September 30,

December 31,

2025

2024(1)







LIABILITIES, CONTINGENTLY REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 1,833

$ 2,016 Accounts payable - trade 1,301

2,238 Accounts payable - other 219

208 Due to unconsolidated affiliates 17

- Dividends and interest payable 910

773 Accrued compensation and benefits 486

558 Regulatory liabilities 4

141 Mandatorily redeemable preferred stock 900

- Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 1,875

2,274 Greenhouse gas obligations 200

217 Liabilities held for sale 11,175

- Other current liabilities 1,068

1,251 Total current liabilities 19,988

9,676







Long-term debt and finance leases 28,985

31,558







Deferred credits and other liabilities:





Due to unconsolidated affiliates -

352 Regulatory liabilities 4,027

3,817 Greenhouse gas obligations 947

506 Pension and other postretirement benefit plan obligations, net of plan assets 127

168 Deferred income taxes 6,105

5,845 Asset retirement obligations 3,781

3,737 Deferred credits and other 2,740

2,708 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 17,727

17,133







Contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,933

-







Equity:





Sempra shareholders' equity 31,152

31,222 Preferred stock of subsidiary 20

20 Other noncontrolling interests 7,114

6,546 Total equity 38,286

37,788 Total liabilities, contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 106,919

$ 96,155

(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

SEMPRA Table C







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in millions)







Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024



CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income $ 1,588

$ 2,511 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 1,593

583 Net change in working capital components (745)

55 Distributions from investments 828

654 Changes in other noncurrent assets and liabilities, net 112

(261) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,376

3,542







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (7,201)

(5,765) Expenditures for investments (1,492)

(588) Purchases of nuclear decommissioning and other trust assets (746)

(658) Proceeds from sales of nuclear decommissioning and other trust assets 831

704 Other 3

11 Net cash used in investing activities (8,605)

(6,296)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Common dividends paid (1,195)

(1,121) Preferred dividends paid (22)

(22) Issuances of common stock 26

26 Repurchases of common stock (58)

(41) Issuances of debt (maturities greater than 90 days) 8,892

6,437 Payments on debt (maturities greater than 90 days) and finance leases (4,142)

(2,216) Decrease in short-term debt, net (170)

(929) Advances from unconsolidated affiliates 96

85 Contributions from contingently redeemable noncontrolling interest, net of transaction costs 3,212

- Proceeds from investor equity subscription 106

- Contributions from noncontrolling interests 137

1,121 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (131)

(235) Other (90)

(39) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,661

3,066







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4

(11)







Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,436

301 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, January 1 1,589

389 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, September 30 $ 3,025

$ 690

SEMPRA Table D















SEGMENT EARNINGS (LOSSES) AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 EARNINGS (LOSSES) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHARES







Sempra California $ 370

$ 247

$ 1,353

$ 1,145 Sempra Texas Utilities 306

261

660

646 Sempra Infrastructure (580)

230

(362)

652 Segment earnings attributable to common shares 96

738

1,651

2,443 Parent and other (19)

(100)

(207)

(291) Sempra earnings attributable to common shares $ 77

$ 638

$ 1,444

$ 2,152 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT













Sempra California $ 1,019

$ 1,117

$ 3,334

$ 3,329 Sempra Infrastructure 1,541

816

3,863

2,433 Segment totals 2,560

1,933

7,197

5,762 Parent and other 1

2

4

3 Total Sempra $ 2,561

$ 1,935

$ 7,201

$ 5,765 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR INVESTMENTS













Sempra Texas Utilities $ 519

$ 193

$ 1,490

$ 578 Sempra Infrastructure 1

8

2

10 Total Sempra $ 520

$ 201

$ 1,492

$ 588

SEMPRA Table E









OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS



















Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024





UTILITIES













Sempra California













Gas sales (Bcf)(1) 56

54

247

254 Transportation (Bcf)(1) 141

157

386

419 Total deliveries (Bcf)(1) 197

211

633

673















Total gas customer meters (thousands)







7,126

7,107

















Electric sales (millions of kWhs)(1) 820

857

2,145

2,453 Community Choice Aggregation and Direct Access (millions of kWhs) 3,751

3,962

10,287

10,023 Total deliveries (millions of kWhs)(1) 4,571

4,819

12,432

12,476















Total electric customer meters (thousands)







1,545

1,529















Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor)(2)













Total deliveries (millions of kWhs) 50,761

46,208

131,993

123,864 Total electric customer meters (thousands)







4,100

4,027















Ecogas













Natural gas sales (Bcf) 1

1

3

3 Natural gas customer meters (thousands)







168

162















ENERGY-RELATED BUSINESSES













Sempra Infrastructure













Termoeléctrica de Mexicali (millions of kWhs) 1,001

1,081

2,479

2,711 Wind and solar (millions of kWhs)(1) 643

687

2,231

2,294

(1) Includes intercompany sales. (2) Includes 100% of the electric deliveries and customer meters of Oncor, in which we hold an 80.25% interest

through our investment in Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC.



