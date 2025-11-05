Desert Oasis Healthcare and KESQ and the Gulf California Broadcasting Group of Stations Unite to Empower the Coachella Valley to Live Healthier, Happier Lives at Inaugural Living Healthy Expo

Hundreds gather at Cathedral City Amphitheater Park for a day of wellness, community connection, and preventive health education

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC), in partnership with KESQ and the Gulf California Broadcasting Group of Stations, proudly hosted the inaugural Living Healthy Expo on Saturday, November 1st at Cathedral City Amphitheater Park - drawing more than 700 attendees for a day of health, wellness, and community connection.

The family-friendly event brought together healthcare providers, community organizations, and wellness experts for a day of education, engagement, and empowerment. Visitors enjoyed cooking demonstrations, wellness installations, guest speakers, health screenings, vaccinations, and interactive exhibits designed to inspire healthier lifestyles across the Coachella Valley.

"Desert Oasis Healthcare is extremely grateful to our partners at KESQ, and everyone who came out to support the Inaugural Living Healthy Expo in Cathedral City," said Rob Banchich, Director of Marketing for Desert Oasis Healthcare. "Hundreds showed up for entertainment, education, health screenings, vaccinations and some great food. It was heartening to see all of the major healthcare providers there to help support everyone throughout the Coachella Valley while empowering each person to take charge of their well-being and encouraging them to become better advocates of their own health."

As one of the Coachella Valley's leading healthcare organizations, DOHC continues to emphasize preventive care and community education. The Living Healthy Expo reflected that mission by connecting people directly with local health resources in a welcoming and engaging environment.

"The Living Healthy Expo was about more than just one day - it was about inspiring long-term wellness in the Coachella Valley. Our partnership with Desert Oasis Healthcare with the entire Living Healthy Campaign reflects our commitment to creating meaningful local impact and helping our community live their healthiest lives," said Jerry Upham, General Manager of the Gulf California Broadcasting Group of Stations.

DOHC and the Gulf California Broadcasting Group plan to continue the Living Healthy Expo tradition annually, expanding opportunities for the community to learn, connect, and take charge of their health.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

For more information about Desert Oasis Healthcare and career opportunities, please visit www.mydohc.com.

Contact:

Rob Banchich

Director of Marketing

Desert Oasis Healthcare

rob.banchich@mydohc.com

SOURCE: Desert Oasis Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/desert-oasis-healthcare-and-kesq-and-the-gulf-california-broadcasting-1097003