Trident Zoetic co LTD.: Zoetic Global and WMP Announce Strategic Alliance to Empower the Next Generation of Women Leaders Worldwide

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / A defining moment for purpose-driven leadership and sustainability, Zoetic Global today announced a landmark strategic alliance with WMP (Woman Means Power), the global women's empowerment platform co-founded by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Angela Hunte.

Through this transformative partnership, Zoetic Global will make a foundational contribution to the WMP Scholarship Fund, advancing its mission to provide educational access, mentorship, and critical resources to underserved young women in the United States and beyond.

This partnership stands at the intersection of purpose and progress, serving the architects of the future. Together, Zoetic Global and WMP are reimagining how innovation, equity, and education intersect to drive systemic change.

"At Zoetic Global, we believe education is the ultimate renewable resource; it powers innovation and future advancements," said Avery Hong, CEO of Zoetic Global. "Our alliance with WMP is an investment in potential, equipping young women with the tools and confidence to lead in the industries shaping tomorrow's world."

"This partnership is about building systems that endure," said Charlene Gruhn, Chief Operating Officer of Zoetic Global. "Investing in women means shaping the future workforce, advancing progress, and strengthening sustainability for generations to come."

"Our partnership with Zoetic Global is not merely a donation; it's a strategic alliance," said Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Angela Hunte, Co-Founder of WMP. "Together, we are investing in young women who will become the architects of change, shaping business, technology, the arts, and society at large. Our goal is to ensure education belongs to everyone."

A Partnership with Purpose: From the Classroom to the Boardroom

The Zoetic-WMP collaboration represents a shared commitment to empowering women and girls through access, harnessing technology and sustainability to create equitable opportunities worldwide.

The initiative supports UN Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 5 (Quality Education and Gender Equality), while reflecting Zoetic Global's mission to foster sustainable development that leaves no community behind. The partnership's impact will extend far beyond financial support, encompassing mentorship programs, leadership summits, and future fellowship opportunities connecting scholarship recipients with Zoetic Global's sustainability and innovation networks.

About Zoetic Global

Transforming Energy. Empowering the World.

Zoetic Global is a technology and sustainability enterprise pioneering advancements in renewable energy, sustainable water systems, and high-efficiency refrigerant technology. Built on the belief that innovation can drive equality , Zoetic delivers scalable, investable solutions that secure clean energy, water, and food systems for communities most impacted by climate change.

Our Vision: To accelerate the global transition to a sustainable, net-zero world through technologies that power life.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida , Zoetic Global operates across the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America , working at the intersection of sustainability, technology, and social impact.

Learn more at www.zoeticglobal.com.

About Woman Means Power (WMP)

Empowering Women. Amplifying Impact.

WMP (Woman Means Power) is a global empowerment platform co-founded by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Angela Hunte, designed to unite women from creative industries and the corporate C-suite in a shared mission of leadership, mentorship, and transformation. Through curated experiences, leadership initiatives, and the WMP Scholarship Fund, the organization equips women and girls with education, access, and a sense of community.

WMP's mission is to close opportunity gaps, amplify women's voices, and cultivate the next generation of female leaders across business, innovation, and culture, inspiring change at a global scale.

Learn more at www.iamwmp.com.

Media Contacts

Zoetic Global - press@zoeticglobal.com

WMP (Woman Means Power) - info@iamwmp.com

