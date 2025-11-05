Cineverse Corp.: Cineverse Acquires Exclusive Rights to Guillermo del Toro's Master Creation, Pan's Labyrinth; Plans for 2026 Premium Format Re-Release in Theaters to Celebrate 20th Anniversary

The multi-year deal includes all North American distribution rights to the Oscar-winning phenom, with plans also including a premium wide-format release, podcasts and additional original content

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (NASDAQ: CNVS), a next-generation entertainment studio, has announced today the acquisition of Pan's Labyrinth, Guillermo del Toro's wildly successful, Oscar-winning film. The announcement was made ahead of the film's 20th Anniversary in 2026, when Cineverse plans to re-release it in theaters.

Pan's Labyrinth ( trailer ) The film takes place in 1944, in the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War. Young Ofelia and her pregnant mother have been brought to live in the countryside, where her brutal stepfather Captain Vidal's job is to wipe out the remaining rebels camped in the local forest. Nearby, in a hidden labyrinth, Ofelia meets an ageless Faun, who tells her that she is really a princess from an enchanted world. He gives her three tasks which she must complete in order to reclaim her rightful place. As her mother's failing health threatens the life of her unborn child, Ofelia undertakes a quest to complete the Faun's tasks. Written and directed by del Toro, and produced by his company, Tequila Gang, the film stars Ivana Baquero, Maribel Verdu (Y tu mama tambien), Doug Jones (Hellboy II), and Sergi Lopez (Dirty Pretty Things).

Guillermo del Toro remarked, "Pan's Labyrinth turns 20 years old and in Cineverse we have found the perfect partner to make it live again on the big screen and in new and improved home presentations. Cineverse is committed and bold and their track record for reaching a maximum audience is magnificent. Together we will reconnect the generations that have shared the film through the years and long to experience it theatrically again."

The film was nominated in six categories at the 79th Academy Awards (2007) and took home three Oscar wins - in the Best Achievement in Cinematography, Best Achievement in Art Direction and Best Achievement in Makeup categories. Across all awards, the film has received 106 wins from 115 nominations. It also earned critical acclaim, including top film of 2006 by the legendary Roger Ebert, and was Certified Fresh by Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% Tomatometer score.

"Partnering with Guillermo del Toro and his team around this masterpiece is a dream come true," said Cineverse Chief Motion Pictures Officer Yolanda Macias. "We can't wait to bring it back to theaters for fans to enjoy it as they did 20 years ago, and to find exciting and creative ways to introduce the film to new audiences who will be discovering this amazing cinematic story for the first time."

The deal includes all North American distribution rights to Pan's Labyrinth, which Cineverse plans to release not only in theaters - including in a premium wide-format - but also home entertainment, VOD and streaming, plus develop additional original content including podcasts.

Added Cineverse Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk, "Guillermo del Toro is a filming genius. I have always been in awe of his creative vision and could not be more pleased to have Cineverse partnering with him to bring Pan's Labyrinth back to film audiences in new premium theatrical formats to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary."

The deal was negotiated by Macias and Gary Loffredo on behalf of Cineverse with Robert Newman (WME), Gary Ungar (Exile Entertainment) and George Hayum (Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof and Fishman) representing del Toro.

About Cineverse Motion Pictures Group

Cineverse super-serves passionate audiences by distributing content across all windows and platforms, from theatrical to digital to physical. Following the breakout box office success of Terrifier 3, and August 2025 release of The Toxic Avenger, additional upcoming titles include the theatrical franchise returns of Silent Night, Deadly Night (December 12, 2025) and Return to Silent Hill (January 23, 2026). Also on Cineverse's slate is Wolf Creek: Legacy and the company's first kids and family theatrical release, Air Bud Returns.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the highest-grossing non-rated film in U.S. history ; dozens of streaming fandom channels; a premier podcast network; top horror destination Bloody Disgusting; and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit home.cineverse.com .

