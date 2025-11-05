Insight M: SierraCol Energy Achieves OGMP 2.0 Gold Standard in Record Time, Setting a New Benchmark for Methane Transparency and Performance in Latin America

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / SierraCol Energy has achieved the prestigious OGMP 2.0 Gold Standard from the United Nations Environment Programme's International Methane Emissions Observatory (UNEP-IMEO), underscoring its position as a regional leader in transparent, cost-effective methane management.

SierraCol Insight M Flyover

Insight M Methane Collection Flights over Caño Limón, one of Colombia's largest fields

In only two years since joining OGMP 2.0, SierraCol reached Level 5 reporting across its material assets and met all criteria for the Gold Standard - a distinction recognizing companies with the highest quality measurement-based methane data and verified mitigation performance. According to UNEP's An Eye on Methane 2025 report, "SierraCol and Kiwetinohk reported assets at Level 5 in their second year of membership", achieving the Gold Standard within two years of joining the initiative.

SierraCol's achievement represents not just an environmental milestone but also a demonstration of leadership in operational excellence and responsible growth. The company's discipline in setting NPV-positive decarbonization initiatives - each with a payback in the short term - reinforces that emissions reduction can create measurable economic value and align with business performance.

"Reliable methane measurements drive high-impact decarbonization - guiding investment toward projects that deliver quick, measurable, and lasting value" said Juan Carlos Lopez Ballen, Head of Decarbonization and water footprint, at SierraCol Energy.

SierraCol's rapid progress builds on its early recognition in the An Eye on Methane 2024 report, where UNEP highlighted its "best-in-class implementation plan" among first-year participants - including robust reduction targets, comprehensive mitigation plans, and a clear roadmap for Level 4 and Level 5 reporting across material assets.

To achieve this year's milestone, SierraCol partnered with Insight M as its technical solutions provider for Level 5 measurement campaigns. Insight M employed integrated, measurement-based methodologies - combining site-level screening and source-level quantification - to reconcile methane emissions across diverse field conditions. This approach enhanced the accuracy and reliability of SierraCol's OGMP 2.0 data and provided the measurement integrity necessary for UNEP's Gold Standard verification.

"SierraCol's success demonstrates how rigorous measurement and innovative technical design can transform methane management from a compliance task into a leadership advantage," said David Bercovich, Chief Executive Officer at Insight M. "Our collaboration shows that strong data and practical implementation can deliver both climate impact and economic performance."

SierraCol's advancement exemplifies how credible data, reliable measurement, and strong governance can accelerate progress toward measurable methane reduction. Together, SierraCol, Insight M, and OGMP 2.0 are helping define what meaningful, verifiable methane leadership looks like across the energy sector in Latin America.

About Insight M

Founded in 2014, Insight M is a methane emissions management company helping oil and gas operators reduce emissions and improve efficiency. The world's safest Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) solution, Insight M delivers pragmatic methane solutions that maximize profits and emissions reductions while minimizing the time operations teams need to spend in the field.. To date, it has saved customers over $500 million in gas value and prevented 140 billion cubic feet of methane from entering the atmosphere.

