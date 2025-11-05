Questex LLC: Questex's StreamTV Europe Opens Registration for 2026 in Lisbon

Europe's Premier Streaming Event Debuts 13-15 April at the Iconic EPIC SANA Lisboa

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025debuting 13-15 April 2026 at the stunning EPIC SANA Lisboa in Lisbon, Portugal. Register nowto secure your spot at the most anticipated new event in Europe's streaming landscape.

Following the record-breaking success of the flagship StreamTV Show in the United States, StreamTV Europe marks a bold new chapter in the brand's global expansion - bringing together Europe's most influential leaders, creators, and innovators to define the next era of streaming.

"Europe is driving a new wave of streaming innovation, with incredible diversity across content, culture, and consumer behavior," said Kevin Gray, VP of Experiential Technology Group at Questex and Founder of StreamTV. "StreamTV Europe is more than just an event-it's a catalyst for collaboration and innovation. We're bringing together the people and ideas that will define what streaming looks like in the next decade."

A Collaboration with Industry Visionaries

StreamTV Europe is partnering with Evan Shapiro (ESHAP) and Tony Goncalves (The Evrose Group), to redefine the conversation around media, monetization, and market transformation. Shapiro and Goncalves' deep insight into media, technology, and consumer behavior will support the event's bold agenda, positioning StreamTV as Europe's next great market-where the most important partnerships will be forged, and innovation brought to life.

What to Expect at StreamTV Europe 2026

1,000+ Attendees: Engage with global streaming leaders and European market disruptors.

Engage with global streaming leaders and European market disruptors. 100+ Speakers: Hear from visionaries across content, tech, advertising, distribution, and more.

Unmatched Networking: Build partnerships through curated events and AI-powered matchmaking.

: Build partnerships through curated events and AI-powered matchmaking. 65+ Sponsors & Exhibitors: Discover game-changing content and cutting-edge solutions transforming the streaming ecosystem.

Exclusive Insights: Attend keynotes, debates, panels, and deep-dive sessions on content, advertising, technology, and regional market trends.

Attend keynotes, debates, panels, and deep-dive sessions on content, advertising, technology, and regional market trends. Pre-Event Workshops: Marion Ranchet (Streaming Made Easy) and Alan Wolk (TVREV) will present hands-on, expert-led sessions.

Join the Leaders Shaping the Future of Streaming

StreamTV Europe 2026 is backed by an impressive roster of sponsors, including Bedrock Streaming, Wurl, VIDAA, Your Channels (a MPG Media Company), Mainstreaming Spa, Shoreline Entertainment, 24i, Sawa Entertainment, IndiCue, Brightcove, Accedo One, Google Ad Manager, and more.

About StreamTV Europe?



StreamTV Europe isn't just another industry event-it's the launchpad for innovation across the European streaming landscape. With dynamic content, curated networking, and executive-level insights, it's where strategies are set, ideas take flight, and the future of streaming in Europe and beyond is defined.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV Europe is the sister event to the flagship StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado-widely recognized as the largest annual gathering for the U.S. streaming industry. Together, these events form a global platform for streaming leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape what's next.

For more information, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com. StreamTV Europe is supported by StreamTV Insider, the industry's go-to source for daily news and analysis. Visit https://www.streamtvinsider.comto stay connected.

StreamTV Europe runs April 13-15, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. StreamTV Show runs June 16-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections-where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

