Onelife Fitness to Open $10 Million Health Club in Mosaic District, Fairfax, Va

Onelife Fitness to Provide Health and Wellness Anchor to Vibrant Live/Work Destination in Late 2026

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Onelife Fitness, the health club pioneer known as the 'best value in fitness' for its member focus, premium amenities, and affordable prices, has announced a new location coming to the Mosaic District in Fairfax, Virginia. At 53,000 square feet, Onelife Fitness Mosaic District (2910 District Ave, Fairfax, VA) will feature top-of-the-line strength training, cardio, and functional turf training areas, outdoor training space, 4 group fitness studios, and sought-after recovery amenities like red light therapy, contrast therapy including a sauna and cold plunge, compression therapy, HydroMassage, and much more.

Onelife Fitness Mosaic architectural rendering



"Onelife Fitness is the leading health and wellness provider in Northern Virginia and in the DMV. With over 32 local clubs spanning almost 2M square feet, Onelife Fitness is the go-to destination for people all over the DMV looking for a happier and healthier life. We are thrilled to anchor the vibrant energy, upscale shops, and diverse neighborhoods of Fairfax's Mosaic District and to continue investing in Northern Virginia," said Ori Gorfine, CEO of Onelife Fitness.

"We're proud to welcome Onelife Fitness to the Mosaic community, where health and wellness are integral to the experience," said Molly Bance , Senior Vice President of Leasing at EDENS . "As one of their premier locations, OneLife Fitness will bring incredible energy to the community, making Mosaic's retail mix even more dynamic, in a neighborhood that balances connection with convenience."

Considered one of the fastest-growing health clubs on the East Coast, Onelife Fitness continues to evolve its design and member experiences, emphasizing wellness, community, and connection. Onelife Fitness Mosaic District will feature the latest designs and top-of-the-line amenities to deliver a full suite of fitness and recovery services unique to our clubs:

Extensive strength training area with Olympic lifting platforms and free weights

Large functional athletic turf training areas

Top-of-the-line cardio equipment, ranging from treadmills to ellipticals, rowers, stair climbers, and more

Outdoor workout space with views of the vibrant Mosaic community

Boutique-style fitness classes such as BodyPump, Zumba, and Interval training, including Les Mills classes and exclusive Signature classes, are only available at Onelife Fitness

Holistic Mind & Body Studio with barre, yoga, and Pilates mat classes to nurture mental and physical well-being

Exclusive Strike boxing studio where expert coaches lead a variety of classes that blend martial arts, boxing, and high-intensity fitness

Advanced cycling studio for high-energy training

Recovery Studio with HydroMassage, red light therapy, percussion therapy, and compression therapy for holistic recovery

Inviting spaces designed for members to connect before or after workouts

Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms with saunas and more

Discover more about the new club at https://www.onelifefitness.com/gyms/mosaic-district. For career opportunities, visit: https://careers.onelifefitness.com/us/en

ABOUT ONELIFE FITNESS:

Founded in 2011, Onelife Fitness aims to develop welcoming and modern health clubs that deliver unparalleled value without compromising amenities and service. Backed by Josh Harris's 26North, Onelife Fitness is expanding across the U.S. with a mission to democratize access to fitness and better health for all. With over 5,000 professional team members, Onelife Fitness has more than 70 locations open or in development across DC, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Alabama. Learn more at onelifefitness.com

SOURCE: Onelife Fitness

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/onelife-fitness-to-open-10-million-health-club-in-mosaic-distric-1097320