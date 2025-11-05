INFORMA MARKETS: International Roofing Expo Returns to Las Vegas Unveiling Game-Changing Innovations and Industry Solutions to Drive Future Market Growth

Expanded pavilions and educational programming equip roofing and home improvement professionals with the skills to keep their business thriving.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / The International Roofing Expo (IRE), North America's largest roofing and exteriors event, returns to Las Vegas to unite residential and commercial builders, contractors, executives and more (January 20-22, 2026, Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall). The annual event hosts more than 600 suppliers displaying groundbreaking equipment, products and services to support the rapid growth of the global roofing materials sector, valued at USD 139.33 billion in 2024.

The expo floor will host seven dedicated educational areas, including the specialized Exteriors Pavilion. Professionals seeking hands-on experience can participate in four interactive clinics designed to enhance practical skills through direct application. IRE is also significantly expanding the Exteriors Pavilion for 2026, creating a comprehensive showcase dedicated to complementary exterior product categories, addressing the evolving needs of roofing professionals who manage integrated exterior solutions.

Roofing and exteriors thought leaders will lead IRE's best-in-class content programming featuring expo floor education, National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) classes and National Women in Roofing Education Day, in addition to conference education offering over 45 educational sessions with nine tracks covering business leadership, legal and HR, money matters, sales and service, sustainable building, technical, exteriors and workplace safety. Live, hands-on building clinics on the expo floor led by top experts will showcase real-world examples of best practices for exteriors, metal roofing, roof details and single-ply roofing.

The conference portion will feature notable sessions designed to provide valuable insights for industry professionals. The State of the Industry General Session will offer a comprehensive overview of current market conditions and trends. Ken Kelly, CEO of Kelly Advisors, will lead "Numbers Over Emotions: Driving Financial Excellence in Your Roofing Business," focusing on data-driven decision-making and financial management best practices. Additionally, John DeRosa, Director of Contractor Training at SRS Distribution, will present "Growing Sales is Easy," sharing proven strategies for business development and revenue growth.

IRE will host a dynamic lineup of networking experiences, from roundtable discussions and receptions to hands-on product demonstrations and exclusive contractor meetups:

The 17th annual Community Service Day : January 19, with participants donating time and skills to repair homes for low-income Las Vegas residents.

The NRCA Empower All Reception : January 20, celebrating unity across all roofing sectors and creating a platform for cross-disciplinary relationship development and industry-wide collaboration.

The IRE Welcome Party : January 20, kicks off after the expo hall closes, celebrating the first day of the expo.

First-Timer's Reception: Sponsored by Roofer's Coffee Shop, Attendees new to IRE are encouraged to visit the specialized orientation event that maximizes the new attendee experience by connecting seasoned participants with fellow first-time attendees.

For emerging companies entering the industry, IRE is introducing the First Look Area, a specialized program enabling new market entrants to showcase solutions through efficiently designed tabletop exhibits. The format supplies emerging and startup companies with a cost-effective entry point to establish a presence within the industry and connect with key distributors, contractors and experts.

"The resources and education tailored to our unique audience segments, ranging from first-time attendees to returning exhibiting companies, speakers and more are future-minded, enabling participants to recognize and adapt to upcoming trends, growth and evolution in the sector," says Rich Russo, Show Director, International Roofing Expo. "As business conditions change, we are equipping professionals with the knowledge and skills to stay ahead of the curve and thrive in a competitive environment."

Industry-leading companies exhibiting at IRE 2026 include ABC Supply, AmRize, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Carlisle Construction Materials, GAF, QXO and SRS Distribution.

Registration is open for the International Roofing Expo (January 20-22, 2026). To learn more, visit www.theroofingexpo.com .

International Roofing Expo and World of Concrete will be together in one place this January 20-22. This is the place to be for concrete, masonry and roofing professionals, builders and general contractors.

About International Roofing Expo

The International Roofing Expo is the premier event for both the commercial and residential roofing and exterior construction industries. The IRE brings the professional community together to help them stay current on trending knowledge and to see the largest selection of products and services. The event helps professionals improve their business through education, exhibitions, and networking. The International Roofing Expo is owned and operated by Informa Markets. The official show sponsor is NRCA and the official show publication is Roofing Contractor. For more information, please visit www.theroofingexpo.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