SEMPRA Table F



















STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT (Dollars in millions)

Sempra California

Sempra Texas

Utilities(1)

Sempra Infrastructure

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other

Total

Three months ended September 30, 2025



















Revenues $ 2,613





$ 555

$ (17)

$ 3,151 Depreciation and amortization (591)





(69)

(2)

(662) Interest income 2





10

5

17 Interest expense(2) (234)





(16)

(153)

(403) Income tax benefit (expense) 128





(792)

182

(482) Equity earnings



$ 307

165





472 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests







(55)





(55) Other segment items(3) (1,548)

(1)

(378)

(34)

(1,961) Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares $ 370

$ 306

$ (580)

$ (19)

$ 77





















Three months ended September 30, 2024



















Revenues $ 2,256





$ 538

$ (18)

$ 2,776 Depreciation and amortization (536)





(76)

(2)

(614) Interest income 4





7

6

17 Interest expense (213)





-

(115)

(328) Income tax benefit 37





43

25

105 Equity earnings



$ 263

191





454 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests







(110)





(110) Other segment items(3) (1,301)

(2)

(363)

4

(1,662) Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares $ 247

$ 261

$ 230

$ (100)

$ 638

(1) Substantially all earnings attributable to common shares are from equity earnings. (2) Sempra Infrastructure includes net unrealized gains (losses) from undesignated interest rate swaps related to the PA LNG Phase 1 project. (3) Includes cost of natural gas, cost of electric fuel and purchased power, operation and maintenance expense (O&M), franchise fees and other taxes, and other

income (expense), net, for Sempra California; O&M, interest expense, and income tax expense for Sempra Texas Utilities related to activities at the holding company;

and cost of natural gas, energy-related businesses cost of sales, O&M, franchise fees and other taxes, and other income (expense), net, for Sempra Infrastructure.





















SEMPRA Table F (Continued)



















STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA BY SEGMENT (Dollars in millions)

Sempra California

Sempra Texas

Utilities(1)

Sempra Infrastructure

Consolidating Adjustments, Parent & Other

Total

Nine months ended September 30, 2025



















Revenues $ 8,504





$ 1,511

$ (62)

$ 9,953 Depreciation and amortization (1,727)





(223)

(5)

(1,955) Interest income 7





34

24

65 Interest expense(2) (687)





(87)

(421)

(1,195) Income tax benefit (expense) 63





(1,045)

271

(711) Equity earnings



$ 665

525





1,190 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests







(103)





(103) Other segment items(3) (4,807)

(5)

(974)

(14)

(5,800) Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares $ 1,353

$ 660

$ (362)

$ (207)

$ 1,444





















Nine months ended September 30, 2024



















Revenues $ 8,022





$ 1,466

$ (61)

$ 9,427 Depreciation and amortization (1,585)





(221)

(5)

(1,811) Interest income 12





19

16

47 Interest expense (627)





-

(317)

(944) Income tax (expense) benefit (90)





67

86

63 Equity earnings



$ 652

583





1,235 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests







(325)





(325) Other segment items(3) (4,587)

(6)

(937)

(10)

(5,540) Earnings (losses) attributable to common shares $ 1,145

$ 646

$ 652

$ (291)

$ 2,152

(1) Substantially all earnings attributable to common shares are from equity earnings. (2) Sempra Infrastructure includes net unrealized gains (losses) from undesignated interest rate swaps related to the PA LNG Phase 1 project. (3) Includes cost of natural gas, cost of electric fuel and purchased power, O&M, franchise fees and other taxes, other income (expense), net, and preferred dividends

for Sempra California; O&M, interest expense, and income tax expense for Sempra Texas Utilities related to activities at the holding company; and cost of natural gas,

energy-related businesses cost of sales, O&M, franchise fees and other taxes, and other income (expense), net, for Sempra Infrastructure.

