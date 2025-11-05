VVater LLC: VVater Awarded Multi-Million-Dollar Contract for a Multi-Billion-Dollar Real Estate Development in South Austin, Texas

Major Property Developers linking up with VVater's latest water treatment technologies

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / VVater, the world's premier innovator in advanced water treatment solutions, has been awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to provide its groundbreaking advanced water treatment solutions for Pura Vida, a multi-billion-dollar mixed-use development redefining sustainability and lifestyle in Greater South Austin.

VVater Tower

America's Next Water Company

The project, led by SonWest Developments, has awarded VVater a highly lucrative water deal as its preferred water-technology partner for one of the largest and most visionary developments in Texas, designed to serve as a model of resilience, circular water use, and environmental innovation.

"Pura Vida is a massive development with various water requirements, and this contract illustrates why VVater has been the natural 'Go-To' partner for many property developers," said Kevin Gast, CEO of VVater. "Real Estate Developers are realizing that sustainable infrastructure isn't optional anymore. Pura Vida chose VVater to future-proof its community from drought, scarcity, and rising costs with award winning state of the art technology that ensures our communities have an abundance of water."

Spanning hundreds of acres and anchored by high-end residential, hospitality, retail, and recreation, Pura Vida is envisioned as a beacon of sustainable design, where every core system, including water, reflects the future of urban development. VVater's modular, on-site water treatment platform will supply clean, reused, and potable drinking water while dramatically reducing reliance on external water sources and traditional infrastructure.

At the heart of the project is VVater's award-winning Farady Reactor, recognized globally as the most advanced water treatment innovation of its generation. Having won the CES Best of Innovation Award 2025, TIME Best Invention of 2025 & World Future Award 2025.

This achievement, known as the Triple Crown of Innovation, makes VVater the only company in history to win all three honors in the same year. The Farady Reactor's proprietary, chemical-free process delivers safer, cleaner, and more energy-efficient water treatment, becoming the standard for sustainable communities of tomorrow and a beacon for Texas innovation.

The Pura Vida project marks one of several major engagements VVater has secured with SonWest. For developers across Texas and beyond, the message is clear: communities equipped with VVater systems will set the benchmark for sustainability, brand value, and water resilience. Developer Shawn Breedlove said, "The city of Mustang Ridge has no infrastructure, and in order for us to have a project here, we're having to bring millions of dollars of water and wastewater infrastructure into their community. We are delighted to be able to work with probably one of the most award-winning & technologically advanced water companies in the world, and it's a bonus that VVater is based out of Austin!"

This contract also validates VVater's commercial traction and scalability, demonstrating the company's ability to execute multi-million-dollar deployments within multi-billion-dollar developments, including real estate, data centers, industrial applications, and wastewater and drinking water applications.

"Due to the significant demand in the water industry, including technologies that can handle PFAS, endocrine disruptors, trace pharmaceuticals, and other contaminants, VVater is America's Next Water Company," said Gast. "As an Austin, Texas-based company, we are proud of our capabilities to reindustrialize America, being one of the very few true advanced water companies left that manufactures in the USA."

About VVater:

VVater is America's Next Water Company, delivering the future of purification through its award-winning Farady Reactor (Time Best Invention Award 2025, CES Best of Innovation 2025, World Future Award 2025. The first company in history to win all 3 in 1 year achieving a Triple Crown), proprietary ALTEP (Advanced Low Tension Electroporation Process), Advanced Dissolved Air Flotation, and Micro & Nano Bubble technologies. Unlike outdated chemical, filtration, and membrane systems, VVater's electric-field breakthroughs eliminate PFAS, microplastics, microorganisms, and other contaminants with record retention times, without producing toxic byproducts or requiring costly consumables. With over 4.3B gallons treated and validation from global leaders, VVater is scaling into municipal drinking water and wastewater, DPR/IPR, onsite reuse for data centers, commercial buildings, and resorts, residential purification, and consumer health water, delivering a 60% smaller footprint, 40% CapEx savings, 80% OpEx savings, and 40% less energy use. For more information, please visit www.vvater.com

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of present or historical fact, regarding VVater and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words "could," "should," "will," "may," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, VVater expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. VVater cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of VVater. These risks include, but are not limited to, our status as an early-stage Company; our expectation of incurring significant expenses and continuing losses for the foreseeable future; and our ability to develop key commercial relationships with suppliers and customers; Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

VVATER Media Office

Global Media Room

media@vvater.com

Nicholas Koulermos

VP

vvater@5wpr.com

+1 (212) 999-5585





SOURCE: VVater LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/vvater-awarded-multi-million-dollar-contract-for-a-multi-billion-dollar-real-estate-dev-1097289