AltFunding.com Becomes First MCA Lender to Accept Crypto, Pioneers Blockchain Lending Path

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Alternative Funding Group (AltFunding.com), a leading merchant cash advance direct lender and fast-evolving fintech company, announced that it is now accepting cryptocurrency payments from clients through a partnership with Crypto.com Business Solutions. This advancement allows business owners to make payments, renewals, and payoffs using major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoins like USDC and USDT. The result: faster settlements, lower transaction costs, and a seamless experience for entrepreneurs already active in the digital-asset economy. In addition, the company is exploring blockchain-based lending products, including crypto-backed working-capital advances and digital-asset-collateralized lines of credit, as part of its mission to stay ahead in financial innovation.

Altfunding.com Headquarters Fort Lauderdale, Florida

"We're not trying to keep up with the financial world - we're trying to get ahead of it," said Anthony Carbone, Co-Founder of Alternative Funding Group. "As entrepreneurs and crypto enthusiasts ourselves, we want to give business owners the same flexibility we want - the ability to use their digital assets the same way they use their cash."

"Technology and AI are moving fast," added Anthony Marquez, CEO of Alternative Funding Group. "If you're in the fintech space and you're not staying ahead of the curve, you're probably going to get left in the dust. The game is simple: evolve or die."

Since its inception, AltFunding.com has provided over $250 million in working capital to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States - a milestone that reinforces its position as one of the nation's most trusted direct lenders in the alternative finance industry. The company is now on pace to double its originations year-over-year in 2026, fueled by continued growth in demand for flexible capital, fintech efficiency, and its expanding suite of innovative funding solutions.

"Our growth tells the story," said Carbone. "Business owners are hungry for speed, trust, and transparency. When you mix technology, experience, and real funding power - that's where you win."

For years, AltFunding.com has helped thousands of U.S. businesses secure working capital quickly and without the red tape of traditional banks. With cryptocurrency acceptance now live, the company takes another major leap - becoming one of the first merchant cash advance lenders in the nation to support crypto transactions. Crypto payments settle in minutes, not days, eliminating banking delays and costly processing fees. Business owners can now manage renewals or payoffs directly from crypto wallets, while AltFunding.com handles secure conversion through Crypto.com's payment platform to minimize volatility risk.

"Our merchants are entrepreneurs first," Carbone explained. "They're problem-solvers and early adopters. Many already hold Bitcoin or Ethereum. Now they can use those assets in real-world business transactions - that's the kind of innovation fintech should stand for."

Integrating crypto isn't just a trend - it's part of a larger shift toward modernizing financial infrastructure for entrepreneurs. AltFunding.com's clients span industries such as medical, transportation, e-commerce, restaurants, and construction - many of which already accept or invest in digital assets. Allowing crypto payments gives them a way to remain liquid without selling their holdings.

"We see cryptocurrency as a natural extension of the fintech world," Marquez said. "Our goal is to make funding faster, smarter, and more flexible. If that means integrating blockchain to streamline payments or underwriting, we're all in."

While crypto acceptance is live today, AltFunding.com is developing a roadmap for blockchain-driven products designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and access. Future initiatives include crypto-collateralized loans allowing businesses to leverage digital assets for working capital, blockchain verification systems enabling transparent, real-time repayment tracking, and hybrid credit lines blending traditional underwriting data with blockchain asset validation.

"We're enhancing, not replacing, what already works," said Marquez. "Blockchain brings transparency and speed, but our edge is human judgment - underwriters who understand real businesses. That hybrid model is where fintech is headed."

Alternative Funding Group believes fintech should represent constant evolution, not just digitized banking. "Fintech isn't about putting a website over a bank," Carbone said. "It's about building systems that make money move faster, smarter, and fairer for business owners. That's what we're doing - and we'll keep doing it as technology evolves."

By combining automation, AI-driven pricing, and now crypto flexibility, AltFunding.com continues to redefine what a fintech company can be - merging speed, technology, and trust to empower business growth.

Alternative Funding Group (AltFunding.com) is a direct lender providing fast, flexible, and tailored working-capital solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. With more than $250 million funded and a commitment to innovation, the company leverages AI, automation, and blockchain exploration to deliver the next generation of business finance.

Industries served include medical, restaurant, trucking, construction, e-commerce, and professional services. Through AltFunding.com, business owners can apply, get approved, and receive funding in as little as 24 hours. Now accepting cryptocurrency payments and developing blockchain-based lending solutions, Alternative Funding Group continues to push fintech forward - bridging traditional finance with the digital economy of tomorrow.

