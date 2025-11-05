Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted APPEAR ASA shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from November 6, 2025.

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name: APRo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0013683821 Order book ID: 433829 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80.