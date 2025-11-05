Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia: Minister of Tourism Launches "Go Beyond Ordinary" Campaign at World Travel Market

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its new international campaign "Go Beyond Ordinary", the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia officially unveils a renewed direction for the nation's tourism promotion at the World Travel Market (WTM) London, November 4-6, 2025 at Excel London.

The campaign marks a strategic step in continuing the Wonderful Indonesia mission while strengthening Indonesia's position as a destination that is authentic, sustainable, and high in quality. "Go Beyond Ordinary" highlights three key tourism pillars that reflect Indonesia's unique strengths: Gastronomy, Marine,and Wellness Tourism.

"Through Go Beyond Ordinary, we want the world to see that Indonesia is not just a destination - it is an emotional journey. From the richness of our cuisine and the warmth of our people to the serenity of our natural landscapes, every experience connects you to the soul of Indonesia," said Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, during the official launch at the Indonesia Pavilion, WTM London 2025.

The campaign will roll out across major global markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and the Netherlands, utilizing digital storytelling, cross-platform collaborations, and industry partnerships to inspire travelers seeking deeper, more meaningful journeys. It also aligns with the growing global trend towards authentic and purposeful travel experiences.

According to Minister Widiyanti, "Go Beyond Ordinary" is part of Indonesia's national initiative "Elevating Tourism Quality", which places experience and sustainability at the heart of the country's tourism development. "We aim to drive growth that not only increases visitor numbers, but also leaves a lasting positive impact on local communities and the environment. That is the essence of Go Beyond Ordinary," she emphasized.

As part of this strategic direction, the Ministry of Tourism continues to advance several thematic initiatives under the Wonderful Indonesia framework that embody the spirit of this campaign.

The Wonderful Indonesia Gastronomy (WIG) initiative, launched in September 2025, marks a milestone in elevating Indonesia's culinary diplomacy - showcasing the nation's heritage flavors, local chefs, and traditional cooking techniques as a cultural ambassador to the world. Meanwhile, the Wonderful Indonesia Wellness (WIW) program, currently taking place in Yogyakarta this month, highlights Indonesia's deep-rooted wellness traditions - from mindfulness retreats to herbal-based therapies - offering travelers a journey of balance and rejuvenation rooted in local wisdom.

Deputy Minister for Marketing, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, noted that these three focus areas form the foundation of a stronger, more distinctive narrative for Indonesia's global tourism identity. "Our marine wonders are not just about blue waters and white sands, but about a way of life that lives in harmony with nature. The same philosophy runs through our gastronomy and wellness traditions - a reflection of balance, culture, and humanity," she said.

The campaign launch at WTM London 2025 is complemented by cultural performances, culinary showcases, and business matching sessions connecting Indonesian tourism stakeholders with international partners. This year, Indonesia's participation is supported by the Jakarta Tourism Board and 46 exhibitors representing destinations and operators from across the archipelago.

