Eco Stor says construction has begun on a 300 MW/714 MWh battery storage facility in Förderstedt, Saxony-Anhalt, now the largest such project under development in Germany.From ESS News RWE briefly held the record for Germany's largest battery storage facility under construction with its 400?MW / 700?MWh project. Following its groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Eco Stor's 300?MW / 714?MWh project in Förderstedt, Saxony-Anhalt, has now taken the lead in terms of storage capacity, becoming the largest battery storage facility currently being built in the country. High-ranking representatives from ...

